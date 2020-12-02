We wrote about NL Industries (NL) back in September where we assessed if the stock was potentially in the initial innings of a major move. Followers of our work will know that we favour firms with conservative balance sheets, low valuations, and maybe stagnant growth over other companies with higher growth rates and also much higher valuations. The reason being that we believe in the reversion to the mean when it comes to a stock's valuation. The higher a firm's valuation effectively goes, the more risk is evident that the company's valuation will correct.

We take the opposite approach where we merely follow the flow of cash through a business. The reason being is that if the company is producing enough earnings from its sales which as a result are generating enough excess cash to essentially invest back into the business and pay dividends, etc., then the odds are high that earnings will increase over time. This is why we favour companies that are trading beneath their intrinsic values but continue to have the "financial conditions" to facilitate earnings growth going forward. It then becomes a waiting game for that present cash flow to eventually convert into assets which then should drive the earnings cycle once more.

With respect to NL Industries, a good way to see if the company's present financial trends can facilitate future growth is by researching the dividend. At present, NL Industries pays out $0.16 per share which equates to a yield of approximately 3.42%. The firm recently announced its Q3 numbers where the bottom-line number missed consensus by a large number. Let's see how the key dividend metrics across the three financial statements look at present post Q3 numbers.

If we start off with the income statement, we can see that NL Industries' CompX sales came in at $28.4 million for the third quarter. This figure resulted in gross profit of $7.3 million. This part of the income statement is not that bad at all considering how demand was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the company could not decrease operating costs sufficiently in the quarter ($7.5 million), EBIT came in slightly negative for Q3. All in all, it wasn't a very bad comparison considering the asset sale of $4.4 million which was booked in Q3 of 2019.

Although operating income came in negative for the quarter, investment income actually exceeded interest expense. This is an attractive trend and a needed trend given the low profitability of the company at present. The less EBIT which needs to be attributed to interest-bearing debt, the more stable the dividend should be over time. The number of shares outstanding remained the same at 48.8 million at the end of the third quarter.

What we look for on the balance sheet is predominantly rising equity and decreasing debt. Shareholder equity rose by $5.5 million in Q3 and NL's liabilities fell by $9.3 million. This falls into our premise which we discussed at the outset of the article. The share price is secondary for us. What is primary for us is that NL Industries continues to build its asset base which it is doing. More assets over time mean a more stable dividend in the long-run.

On the cash flow statement, although operating cash flow came in negative in Q3, it came in at $19 million over the past four quarters. In fact, NL Industries usually generates between $20 million and $25 million of operating cash flow per year. Suffice it to say, considering the dividend costs around $8 million a year, there should continue to be ample cash going back into the business even if profitability continues to struggle over the near term.

Therefore, to sum up, we have seen from the financials that NL Industries' dividend looks stable for the time being. The reason being is that the company despite its limited profitability continues to generate cash for the firm. The company's assets are both cheap (P/B of 0.74) and continue to increase. This is attractive for the dividend, earnings, and, consequently, the share price in the long-run.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.