Currently, value stocks are mostly value traps, while market leaders are expensive. We have to find diversification elsewhere.

It's not an easy task to find real value stocks in the present market conditions. Most apparent value stocks are, in reality, value traps. These companies are cheap because their industries are in the middle of a disruption storm. Since most disruptors are widely recognized, their stocks are also expensive, which brings me to less understood disruptors.

For us to have value investing in a sector, we'll need to have two main characteristics. First, the costs across the industry must be decreasing at a constant pace, and second, the innovation must not be limited to the sector, meaning that it has to spill over to other industries.

Getting the genome sequenced has become consistently cheaper, beating Moore's law by a wide margin.

Additionally, the genomics revolution is also spreading to other sectors like consumer products, agriculture, and materials, among others.

Now, from a bottom-up perspective, let's take a look at CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP). CRISPR which stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Palindromic Repeats, is a gene-editing startup. The company focuses on one specific gene-editing technology, called CRISPR/Cas9, and it intends to provide therapies for several diseases that range from blood disorders to cancer immuno-oncology.

The technology tries to replicate a natural defense mechanism that protects bacteria from viral infections. The current approach is a simplification of that phenomena, using one molecule that directs the Protein 9 to make cuts in specific genes. After the process, there are natural repairing mechanisms that either silence or corrects undesirable sequences, potentially reversing their negative effects permanently.

Now, this is an oversimplification, and I claim no status of being an expert in this field. Also, there are other more complex interventions based on this technology, like inserting new genes in a DNA sequence. The goal of this brief exposition is to offer some light on this company's operations. Putting it in simple terms, that type of therapy will allow the elimination or substitution of faulty genes, creating the possibility of a cure for a lot of currently incurable diseases.

CRISPR’s pipeline

Although the company is yet to derive revenues from any commercial product, it has several programs in its pipeline. The projects range from regenerative medicine, potentially applicable to diabetes, to immuno-oncology programs for cancer treatment and prevention.

However, its most commercially promising therapy is related to hemoglobinopathies. These are disorders associated with blood production. Among these diseases are β-thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). These are not widespread problems but still affect a significant number of individuals whose well-being is dependent on frequent transfusions and hospitalizations.

CRISPR's solution to this problem is the CTX001™, which is a partnership with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX). The approach is to engineer the DNA for the cells to produce Fetal Hemoglobin, which leads to reduced or no symptoms in patients with SCD and β-thalassemia. That is a simple approach designed to alleviate the issue, and the future might bring an alternative strategy centered on correcting the mutated beta-globin gene at the core of the problem. Be as it may, if the tests keep yielding positive results, the CTX001 is likely going to be the best option in the market once it's released. It is close to a cure, and it will virtually eliminate expenses with transfusions and hospitalizations. It will be a disruptor in a sector estimated to be worth 7 billion a year.

Now, bear in mind this is not a sure thing. The results have been very positive and, if things go as expected, this program will likely be a game-changer in the sector. However, that wouldn't be the first time that therapies targeting genes exhibit limitations (e.g., mRNA and siRNA). Even within the gene-editing technologies, there has been trouble controlling the protein-DNA interactions. However, if successful, it will be a proof-of-concept that will open the doors for applications in oncology. One report estimates the size of the immuno-oncology market at $107 billion in 2020.

These are the most advanced programs by CRISPR AG. However, the company also has a project for diabetes (partnership with ViaCyte) and a partnership with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) for the diagnosis, treatment, or prevention of autoimmune diseases in the early stages.

How does this translate into an investment opportunity?

The previous paragraphs described how close CRISPR is to become a company with a marketable product. The current knowledge makes me believe that there is a good chance that, in the near future, the CTX001 is going to become a source of recurrent revenue for the company. That's what attracts me the most because, if it materializes, it opens the door to the immuno-oncology programs in a 100+ billion-dollar market.

Besides, the company already has several collaboration agreements with several companies. These partnerships contemplate potential future payments based on reaching specific goals. One example is one agreement with Vertex that resulted in a one-off payment of $175 million and contributed to the first profitable year of the company.

That goes a long way to say that the company already has a lot of value built into it, mainly through the form of technical expertise and patents. Even if it's still far from generating recurrent revenue, there might be value to be extracted from licensing patents and technology.

Now, I do not claim enough knowledge to be capable of correctly valuing the company's technology and patents, but the collaborative agreements indicate how more established players appraise CRISPR's tech. For instance, the revenue from the Vertex agreement was enough to turn the company profitable for 2019.

Finally, the company has close to $1.4 billion in cash, given the company's burn rate, which seems to be a very comfortable cushion. However, bear in mind that if the hemoglobinopathies programs are successful, then the company will need to spend a lot of capital to ramp-up the production capacity.

Investment action

CRISPR/cas9 is one of the most promising tools to have gene editing applications in the near future. CRISPR AG is one of the companies that has a portfolio of patents and a pipeline of products in this space. A handful of big players confirm that by collaborating with CRISPR in several programs.

The blood therapies might be the first program to reach the commercial stage, but there are already clinical trials for the oncology programs. If these programs reach the commercial stage, the market capitalization will be likely to surpass the current level. Even if they fail to do so, it doesn't mean that all is lost. In part, because this is not the only company in the space, Intellia (NTLA) and Editas (EDIT) are other players. They are bound to reach cross-licensing agreements because they will likely need to share patents and technology.

Given the mentioned details, I see CRISPR as a high-risk stake. However, in a basket with other gene-editing players, like Editas and Intellia, it might be a solid addition to a broader portfolio of stocks. Genome editing is still an underfollowed space, in part due to its complexity. However, the fact the 2020 chemistry Nobel Prize went to Jenniffer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier, the latter a co-founder of CRISPR Therapeutics, could be a catalyst for more people following the sector. Finally, the fact that space is on a clear ascension offers the help of tailwinds.

The company's market capitalization is close to $9 billion, which makes it look expensive. However, when we look at the price-to-book ratio, we see that it is in-line with others in the sector, and it even compares well with Vertex in this metric.

What can go wrong

I didn't want to finish this piece without stressing that this isn't your usual value stock. Yes, there is value to be unlocked here, but it is conditional to meeting certain conditions that are uncertain to materialize at all.

CRISPR has no revenue, and that makes it riskier than a usual stock. Companies operating based on their cash generation have a higher degree of staying power. They can finance their future projects based on their current cash flow. Companies operating without revenues need the confidence of the capital markets to stay in the game, and we know how fickle that is.

Additionally, there is the risk that, even with all the financing necessary, the company fails to develop a good therapy. Or even gets surpassed by another company using better technology, rendering the company obsolete, and without much value to be extracted from its patents.

These are the main risks that I anticipate. I understand that these are grim scenarios, not very encouraging. However, as I mentioned, this should be looked at as a genomics play within a basket of stocks in this theme, which should be contained within a larger and broader diversified portfolio of different asset classes. Doing that will mitigate the left tail risks while enhancing your exposure to the possibility of these stocks becoming stars in an emerging sector.

