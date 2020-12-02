The company has seen its revenue numbers fluctuate from declining to growing in the last few years and it's carrying quite a bit of debt at this time.

The software industry has performed well over the last few years and I have several software companies in the Hedged Alpha Strategy model portfolio. The industry as a whole has seen good earnings and revenue growth, and that has translated to the stocks in the industry doing well. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) has gained over 80% in the last two years while the S&P 500 is up a far more modest 31%.

Unfortunately, not all software stocks have gone along for the ride over the last two years. One company that has struggled to move higher is CDK Global (CDK). The application software company is very specialized in that it provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally.

While the ETF for the sector is up over 80% in the last two years, CDK Global is essentially breakeven over the last two years. The weekly chart shows how the stock has been trending lower over the last few years and there is a trend channel that defines the cycles within the overall downward trend. The rally off of the March low has brought the stock up to the upper rail of the channel and the rally is the reason the stock isn't down over the last two years.

CDK Global got on my radar because of solid earnings growth over the last few years, but the technical aspect of the overall analysis has kept me from recommending the stock. I believe you have to look at the whole picture-fundamental, sentiment, and technical analysis. The chart has kept me away from CDK.

I recently explained to my subscribers that, in my opinion, you have to like the company in order to even consider investing in the stock, but then you also have to like the price you are paying for the stock. The fundamentals tell us what we should invest in, but the sentiment and the technical picture tell us when we should buy. In this case, the chart and the downward trend have stood in the way. Now the stock is trying to move above the upper rail and break the downward trend.

The Fundamental Picture is Mixed

CDK Global has seen earnings grow by 10% per year over the last three years and they were up by 4% in the recently released fiscal first quarter 2021 results. Revenue was flat in Q1 and it has fluctuated in the last three years. Revenue declined by 19% from 2017 to 2018 but grew by 6.5% from 2018 to 2019. Revenue only increased by 2.4% from 2019 to 2020. Analysts expect revenue to be flat for 2021 and increase by a modest 5.1% in 2022.

The management efficiency measurements for CDK are mixed as well. The profit margin is well above average at 27.4%, but there isn't a return on equity reported on any of the three sites that I use. Part of the reason for the lack of an ROE is the amount of debt the company has on the books currently. According to the Wall Street Journal, the company has $2.7 billion of long-term debt.

If you are looking for reasons for the downward trend, I would say the inconsistent revenue growth and the large amount of debt could be considered major culprits.

CDK Global Appears to be Below the Radar

When I went to complete my analysis on CDK Global, I found that the sentiment indicators reflected that the stock was below the radar as much as anything. There are only six analysts covering the stock with five "buy" ratings and one "hold" rating. While the buy percentage is high at 83.3%, the limited number of analysts following the stock renders that stat a little less significant.

The short interest ratio is at 4.2 currently and that is above average. The number of shares sold short did jump from 2.57 million to 3.18 million during the first half of November.

CDK doesn't see a great deal of option activity, but there are 1,570 puts and 3,807 calls open at this time. This gives us a put/call ratio of 0.41 and that is incredibly low and reflects a certain degree of optimism toward the stock. Unfortunately, like the analysts' ratings, the statistic loses some of its significance due to the low amount of open interest. If we total the puts and calls, it only represents 537K shares and the average daily trading volume is just over 750K.

My Overall Take on CDK Global

The earnings growth for CDK isn't bad and the profit margin is above average. Unfortunately, those are the biggest highlights from the fundamental analysis. The revenue has been inconsistent and the large amount of long-term debt could hinder the earnings growth going forward.

As for the technical outlook, the stock really needs to break out of the downward sloped trend channel before I would even consider buying it. We could see it break above the upper rail, but that will likely put it in overbought territory. This could lead to a breakout, then a pullback before it forms a new long-term upward trend.

The sentiment doesn't really provide any big contrarian drivers to a bullish trade, but it isn't bad. I would be concerned about the sentiment if there were 20 analysts following the stock and 80% of them had the stock rated as a buy. I would also be more concerned with such a low put/call ratio if there are three or four days' worth of shares represented by the open interest.

I think my biggest concern about CDK Global is that it has vacillated back and forth at a time when the overall sector was trending sharply higher and one of the leading performers. The fact that the company is a software company is one thing, but it is also dependent on the auto industry to some degree. By being so specialized, the success of the company is tied to the success of the auto industry.

For now, I give CDK Global a neutral rating due to the chart and the fluctuation in the revenue numbers. If the company can start growing revenue consistently and the stock can break the downward trend, then the stock will be of interest to me.

