Overview

Investors have done well by focusing on FinTech companies instead of traditional banks during 2020. While there has been reason to avoid these traditional banks amidst the depths of the pandemic, companies like JPMorgan (JPM) are starting to show impressive financial gains. Despite these gains in both the top line and bottom line of JPMorgan's businesses, the stock price has barely reacted. The divergence from strong financial performance, yet lackluster stock returns creates an opportunity for outsized returns for investors. Now is a good time to rotate the gains from Square (SQ) and PayPal (PYPL) to JPMorgan.

Introduction

FinTech Companies have been some of the top performers this year with companies like Square Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc. up an impressive 240% and 96% respectively. These companies were well-positioned for the massive consumer shift to online shopping due to the pandemic. While investors in these stocks have benefitted tremendously, at today's valuations, one traditional bank looks more attractive: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Nexus of FinTech and Traditional Banks - Credit Cards

2020 has been a year of immense change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the biggest changes for the U.S. economy, and globally too, has been the shift in how consumers and businesses operate. With rolling quarantines, stay-at-home-orders, and reduced capacity when businesses are open, consumers have shifted to online, order ahead, and contactless shopping. Not surprisingly, companies that specialize in merchant transactions have seen their share prices soar.

Specifically, comparing merchant transaction volume in the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2019, Square has seen an increase of 12%+ and PayPal has seen an increase of more than 38%. As a result of this growth, Square's stock has gained 240% and PayPal has gained 96% so far this year. The growth in transaction volume brings their trailing twelve-month volume to $109 billion and $858 billion respectively.

Merchant Payment Processing Statistics Through Q3 2020

Source: Square Financial Statements, PayPal Financial Statements, JPMorgan Financial Statements.

Interestingly, the size of Square's and PayPal's transaction processing businesses pale in comparison to that of JPMorgan Chase. As of the recent quarterly report, JPMorgan's Chase division has processed $1,556 billion in merchant transactions - more than all of Square and PayPal's volumes combined. Similar to PayPal and Square, this business also saw growth in 2020, albeit more muted at 6.7%.

One benefit that both Chase and PayPal have is that their business can encompass most of the transaction with the merchant. Unlike Square, which only provides the point of sale "terminal," both PayPal and Chase control the conduit in which funds move from a customer's bank account to the merchant's bank account. For PayPal, this is the users on their platform who use their PayPal account for buying goods. For Chase, this is their credit and debit card business. This is an especially lucrative part of the transaction as both companies can generate higher fees per transaction as they don't have to pay a third party processor.

Chase further dominates this category as they are the largest credit card issuer with 91.8 million cards in circulation today. (Capital One (COF) is a close second at 89.4 million cards and Citibank (C) is a distant third at 67.8 million cards. Notably absent from this list is Visa (V) at 337 million cards and Mastercard (MA) at 231 million cards as they do not issue credit cards). This provides an additional benefit to Chase compared to FinTech companies as their credit and debit card holders have the ability to use their Chase Cards with merchants who use other payment portals, including those for Square and PayPal.

Overall, this is not terribly surprising as Chase has been in this business for over 25 years and has worked closely with both merchants and consumers to deliver superior solutions. What is surprising is that while Square and PayPal's stocks are up tremendously this year, JPMorgan's stock is down almost 10%. While credit cards are one part of JPMorgan's business, the increased volume for both consumers and merchants should have provided a boost to valuation.

Year to Date Stock Performance for JPMorgan, Square, and PayPal

Data by YCharts

Lending

One reasonable assumption as to why JPMorgan's stock has declined this year, despite strong growth in its merchant processing and credit card businesses is that the risks in the lending business have more than offset these gains. Given the amount of bankruptcies, deferrals, and abatements due to the pandemic, this is one area that can be fraught with problems for the bank. Fortunately, JPMorgan's lending business is fairly solid. Year over year the business has essentially grown at the rate of inflation, roughly 1%, to $991 billion. Due to good financial controls, the lender opted to reduce their provisions for credit losses by nearly $600 million from $1,311 million in the third quarter of 2019 to $794 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Additionally, compared to the second quarter's provision of $5,828 million, this is an even bigger decline of more than $5 billion. What is surprising about these statistics is that the bank decided to significantly reduce these provisions, despite the COVID pandemic still being a major concern for the economy. This change in credit loss provisions sends a strong signal to investors that the bank has more than ample loss reserves to cover any bad loans as a result of the pandemic.

Another positive for JPMorgan's lending business is the heightened standards that are being applied to new loans and mortgages. The impact of these changes range from higher income requirements, larger down payments, and even higher credit scores for the same loans. Additionally the lending spread, as in how much the bank charges above its cost of capital, may also be higher. The net effect is that loans written during the pandemic should be of a higher quality, have a higher profit margin, and have a below average level of defaults.

Lastly, banks generally support their lending business from customer deposits. In this category, JPMorgan is having a fantastic year with deposits up 30% on a year over year basis to $2 trillion. Essentially, the profit that a bank makes on these deposits is the interest they earn on loans, less the interest rates they pay depositors. In today's environment the lending on deposits margin has the potential to be huge as the current interest rate for depositors is 0.01% at Chase. If the current historically low interest rate environment is similar to the one following the Financial Crisis, it could be quite some time before interest rates for depositors rise.

Investment Banking and Trading

Investment banking and trading or capital markets, is another set of major businesses for JPMorgan, and something that PayPal, Square, and other FinTechs don't offer. These are more traditional income drivers for banks and ones that have made them the dominant players in the economy.

Investment banking is the business of providing capital and advisory services to companies looking to grow, acquire competitors, or spinoff ancillary divisions. 2020 has been a strong year for this type of business as many companies have needed capital to either reposition their offerings for an economy coping with the pandemic or looking to acquire competitors at attractive valuations. As a result of this activity, JPMorgan's banking business generated $2.2 billion in fees for the third quarter alone, a 9% increase on a year over year basis. As a result of their success, JPMorgan is ranked #1 for global investment banking fees. Their fees represent 9.4% of total global wallet share of investment banking fees for 2020.

Capital Markets, or the trading of bonds, stocks, and other securities is another major driver for JPMorgan. This business tends to do well when markets are volatile as investors are inclined to trade the positions in their portfolio more frequently. Not surprisingly, this business generated $6.6 billion in revenue on the quarter and is up 30% on a year over year basis.

Another compelling component that sits at the intersection of these two businesses is the Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation, or SPAC, marketplace. SPACs are blank check companies in which an experienced management team raises capital from investors through an IPO to take a private company public. The nuance to this structure is that the management team has not identified the company they will take public at the time of the SPAC's IPO and they have a limited window of two years to complete the transaction or the proceeds they raised, plus interest, will be returned to investors in the SPAC.

Recent changes in the SPAC market have made these immensely popular in recent years. JPMorgan has done a great job of positioning their banking and capital markets team in this area. As a result, they have led 14 SPACs in 2020 and raised over $2.6bn in capital, putting them among the top 10 banks for SPACs in 2020. This market is expected to grow as it is a compelling and lower cost method to bring private companies public.

Asset and Wealth Management

One final area to consider for JPMorgan is its asset and wealth management division. In this area. JPMorgan is a behemoth with $2.6 trillion in assets under management, a 16% increase year over year. This division is one of the cornerstones for the company as it has steadily grown revenues at a 3% rate from the end of 2018 at $3.4 billion per quarter to $3.7 billion per quarter through the third quarter of 2020. More impressively, management has kept costs low and seen the income for this division grow at a 7% rate from quarterly income of $600 million at the end of 2018 to nearly $900 million in the most recent quarter.

This division should continue to benefit from the turbulent markets of 2020 for years to come. Over the past decade, many investors were lulled into complacency with ETFs and a do-it-yourself approach to investing. The combination of volatile markets, and few names driving overall market returns made this a losing strategy for 2020. Investors who were burned in this environment are looking for good actively-managed investment strategies, which JPMorgan Asset Management has many, and investment professionals to help them navigate the markets, something a JPMorgan Wealth Management advisor is trained to do.

Dividend

Another tailwind for JPMorgan's stock is that it pays a high dividend. Today's dividend yield of 3.0% doesn't seem like much compared to historical yields, but with the S&P yielding only 1.6% and many bond portfolios yielding less than 2%, it is quite attractive. This creates an opportunity as income-oriented investors are searching for ways to replace lost income from their bond portfolios.

This phenomenon occurred a little more than a decade ago during the Financial Crisis. As a result of the Federal Reserve's actions to bolster the economy, interest rates fell to historically low levels. At the time, income-oriented investors were faced with the same challenge as today. Their solution to this challenge was to invest in high quality dividend stocks to replace lost income. This translated into strong investor demand for high dividend stocks as rates remained low. Today we are seeing even lower interest rates than in the Financial Crisis, and given the impact of the pandemic, these rates are expected to remain low for years.

Risks

Investing in JPMorgan is not without risks. While the company does look to be performing very well in the current environment, their positioning could change quickly. Some of the larger risks for the company sit within their lending, investment banking, and capital markets businesses.

Lending is by far the biggest risk for JPMorgan. While management has made great progress in managing their lending portfolio and taking appropriate actions to insulate investors from losses, a miscalculation here could be a major hit for the bank and could take years to recover. Fortunately, following the Financial Crisis, JPMorgan has taken steps to maintain a solid lending business. Their most recent actions indicate that the lending portfolio continues to be in a good spot. Investors should still keep a close watch on this business as a change here can reduce the upside for the stock dramatically.

Investment banking and capital markets are also potential risks as the revenues from these businesses can be uneven. Capital markets tend to perform well when there is volatility in the marketplace. This volatility tends to create more opportunities to reposition portfolios, resulting in heightened trading activity. Similarly, investment banking tends to do well in a bull market, as it is easier to raise capital and acquire companies when the economy is doing well. If volatility in the markets were to go down, or the economy re-enters a recession, these businesses could see significant declines.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JPMorgan's stock is well-positioned for significant returns thanks to outsized growth across all of its divisions. When looking at the phenomenal returns for FinTech companies like Square and PayPal in 2020, it is a wonder why JPMorgan is down on a year to date basis, despite its strength in the markets these companies operate. In looking at how to position one's portfolio for 2021, JPMorgan's stock is primed for strong returns as the underlying businesses have grown while the share price has declined.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.