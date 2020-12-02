It's unlikely to make investors rich, but in the long run, its prospects should be attractive for the right kind of investor.

One often overlooked vehicle manufacturer on the market these days is PACCAR (PCAR). The manufacturer of trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands, the company is a significant player in this space. In addition to having a significant presence in other markets, the firm holds a 30% market share in the US and Canadian Class 8 markets. Over the years, the firm has demonstrated its quality, strength, and stability, but 2020 has been a trying year for the business. Despite the weakness the firm has experienced so far this year, the future for it looks bright and fundamentally it makes for an attractive long-term play for patient investors to consider.

A look at PACCAR

It would be a lie to say that PACCAR has had a spectacular year. If anything, the opposite has proven true. To see this, we need only look at the firm’s latest performance, covering the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. According to management, revenue in the latest quarter came in at $4.54 billion. This is down 24.4% compared to the $6 billion the company generated the same quarter last year. As revenue fell, profits tanked, falling 36.6% from $607.9 million to $385.5 million. Naturally, demand for trucks would be weaker given the state of the economy, though there’s no doubt that in the long run the picture will be attractive when you consider that a growing population (particularly one that is moving more toward ecommerce every day) will result in long-term growth in trucking demand.

The third quarter wasn’t the only period the company suffered in though. Really all of 2020 as a whole has been an issue for the company. In the first three quarters of the year, revenue came out to $12.02 billion. This is 34.7% lower than the $18.41 billion the company generated the same three quarters last year. This is especially due to a nasty second quarter in which sales were down 56.9% year-over-year. As revenue fell, so too did the firm’s net profit. During the first three quarters this year, net income came out to $892.6 million. This is 51.9% lower than the $1.86 billion the company generated the same time frame of 2019.

There really was only one way in which PACCAR has fared well for the current fiscal year: operating cash flow. According to management, this metric year-to-date has totaled about $2.19 billion. This is 14.4% higher than the $1.92 billion seen a year earlier. Before you get excited, though, consider how cash flow can be easily manipulated. Changes in working capital, driven by management’s timing of various cash-based activities, can cause cash flow to look better than it otherwise would have been. Case-in-point, if you remove changes in working capital from the equation, operating cash flow would have fallen 40.4% from $2.70 billion last year to $1.61 billion today. Though, there were several factors affecting this, like trade and other receivable changes and accounts payable and accrued expense changes. The largest, though, was a $1.26 billion swing associated with whole receivables involving new trucks.

PACCAR’s performance should resume

Though 2020 will inevitably go down as a bad year for the firm, the long-term outlook for trucking is upbeat for the foreseeable future. The global trucking market, according to one source, is worth about $4.2 trillion this year. With a 4% annualized growth rate expected for it, it should rise to about $5.5 trillion by 2027. Add in the fact that management not only manufactures and sells trucks but also engages in other activities associated with this market, and there’s plenty of upside for the firm. 16% of its sales, for instance, come from truck parts (mostly in the aftermarket) and a further 6% of sales in 2019 came from financial services tied to this space.

The picture might be different if PACCAR’s own track record were bad, but it’s not. From 2016 through 2019, the company’s sales rose nicely, surging 50.1% from $17.05 billion to $25.60 billion. Over that same period of time, adjusted net income jumped 75.8% from $1.35 billion to $2.38 billion. Over the past three years, operating cash flow has been a bit volatile, rising from $2.72 billion in 2017 to $2.99 billion in 2018 before dropping to $2.86 billion last year. However, if you adjust for the aforementioned changes to working capital, the metric has risen nicely from $2.60 billion to $3.54 billion. That’s an increase of 36%.

Not only does the company have a good track record, it has a solid balance sheet as well. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the latest quarter totaled $3.34 billion. On top of this, the company had another $1.19 billion worth of marketable securities it can monetize whenever it wants. Depending on whether you want to include that as a cash equivalent or not, this brings net debt down to between $5.85 billion and $7.05 billion.

Despite the fact that shares have been on the rise lately, another benefit for investors is that the company is trading at a fairly attractive price. Using 2019 (since 2020 is clearly an outlier for a year), the firm’s price/earnings multiple is 12.7. Its price/operating cash flow multiple is even lower at 10.6, while its price/adjusted operating cash flow multiple is a very low 8.6. Though you cannot expect a firm like PACCAR to trade at high multiples, these levels do seem to suggest that it’s a reasonable prospect for investors to consider buying into.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, PACCAR is an interesting firm that is going through a bit of a rough patch. Fortunately for shareholders, the downturn will not last forever. When the company does recover, it should warrant some nice upside. It is worth saying, though, that a firm like PACCAR is unlikely to make investors rich. But over the long haul, though, there’s no reason to doubt that it could generate some nice returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.