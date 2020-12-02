This month's article will outline why I will maintain the allocation of my retirement assets. My allocation is 20% of my funds into the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and 80% of my funds to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) in December. First let me review my performance in November. All of the ETFs I follow were higher in November. IWM was again the best performer in November. The market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, gained a robust 10.75%. As for my pension plan assets, I outperformed the S&P 500 index as shown in Table 1 below. Consequently, my investment objective of preserving my capital was met and I did beat the overall market as measured by the SP 500 index. Table 1 below shows my returns and allocations for the month of November and Table 2 below shows my returns for the past 12 months.

Table 1 - Investment Returns for November

Table 2 - Investment Returns Last 12 Months

To review the purpose of this series of articles, my retirement account only allows me to buy the following four ETFs: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA). I can also have my money in cash. The question is how to decide where and when to allocate money to these various ETFs.

I use my moving average crossover system combined with relative strength charts to determine how to allocate my pension plan assets. My moving average crossover system uses the 6 month and the 10 month exponential moving averages to identify which of the four ETFs are in a position to be bought. If the 6 month moving average is above the 10 month moving average then the ETF is a buy. I call this setup being in bullish alignment. When the 6 month moving average is below the 10 month moving average the setup is referred to as a bearish alignment. When a bearish alignment happens, I don't want to hold that asset. See Chart 1 below for a long-term look at the S&P 500 index using my moving average crossover system.

Chart 1 - Monthly SP 500 Index with 6/10 Moving Averages

You can see that the moving average crossover system provided some excellent long term buy and sell signals that would have allowed investors to capture long duration moves in the index; while avoiding costly drawdowns. Avoiding these costly drawdowns allows me to meet the objective of capital preservation.

I employ this strategy because I do not want to experience a large drawdown with my pension assets. During the 2008 - 2009 market crash many people didn't even look at their retirement statements because they were afraid of what they would find. I submit that if those people would have used a market strategy similar to what I outline in this series of articles, they would have been able to avoid much of the decline during the bear market and consequently would have had less emotional stress during that time period.

The following charts show the current status of the ETFs that I am allowed to buy in my retirement account.

Chart 2 - Monthly SPY with 6/10 Moving Averages

After two months of negative returns SPY gained 10.88% in November. By doing so it closed at an all-time high. Volume was muted which is a negative. On the positive side, the moving averages remain in bullish alignment and the monthly candle was very bullish. November began the seasonally bullish period for equities. Chart 2 looks to be bullish to me. I maintain that the bull market is still in session. Consequently, I will keep 80% of my funds in SPY.

Chart 3 - Monthly IWM with 6/10 Moving Averages

What a month for IWM. Chart 3 shows that IWM was up 18.24% in November. IWM is in bullish alignment and it closed the month at all-time highs. Volume for the month was higher than the previous month which is what you want to see if you are in the bullish camp. Chart 3 shows a "risk on" mentality to me. I remain bullish on IWM.

Chart 4 - Monthly IWM:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 4 shows why I am staying with my 20% allocation to IWM in December. IWM outperformed SPY by over 6% in November. While this performance is welcomed there is still work to do for this ratio. The ratio closed above the 6 and 10 month moving averages, yet the moving averages remain in bearish alignment. Before I allocate a higher percentage of my assets to IWM I need to this ratio improve.

Chart 5 - Monthly EFA with 6/10 Moving Averages

EFA investors made 14.27% on their money in October. Well done. EFA has closed at all-time highs and the moving averages are in bullish alignment. It will be interesting to see where EFA goes from here. Higher prices seem logical based on the moving averages being in bullish alignment and the ETF closing at all-time highs.

Chart 6 - Monthly EFA:SPY Relative Strength

Chart 6 shows that EFA outperformed SPY in November by 3.06%. The moving averages remain bearish alignment. It is interesting to see that the ratio has not broken above the red 10 month moving average line in over two years. It doesn't make sense in my opinion to have money in EFA versus SPY until this ratio closes above the 10 month moving average.

Chart 7 - Monthly EFA:IWM Relative Strength

Despite EFA having a great month gaining over 14%, it underperformed IWM by over 3%. The ratio closed outside of the green box for the first time is over a year. The moving averages remain in bearish alignment. As I stated last month, there is no compelling reason to invest in EFA over IWM. I will continue to monitor this ratio.

Chart 8 - Monthly AGG with 6/10 Moving Averages

AGG was also profitable in the month of November. It gained 1.21% and the monthly candle was very bullish closing above the highs of the previous month. AGG remains in bullish alignment like SPY, IWM, and EFA and AGG closed above both moving averages.

Chart 9 - Monthly AGG:SPY Relative Strength

It is no surprise that AGG underperformed SPY in November. The 8.72% underperformance is what can happen in the bullish season for equities. The ratio remains in bearish alignment closing below both moving averages. The ratio has reached a new low as well. As stated numerous times before, I will need this ratio to close above its ten month moving average before I allocate money to AGG. I will continue to monitor this ratio and look for evidence of a change in investor preferences.

In summary, every ETF I follow made money in November. The equity ETFs substantially outperformed AGG as to be expected in a risk on environment. The IWM:SPY ratio, shown in Chart 4 continues to move higher. Next, I would like to see the IWM:SPY moving averages go into bullish alignment. We have now entered the seasonally bullish period for equities. I believe that I am allocated correctly to take advantage of the bullish season.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, IWM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.