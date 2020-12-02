Introduction

"I'll have a Sam Adams" is a commercial quote that many remember from the early 2000s, but as an investor, do you want a Sam Adams? The parent company of Samuel Adams, Boston Beer Co. (SAM), also owns a plethora of other popular alcoholic beverage brands. While Samuel Adams is the cornerstone of the company, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, and Dogfish Head are all very popular in their own right. Boston Beer Co. has seen a nice uptick in sales over the past three years due to strong growth within the hard seltzer category. Also, during 2020, the company has experienced increased demand for general alcoholic beverages leading to a nice surprise in earnings for the year. But with the current valuation that assumes long-term high growth, Boston Beer Co. seems overvalued.

Steady Financial History

Source: SEC 10-K

Boston Beer Co. has seen steady demand for their alcohol brands. Boston Beer Co. is one of the largest craft brewers in the United States, with the Samuel Adams brand being the second-largest in sales volume. And the beer market is still trending toward growth in demand for high-end beer, with estimated volume growth in the space at 11% in 2019. Craft beer growth was also estimated at 5% in 2019, which is stellar compared to total beer growth of 2%. Boston Beer Co. is said to have an 8% market share of the high-end market and has plenty of room to grow. On top of this cornerstone brand, the company has a popular malt beverage and hard cider brands Twisted Tea and Angry Orchard, which are very popular in those respective categories. But the huge growth driver over the past few years has been Truly, a hard seltzer beverage. Truly is the second-largest brand within the hard seltzer category, which has been growing at a rapid rate. Hard seltzer volume growth was estimated by Boston Beer Co. to be 250% in 2019 alone. This category also only represents 3% of the beer market.

These strong brands have translated into a steady stream of revenue. As can be seen above, net revenue has been steady and in-line with the demand for the product. The volume of barrels sold is a direct way to see the demand for Boston Beer Co. products. What is seen is that a strongly positive trend has emerged in recent years. This is attributable to Truly, Twisted Tea, and the addition of Dogfish Head in 2019. On the other hand, the Samuel Adams brand has not performed so well, with decreases in total shipments throughout the past five years.

Source: SEC 10-K

Moving down the income statement, the same trend is consistent. Gross profits and operating income saw the same decline as revenue and volume sold from 2015-2017. Costs of goods have been down over the past few years, helping to increase the gross margin from 48% to 51% and, therefore, boosting net income. With prominent positions and strong projected growth within the hard seltzer and high-end beer categories, Boston Beer Co. has a runway to propel future growth.

Jump In Demand During The Pandemic

Over the past nine months of 2020, Boston Beer Co. has seen a nice uptick in demand. The volume of barrels sold has totaled to 5.425 million barrels, a 34.1% increase from the prior year. Alcohol sales, in general, increased during the closedown period of the pandemic, and hard seltzer growth has remained persistent. Originally, I was worried that the price per barrel would deteriorate from a lower keg-bottle ratio, but the margins have held up with only a minor decline in the first quarter. Net revenue for the period came in at $1.275 billion for a 34.5% gain. The results are an increase in net income by 65.3% to $159 million or $12.90 per diluted share.

Strong Balance Sheet

To tag along with this strong performance over the past three years is a healthy balance sheet. Boston Beer Co. has ample liquidity to meet short-term debts with a current ratio of 1.73x and a quick ratio of 1.19x. The company also has very low leverage. Boston Beer Co. has 3x more equity than debt, and therefore, a debt-to-equity ratio is just 0.43x. Overall, the company has a very strong balance sheet with $168 million in working capital and no long-term debt.

Valuation

While the financial performance of Boston Beer Co. speaks for itself, do I "want a Sam Adams"? The answer is simply no. The valuation of this company is out of touch with the fundamental business. As of writing, Boston Beer Co. is trading around the range of $900 per share. While earnings in 2020 could post close to $20 per share, much of this may be a one-off, as in 2019, Boston Beer Co. targeted a 2020 EPS of $11.70. Even so, using the $20 EPS, the P/E is 45x. If we assume the company can grow earnings at 20% per year, the PEG is 2.25x at this price. But if we assume that 2020 is a one-off anomaly and use the $11.70 EPS target, the P/E is 76.9x with a PEG of 3.85x. Boston Beer Co. may be able to achieve a 20% earnings growth rate from tailwinds in the hard seltzer category, but I think it is not realistic considering that the Samuel Adams brand has seen consistent declines in demand. Taking everything together, it seems that the company is overvalued.

Conclusion

Boston Beer Co. has a portfolio of popular beer brands, which have provided the company with reliable revenue streams. In recent years, the company has seen a significant growth trend appear with the rise of hard seltzer products and increased spending within the high-end beer category. Due to these strong brands, Boston Beer Co. has seen volume sales over the past three years consistently increase. Over the past year, the volume has spiked, with the pandemic helping boost alcohol sales. While the past performance and future outlook seem promising, I am weary of the current valuation. At the $900 per share range the company has traded, there is a large assumption that earnings will grow above 20% per year. This growth rate is achievable in the short term, but the industry is highly competitive. Therefore, I doubt that Boston Beer Co. can sustain the growth rate based on strong demand for hard seltzer products, and the company looks to be overvalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.