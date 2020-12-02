We believe the stock will be range-bound in the near-term and provides an opportunity to buy a good asset at a discount.

Many enterprises are sticking to their existing vendors and are not looking to displace incumbents, given the risks involved, slowing customer additions.

Pure's growth slowed and is understandable given that SMB and mid-market customers are troubled by the Pandemic more than large enterprises. Post pandemic, expect revenue to accelerate.

Since we first recommended the stock in July, the stock is up 10%, versus Nasdaq of 17%, and S&P of 14%. But, YTD, the stock underperformed the indices.

Following better than expected results and guidance, we would be buying shares of Pure Storage (PSTG) on weakness. Pure Storage arguably has one of the best All-Flash Array (AFA) portfolios in the industry. The company continues to gain share in the mid-market enterprises and is displacing large incumbents such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Dell (DELL), and IBM (IBM). Despite reporting solid results, the stock has been weak. We attribute this weakness to the commentary surrounding the demand environment. Pure Storage now has multiple subscriptions, software solutions that address newer technologies such as containers (Portworx), which is likely to aid its growth. Given our confidence in its ability to take share, out-execute its bigger rivals by launching newer products based on newer technologies ((NVMe, QLC NAND)), compelling valuation, we would recommend investors to buy shares on weakness.

The outlook for the company is optimistic

CEO Charles Giancarlo was optimistic about the company's growth prospects post-pandemic. He noted on the conference call that "Pure and most of our customers have turned the corner on their plans and ability to operate in this new normal.". Mr. Giancarlo is more confident in Pure's enterprise business by noting that "Growth in our global Enterprise business continues to provide me with confidence that we will exit this downturn with an accelerated opportunity. Our strategy and our vision to deliver the Modern Data Experience strongly resonates with our customers.".

Over the past decade, the company has grown from a two-product company to a multi-product company. Pure's platform is now being used both by IT infrastructure as well as the DevOps teams. Mr. Giancarlo noted that Pure's Portworx acquisition would help it deliver a platform for containerized applications. The company is working on integrating Portworx software into its existing offerings. The new offering would provide solutions that address bare-metal, virtualized, and containerized workloads all in a single platform. The following image illustrates F3Q21 highlights.

Source: Pure Storage Presentation

CFO Kevan Krysler noted on the call that the company continues to acquire customers, despite headwinds due to the Pandemic. The company acquired 316 new customers during the quarter, down from 379 from a year-ago period. Mr. Krysler noted that subscriptions continue to drive the growth for the company. Subscriptions now account for 33% of revenue, up from 25% during the prior year. The subscription business grew about 29.5% and was driven by sales of Evergreen and Pure-as-a-service subscriptions.

Mr. Krysler noted, "We were pleased with the strong sales growth and demand for our Subscription Services, Flashblade, and FlashArray//C offerings during the quarter. Our investments in innovation continue to drive results as both our FlashBlade platform and our second-generation FlashArray//C offerings achieved their highest level of sales during the quarter. Customers, including large enterprise customers, continue to invest in our FlashBlade platform for their high-performance file and object needs, including data protection". We continue to believe Pure's growth will likely accelerate when the Pandemic subsides in 2021.

Pure's beat and raises continue

Pure Storage reported results that exceeded expectations on all reported metrics and provided guidance ahead of estimates. Revenue was about $410.6 million versus consensus of $406.5, a beat of 1% or about $4.7 million. EPS was $0.01, versus the consensus estimate of $0.00. Product revenue declined 15% Y/Y, while service revenue increased by 29%. However, the overall revenue declined by 4%. Gross margin also declined Y/Y, given that The following chart illustrates the company's results versus our estimates.

Near term challenges likely to subside and revenue to grow in 2021

The company noted that many mid-market customers had been impacted by Covid. These mid-market customers are less prepared to operate in the public cloud. On top of this, given the disruption, many customers are not looking to change their incumbent provider. Therefore, signing new customers continue to be challenging. We believe these near-term challenges will subside in the new year, given that many customers are now getting used to working through the pandemic conditions. With the vaccine at the cusp of being approved, we believe the outlook for Pure Storage remains bright. Therefore, we would use the recent sell-off to buy the shares.

Valuation

Despite reporting solid F3Q21 results, Year-to-date (YTD), Pure Storage is only up to around 8%, while the Nasdaq is up about 36%, and the S&P Index is up nearly 13%.

Pure Storage is currently trading at 2.1x EV/C2022 sales versus the hardware peer group of 2.2x, despite expected to grow faster at 16% versus the peer group of 7%. We believe the company is not getting the credit for its beat and raises over the last several quarters. Nutanix, is getting a much higher multiple, despite missing estimates multiple times and perpetually reporting losses. The following chart illustrates Pure's valuation with respect to hardware peer group.

Source: Author based on Refinitiv data

Risks to owning the stock

As we had previously outlined in our previous writeup on SA, Pure Storage faces risks ranging from potential macro slowdown to execution issues. Please refer to our last article for further details.

What to do with the stock?

We recommend investors stay invested in the name and new investors to buy the stock opportunistically. F4Q is usually a strong quarter for the company, and we are cautiously optimistic the company will likely beat estimates again next quarter. The following chart illustrates Pure's results versus consensus estimates since the company's IPO.

Source: TechStockPros based on Refinitiv data

The company is expected to report F4Q results on February 25th, 2021. We expect the company to report results that will be in line to slightly ahead, and the company will provide guidance, which is also likely to be ahead of estimates. The January quarter is driven by federal year-end, as well as the calendar year-end budget flush. If the stock sells off for any reason, we would recommend investors back up the truck and add to their positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.