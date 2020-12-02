Compare with another SaaS peer, we can see just cheaply valued Adobe is.

Having to pay 16x next year's revenues is not an expensive valuation, particularly in the SaaS world.

Adobe is no longer a high-growth company, as Adobe's growth rates now hover around 15%.

Investment Thesis

Adobe (ADBE) is a rewarding investment opportunity. Even if Adobe's growth rates now leave some to be desired, shareholders are not likely to be negatively surprised with Adobe.

Presently, Adobe is eyeing up 13% to 15% y/y revenue growth rates, while still being priced at just 16x next year's revenues. All considered, this not an expensive valuation. And is a stock well worth watching.

Revenue Growth, What Investors Should Focus On

On the one hand, Adobe's rapid growth rates are starting to fizzle out. On the other hand, as we'll see, there's more here than meets the eye.

What Investors Should Keep in Mind

The reason why Adobe should trade at a premium valuation is noted below:

Roughly 93% of its revenues are recurring. This implies two things:

No bad news is likely to emerge out of the woodwork, thereby giving investors a nasty surprise.

Even though investors' sentiment can be fickle, we can be sure that Adobe has ample visibility ahead.

These two characteristics imply that investors are happy to pay a premium and expect solid performance.

Accordingly, the point to drive home here is that Adobe doesn't need to be growing at a rapid clip to be a rewarding investment opportunity.

What's more important is that Adobe is considered a safe investment that will attract the type of long-dated capital, such as pension funds, which are likely to commit to the stock for a prolonged period of time. Put simply, investors are paying for a very solid blue-chip household tech name.

Critical Components Under the Hood

Adobe's Digital Media is Adobe's biggest driver of its revenues, making up more than 72% of its total revenues. This segment is what Adobe is typically thought about, as a designing, creating, and publishing content creator.

Within Digital Media, Creative Cloud is the biggest component with the most impact on its overall segment performance.

Even though, as you can see, Adobe's Document Cloud (think Adobe Acrobat family of products) is growing faster at 22% y/y compared with 19% for its Creative Cloud platform.

Indeed, the biggest component to Adobe is found within its Creative Cloud opportunity. These are gold standard packages such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, as well as others. Allowing both enterprises and individuals to create content.

These are cloud-based offerings aimed at design and creativity, opportunities that are increasingly relevant in today's post-COVID digitally accelerated world.

Consequently, even if Adobe's Digital Experience has not shown much promise of late, this is in part due to Adobe's winding down of its Advertising Cloud platform.

Excluding Advertising Cloud, Adobe's Digital Experience segment, which includes Adobe's analytics and commerce operations, such as Magento and Marketo, is still growing at approximately 14% y/y.

What's more, even if the case can be made that according to Adobe's Q4 2020 guidance that its Digital Experience is only guided to report flat y/y growth rates, investors should keep in mind that Adobe is winding down its Advertising Cloud and that this should set up Adobe for easier comps next year. Now, let's address its valuation.

Valuation -- Not Expensively Valued, When All is Considered

As I've argued throughout, when it comes to investing in Adobe, investors are not getting a high-growth stock. What investors are getting is a mid-teens revenue growth opportunity.

Source: SA Premium Tools

This is reinforced above; as we can see from analysts following the stock they are largely expecting around 13% to 15% revenue growth rates.

But the main distinguishing characteristic between Adobe and other SaaS stocks is that Adobe is already highly free cash flow generative.

To illustrate, note that during Q3 2020 its cash flows reached $1.4 billion over a 90 day period.

Not only is this cash flow 55% higher than the same period a year ago, but Adobe has minimal need for capex. In fact, Adobe's capex has been trending towards the low end of 3% of revenues.

Let's compare Adobe with the ever-acquiring Salesforce (CRM). Salesforces's market cap is largely the same as Adobe. Salesforce's shares outstanding have increased by 23% over the past 3 years, and with Slack's (WORK) acquisition we can be sure to see that increasing substantially more.

Adobe's shares outstanding have actually decreased by 3% over the same time period.

Furthermore, Adobe technically makes 40% more free cash flow than Salesforce, but I have absolutely no idea what, in actuality, Salesforce's organic free cash flow is, if Salesforce stopped buying up companies to support its top-line growth.

The Bottom Line

However I rationalize Adobe, it would be difficult for anyone to find many blemishes with this investment.

Adobe is a solid growth company, highly cash flow generative, and not expensively valued.

Adobe reports its Q4 2020 results on Thursday, 10th December, after hours. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.