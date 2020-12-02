It's been a rough few months for the precious metals sector (NYSEARCA:GLD), with gold down nearly 15% from its highs and the Gold Miners Index (GDX) plunging nearly 30%. While this has certainly not been pleasant for those fully invested, it's provided a rare opportunity for those on the sidelines to start positions in some industry leaders at compelling valuations. One of the stand-out names that's currently on sale is Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF), a large-scale high-margin producer with all of its mines in Tier-1 jurisdictions. Currently, the company is trading for an ultra-low price of below US$250.00/oz despite a massive resource base in safe jurisdictions. Given Evolution's exceptional operating margins and solid organic growth profile, I see this pullback below US$3.75 as a buying opportunity.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Evolution Mining released its fiscal Q1 2021 results in late October and reported quarterly gold production of ~170,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,198/oz [US$857/oz]. This translated to an 11% drop from the ~192,000 ounces produced in fiscal Q1 2020, but it's important to note that this was a direct result of the Cracow Mine divestment. For those unfamiliar, the Cracow Mine was one of Evolution's smallest mines, with a resource base of fewer than 400,000 ounces and FY2020 costs of A$1,203/oz [US$878/oz]. These costs are above the company's projected costs of A$1,155/oz [US$843/oz] looking out to FY2023, so it made sense to divest Cracow if it could get a reasonable price for the asset. At a price tag of A$75 million upfront for the sale and potential contingent payments, this was a smart move. Not only does Evolution benefit from an improved balance sheet, but it should also benefit from slightly higher margins going forward.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Some investors might be turned off by the non-existent growth in two years for Evolution Mining, especially during a period where costs have risen from A$786/oz (fiscal Q1 2018) to A$1,198/oz (fiscal Q1 2021). However, it's worth noting that the next phase of growth is now beginning, with Evolution set to grow production to 820,000 ounces per year based on guidance. This will translate to 10% production growth from the ~746,000 ounces produced in FY2020, and I believe this guidance midpoint is on the conservative side. This is because the company has large expansions in output projected from its new Red Lake Mine in Ontario and its largest mine, Cowal. While there are certainly better growth stories out there among the large producer space, this path towards higher gold production at lower costs should lead to a re-rating for Evolution's shares. It's also worth noting that, even though costs have risen in the past few years, Evolution is still producing gold at 10% below the industry average of A$1,365/oz [US$995/oz].

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Author's Chart)

So, why start a position in the stock now if we're waiting nearly two years for production growth and are in store for two years of major capex? Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the table above, Evolution reported an updated mineral resource statement of ~15.17 million ounces at an average grade of 0.84 grams per tonne gold earlier this year. This made Evolution one of the most expensive intermediate gold producers in the sector, with a market cap of ~US$5.13 billion, translating to a valuation per ounce of US$338.16/oz. However, even though the stock has risen nearly 30%, Evolution is now extremely undervalued, trading at a valuation of just US$244.46/oz. This is because of the massive resource reported at Red Lake, a project that was acquired for just US$375 million, plus contingent consideration. Recently, Evolution reported a resource of 11 million ounces at 7.1 grams per tonne gold at the Ontario mine, well above their initial estimates when they were doing due diligence on the project. Based on the upfront consideration, this works out to an incredible purchase price of just US$34.09/oz.

(Source: Company News Release)

Meanwhile, Evolution also reported a boost in resources at its flagship Cowal Mine, with resources growing to 9.0 million ounces of gold from 8.6 million ounces in December 2019. This 400,000-ounce addition in resources offsets the 345,000 ounces of resources lost with the divestment of Cracow, which means that Evolution has added 11.4 million ounces combined from Red Lake and Cowal since the December 2019 resource statement. If we add these resources to the 14.82 million ounce resource reported last year (ex-Cracow), it's clear that Evolution should report an updated resource of roughly ~26.22 million ounces, assuming minimal depletion. In a worst case, if barely any mined ounces in FY2020 were replaced through exploration, we should see a mineral resource update of ~25.5 million ounces. This translates to resource growth of 72% year over year (~26.22 million ounces vs. ~15.17 million ounces) and gives Evolution a resource that's in line with some million-ounce producers.

(Source: Company Website)

Given that Evolution currently has 1.71 billion shares outstanding and a share price of US$3.75, the stock is trading at a valuation of ~US$6.41 billion, or US$244.46/oz based on 26.22 million ounces of gold resources. This is a dirt-cheap valuation for an intermediate gold producer in a Tier-1 jurisdiction because the average paid for the most two recent acquisitions of low-cost gold producers in Tier-1 jurisdictions was US$247.80/oz. However, Evolution has a larger production profile than Saracen Mineral (OTCPK:SCEXF) and Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF). In addition, the gold price is 15% higher than the average gold price of $1,590/oz during the past two acquisitions. Therefore, I would argue that, if this sell-off persists in Evolution Mining and the stock heads below US$3.40, it could actually become a takeover target for a million-ounce producer looking to add reserves and production in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. Barrick Gold (GOLD) is an unlikely candidate as it is only looking for massive Tier-1 assets, and Evolution only has one (Cowal). Still, it's possible that a producer looking to improve its jurisdiction profile might look at acquiring Evolution at the right price.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The below chart shows Gold Fields (GFI) at a 1.60% yield, Yamana (AUY) at a 0.9% yield, B2Gold (BTG) at a 1.2% yield, and Kinross (KGC) at a 0.00% yield. This is a dated presentation, and these figures are now approximately 1.90%, 2.00%, 2.60%, and 1.10%, respectively. Regardless, Evolution is still the leader among the group in terms of dividend yield.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While Evolution Mining just came off a weak quarter from a headline standpoint and has seen costs rise in the past few years, the company is still a high-margin producer with an enviable production profile. Meanwhile, the company is working on a transition to becoming an 820,000 to an 850,000-ounce producer at industry-leading costs, and investors are also getting an industry-leading dividend yield of ~2.80% while they wait for this transformation to take place. Besides, buying ounces at less than US$250.00/oz in Tier-1 jurisdictions with below industry average operating margins isn't an opportunity that comes around every day. Therefore, I see the current pullback below US$3.75 as a low-risk area to start a position in the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.