The 'White Gold' Rush For Lithium

Sea Change [ˈsē ˌCHānj] -NOUN, a profound or notable transformation. A disruptive change is happening right now... a sea change in lithium brought on by electric cars. Industries are disrupted over the course of time, and sometimes you can forecast it coming before the masses. I've been writing on lithium investments for years now. The changes I mentioned in the past are now accelerating. Electric cars are on the way. The big automakers are embracing the electric car industry by throwing hundreds of billions at it. This will cause a sea change in the industry.

Follow the Money

If you want to make money in the markets, follow the money. Here are a few examples of just how much capital is flowing into electric cars:

GM via a $2.2 billion investment into electric vehicles at Detroit

GM $2.0 billion, TN (plus an additional $153 billion for upgrades) and that is just part of the $20 billion they plan on investing over the next 5 years.

Ford (F) $700 million That is part of the $11.5 billion Ford is injecting into EV by 2022.

Ford $1.3 billion for a Canadian electric factory

Volkswagen $86 billion

Porsche $678 million

BMW $32 Billion

Even Harley-Davidson is getting into the mix

Bentley is entering the EV market by 2025 and 100% electric by 2030

This list could go on and on and the figures above are only a glimpse at the hundreds of billions carmakers are investing in lithium. With that, we can profit if we know where to place our bets. Let's look at supply issues first.

Securing Supply

Projections speculate that we will be in a lithium-supply crunch in a few years as electric (EV) production increases. This obviously should push up lithium prices, but at some point, the automakers will start signing agreements to secure supply in multi-year agreements. Just recently, Tesla (TSLA) signed such a deal. This is a sign of things to come. The smart automakers and battery producers will secure supply via deals or enter into joint ventures to fund lithium mines. The Chinese will continue to fund and enter into joint venture projects to secure lithium. Cream of the crop projects will go first; marginal projects might be picked up later. All the while, more and more battery demand is on the horizon. The constrained supply and increasing demand will result in higher lithium prices. Frankly, even with new mines coming online over the next decade, it will not be enough to meet demand -- thus prices of lithium will rise.

Cover The Bases

In a case like this, I want to own the better-quality junior miners. At the same time, I want to be able to place some money on hyper speculative micro miners. These miners possess little funding or assets that are not as viable. At some point, the cream of the crop gets picked over. Once that happens and demand is high, even marginal projects might look favorable to desperate companies with money to burn and no time to wait.

Four Lithium Plays

The masses have gobbled up anything and everything that involves lithium across the board since Tesla Battery Day. Quality and questionable companies have rocketed north; yet one quality stock has been overlooked: Nano One (OTCPK:NNOMF). The company does not mine lithium: Rather, it offers lithium technology via innovative patented processes. Simply put, the technology extends the life of a lithium battery by reducing the tendency of lithium cracks to form due to expansion and contraction.

(Source: Nano One)

The chart below tells us more via the long-term charging health of an untreated battery vs. the Nano One process.

The company website has deeper dives into the technology -- of special interest is the specific players exploring lithium technology. Volkswagen, Pulead, Saint-Gobain, and an unnamed Cathode maker (I'd speculate it is Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited aka CATL). These are open catalysts that will spike the price of the stock if deals or progress is announced. Frankly... it is just a matter of time.

Risk

The biggest risk for the company is the burn rate. Eventually, they have to move from Research & Development to deals that generate revenue and profits. Currently, the company appears healthy with 31 employees (24 full time) and healthy cash reserves for a company of its size, not to mention access to the capital markets if need be. Recently, the company has announced it will be seeking $12.5 million Canadian in funding to further its R&D. (Source: Sedar Filings)

2nd Lithium Pick

My second pick is Neo Lithium (OTCQX:NTTHF). This story here is pretty basic. The former CEO of Lithium Americas is the CEO of Neo Lithium. BlackRock Financial owns a chunk of the company.

What interests me, though, is that CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology), China's largest EV battery maker [who does business with Tesla] just bought 8% of the company. Lastly, Bank of America is currently helping them find the right company to pair up with for funding the proposed low-cost South American lithium mine. Okay... great you say... why is pairing up with CATL that important? It is important not so much for the $8.5 million Canadian they invested into Neo Lithium, but rather the company is now in bed with one of the biggest EV battery producers on the planet.

This will allow them to get the lithium mix just right while providing a partner to sell lithium to. This is a buy and hold, but a long-term multi-bagger.

3rd Lithium Pick

Lithium Americas (LAC) is my 3rd pick. The masses went "Nevada clay lithium crazy" after Tesla Battery Day and Elon's comments concerning clay based lithium. Elon commented they have acquired the rights to over 10,000 acres of clay-based lithium land. Some have speculated this means they are getting into bed with Lithium Americas (based off the size of the land). However, land can be acquired if you have near-infinite capital resources (as Tesla does). Thus, I would not base my sole assumption on that comment. Tesla will, however, need an unheard of amount of lithium if the 10-year estimations are anywhere near accurate. Given how long it takes to get permits for Lithium mines from the BLM (Bureau of Land Management), it is likely they are going after assets currently in the process of getting approved. Rumors have pointed to Cypress Development as one of the most likely acquisitions... but I digress.

Lithium Americas does come with some risks. Per the Sept prospectus, the company is still experiencing COVID delays with its South American mine. This will impact timelines to the South American mine becoming functional and it might introduce some cost increases. Recently LAC announced it will be selling $100 million of treasury stock to further fund its projects.

The odds are the BLM will approve the Nevada project called Thacker Pass. Some ranchers are pushing back from environmental concerns, but if that pans out for them (or not) is debatable. I would not plan on the few local ranchers winning, given the economic prospects, proximity to Tesla, and job creation.

In other news, LAC was on Twitter recently sporting pictures of the company training the locals in Nevada. In our opinion, you only spend capital to train locals up if you are going to receive BLM approval shortly.

(Source: Lithium Americas on Twitter)

Short term, Lithium Americas has pulled back from its Tesla Battery Day highs and is currently hovering around the $10 - $12 range. We are selling the $10 strike puts for December and February. We are also buying the May $12.50 calls. This is another long-term winner and should grow to a very large company over the next decade. As long as Lithium Americas stays above $10 we get paid to potentially own them while at the same time have long exposure from common stock and long calls. We are very bullish on LAC due to the South American mine being built and Thacker Pass in the works along with a potential electric battery plant (Covered in our previous article).

4th Lithium Pick

Cypress Development (OTCQB:CYDVF) is a small lithium miner out of southern Nevada with a massive lithium asset, on par with Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass. Granted, it is not nearly as far along in the process, but the total amount of lithium leads me to be increasingly interested in the company. If we compare Cypress Development to Lithium Americas, it is like reviewing data for Lithium Americas 3 or 4 years in the past. Cypress has over $1.4 million in cash (Canadian) and a little over 115k in debt. Share count is low, which is good. The most impressive part, though, is the sheer size of the lithium deposit at 5.2 million Mt vs. Lithium Americas Thacker Pass at 5.98 and it is physically located rather close to Tesla. (Note: Differences in depth of the lithium and grade of lithium do exist so it is not an apples to apples comparison but it gives you the general idea that you are looking at a lot of lithium.)

Obviously, Cypress Development will need funding and deals to move forward.

This week, Cypress Development had an interesting announcement using salt and acid. Per Cypress Development: I am going to bet that in 6 months to a year Cypress lands a deal to fund its mine. Maybe it is Tesla and its salt based process or maybe it's a large power player be it a fellow miner or a Chinese battery maker. Someone is going to step it and fund them. The share price is just too cheap to pass up on locking in a deal for future supply given future lithium demand.

Conclusion

Lithium Americas is the safest play of those four picks. The rest are very speculative. They either may not receive funding or the economy might prove unfavorable for EV in the short term. The takeaway is know what you are getting into. If you are clueless: Hire a professional. The long-term outlook for lithium is a win. EV are on the way via the big money car producers. Follow the money.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAC, NTTHF, NNOMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long CYDVF.

We are long LAC via May calls.

We have sold Dec and Feb LAC puts.

We have sold covered calls at $12.50 and $17.50 for December against LAC.