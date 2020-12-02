Competition and long-term winners are difficult to call; that said the market opportunity going forward is still immense and Square's got the right momentum exiting Q3.

Who on Earth explains and advertises stock investing like this?

Source: Square; A snippet from Cash App's "My First Stock" Webpage

Whether you believe promoting investing through alligator doodles to Gen Z millennials is wise or not, one has to give Square (NYSE: SQ) some recognition for its creativity. Square has quickly become a Willy Wonka figure in the Financial Services sector and is tossing curveballs in the face of an industry that's been professional, buttoned-up, and has prided itself on putting forth a certain kind of image.

Like the eccentric chocolatier protagonist in Roald Dahl's literary masterpiece Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Square's stock has gained some notoriety as a polarising creative entity. The battleground discussions I've seen appear on Seeking Alpha and other investment communities have ranged from Bitcoin trading inflating the stock price, to comparisons with existing banks, to the lack of profitability and expensive valuation, and the company's general future in the financial services industry.

Cutting to the chase, I'm long SQ, but I trimmed down my previously large position due to the expanding valuation multiples. I still hold it because it will likely continue to be an industry-pioneering force but as I've mentioned in a few of my other articles, even clearly excellent businesses sometimes offer only limited or mediocre alpha potential (looking at you, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW)). In Square's case, I hold the view that it's a long-term "buy and hold" and it will likely remain a part of my portfolio for some time. That said, it's important to separate the business from the valuation, the product innovation from that of its peers, the growth trajectory from the consensus, and in this case, the Bitcoin hype from the Revenues.

Why Square Has Succeeded So Far

One can remark at the financials and form opinions on the valuation, but there's some inherent value in identifying why the company has succeeded in the first place. What sort of people, and what sort of approaches are required to pull rabbits out of hats time and again and so far produce a multi-bagger stock? For it remains a fact that if you'd have bought and held SQ on its first trading day in 2015, you'd be sitting on a ~15x return on your investment.

Source: Koyfin; Total Cumulative Return of $SQ vs indexes

It started with a plastic dongle that micro-merchants could plug into a phone's headphone jack to accept card payments when the alternative was a painful and lengthy application process with a high rejection rate and unsavoury transaction fees. The first problem the company solved was making it easier for stores to accept credit cards at the point of sales (PoS). Since then, Square has relentlessly expanded. I imagine the following fictional conversation happened between the customers and the Square team over time:

Square: So Seller, what's next? Seller: It's difficult managing all these forms of payments. Square: Well here's a terminal that does just that. You can't keep track of your payments? Here's a software that links to your phone or tablet. In fact, here's a suite of products including our own hardware. You can pick what you'd like to manage your Point of Sales Seller: Hey! we're finding it diffucult to manage inventory and keep track of invoices and payrolls and a few other things Square: Okay, let's just build out the software to manage all that stuff too. We've also opened up an app marketplace so other people can help you with your problems. Here you go. Seller: I'd like a loan but I can't get one. My small business is crushing it, and I'd like to expand. Do you guys handle that stuff? Square: Actually, we have your data and know how much you're selling. So we sort of trust you and know the risks if you mess up. Our data scientists analyze it using some sophisticated algos. Here's Square Capital! We can process your application really quickly and send you a loan faster than anyone else at a reasonable rate. Seller: Ah mate, COVID-19 has struck and it's been terrible. You guys said you have online stores right? Maybe we can pivot to selling online? Square: Yeah, we can have you up and running on an online store and it's even free to get started. We take care of the difficult stuff and you can manage it in your way. We'll charge a bit more if you'd like to upgrade to the next tier. Seller: Tax preparation? Square: Come with me, and you will be, in a world of pure imagination... Image Source (WP:NFCC#4), Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=56324961

I apologize for my unfortunate sense of humour. The point I'm trying to make is that Square wasn't ever a single product but a perpetual growth Fintech ecosystem that added elements to solving their customer's problems over time. New features have been released across the years, complementing the existing products but tackling different problems. Now the company is a payments processor, a commercial bank of sorts, a SaaS for small businesses, and a few other things. We haven't even gotten to the Cash App yet that's unlocked a whole world of retail financial services. This is a company that should be a case study for utilizing network effects and constantly expanding its TAM (or Total Addressable Market) through new product verticals resulting in organic growth. Judging from their Seller Ecosystem and a range of content I've come across on the company over the past year or two, they seem to have been "customer-obsessed", drawing parallels with Bezos's famously simple but effective philosophy around building Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The newer adjacent products/services reinforce the adoption of existing solutions thus boosting the overall ecosystem, of which the company has two but not one (Seller and Cash App). The execution so far to pull this off twice, at scale, while keeping the growth machine well-oiled can likely be attributed to an excellent collection of employees that work under a management philosophy that promotes exploration and innovation. I can't tell if it was just Dorsey or the combination of a few more special people, but going by their history, one can conclude that they have the "growth-mindset" DNA with half a decade of hit products/services to confirm it.

At every point in Square's history, competition has existed but the way in which the company has approached its customers' problems has helped it differentiate itself and thrive. Whether through user experience design, technological sophistication, intelligent marketing, or starting from scratch on a blank piece of paper and building up the best way to tackle a problem. This was a company built by engineers, designers, and marketers that didn't know much about the payments or finance game, and perhaps that's why they succeeded unconventionally. As for my analysis, it's only rational to assume that the elements that have contributed to their historical success will continue to help the company thrive going forward, even when we can't quite isolate these intangible factors to produce nicely packaged quantitative plug-ins into the DCF models that many sell-side analysts would rely on. That's partly why there may be alpha potential here after all.

The Present Picture

Source: Square's "Market Opportunity and Historical Unit Economics" Presentation, March 2020

We're at two thriving Fintech ecosystems of products and services. One of which, the Seller ecosystem, took a beating in the pandemic while the other, the Cash App ecosystem, received a significant boost as their target market saw it as a complement to social distancing practices that accelerated general adoption. As of Q3, Seller saw a significant recovery from a half year sequential decline in Gross Profits, while Cash App just accelerated while firing on all cylinders. The strength of the two segments can be encapsulated by the following gross profit charts:

Source: Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter

The company claims the market opportunity (NYSE:TAM) remains large, with the Seller ecosystem at a $100B+ with ~3% penetration and the Cash App at $60B+ with ~2% penetration (Source). Naturally, this should be viewed with some scepticism. Theoretical TAM can often be inflated while realistic market penetration potential can be limited by competition. As far as the pandemic's impacts go, the Seller ecosystem has remarkably adjusted back to above Q4 2019 levels after sequential declines in Q1 and Q2 this year. Cash App Gross Profit grew 212% yoy driven by a structural consumer shift towards digital payments given the environment. This can further be highlighted by the expanding ratio of DAUs to MAUs on Cash App. The ratio grew to 23% in Q3 2020 as compared to 18% in Q3 2019 (Source: Q3 Shareholder Letter Page 6).

Competition

It is tricky to identify clear competition for Square using apple-to-apple comparisons due to the unique collection of products/services that form the company's two ecosystems. I've put forward a handful of high-quality competitors below:

JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM); Market Cap ~$350B; Traditional financial services for consumers and commercial, retail banking giant

(NYSE: JPM); Market Cap ~$350B; Traditional financial services for consumers and commercial, retail banking giant Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL): Market Cap ~$250B; Worldwide electronic payments system, highly popular Venmo P2P app

(NASDAQ: PYPL): Market Cap ~$250B; Worldwide electronic payments system, highly popular Venmo P2P app Shopify (NYSE: SHOP): Market Cap ~$130B; The back-end for small businesses services, specifically online merchants

These three companies may appear different on the surface but I believe its fair to say that Square is targeting the same addressable markets in the long-term. It is apparent through the company's history that they're willing to venture into a variety of areas and have an undefined boundary for what their target industries can be.

JPMC, to me, represents the placeholder for a well-run consumer and commercial financial services giant. For a 5-10 year picture down the line, it's not far fetched for Square to become a full retail banking provider with Cash App as a financial super app. Interestingly, JPMC on the other hand is actively pursuing merchant ecosystems. Part of the value add is the lack of fees for depositing payments into Chase accounts. This could prove to be a headwind as competition continues to ramp up but it is difficult to say. It is also important to note that new entrants are not competing with just a PoS payments solution anymore. They're competing with a full-fledged SaaS for small businesses. I suspect that for a lot of sellers, this is not going to be a decision solely based on a transaction fee. The premium they'd pay for Square might be worth it over the long-term if they're using hardware, Square's online service, and a suite of software due to the enclosed ecosystem that functions seamlessly together. It's early to speculate how this competitive environment will play out though.

Paypal's direct Cash App competitor is "Venmo". Venmo offers P2P, spending solutions, and other business services. My latest data source puts Cash App at the top of the charts in the Finance category for both iOS/iPhone and Android for the United States (source). Venmo was the original P2P viral application, though Cash App seems to have accelerated and overtaken it. The large advantage PayPal has in its favour for the long run is its international network. Square's brand recognition is largely muted outside the United States, while PayPal is the go-to company for international electronic transactions. Given their size and free cash flow generation, they also have deep pockets to outspend Square on onboarding customers on their apps if they chose to do so.

Shopify directly competes with Square's seller ecosystem. They've been the backbone of online retail merchants worldwide and have ventured into brick and mortar solutions more recently. Consequently, Square has its roots based in Point of Sales and now offer online stores. When it comes to online, Shopify is likely the clear winner although it may be a difficult decision for certain sellers who're present in both physical and online realms.

Other big names can also enter and eat up the pie, some quite rapidly given their brand power. Apple Pay and Apple Card (NASDAQ: AAPL), or Google Pay (NASDAQ: GOOGL) come to mind. That circles back to creativity, operational excellence, marketing, and building fundamentally great products that appeal to people, thereby onboard them to the next generation of tech-savvy financial services. Little nuances and design decisions can make big differences. Let's take their debit cards for example.

Source: Square Media Resources

This may be subjective but there's something quite appealing about an all-black or all-white monochrome debit card. Square allows you to customize your card by signing/scribbling anything you want and they'll print it in the bottom right corner. Little touches of design and personalization that can produce an elevated customer experience (circling back to the Willy Wonka creativity argument). These little touches can add up boosting engagement with the brand that can eventually translate to the top and bottom lines.

Customers who adopted two or more products were highly engaged: during the third quarter, these customers had 3-4x more transactions and generated 3-4x more gross profit compared to customers who only used peer-to-peer payments. - On Cash App, Q3 Shareholder Letter

Ultimately, I think is still early innings to identify who the long-term winners are going to be. The landscape may not have to emerge to a monopoly but could be an oligopoly of various fintech competitors and ecosystems. A single news headline on "X" entering the Cash App space or the Seller space is largely inconsequential towards my thesis at the moment. We do need to acknowledge that there is a fair amount of competition, however, and Square shouldn't be priced as if the whole market is there for their taking like some tech stocks. Square's scale and network effects are its competitive moat, not all-out technological sophistication, in my opinion. That brings me to identifying the monetization funnels and clarifying the financial picture, prior to making any judgement on valuations.

Monetization Funnels

To understand what exactly is contributing to the value creation, we need to isolate the ecosystems and the business models that contribute to the top line. There are four major categories of revenue streams:

Transaction-based

Subscription and Services (S&S)

Bitcoin

Hardware

I found it useful to refer to the excerpts below that categorize the major product/service in each ecosystem to the revenue type. In a more detailed analysis, it would make sense to go line by line and identify new catalysts or drivers in each of these product/service divisions but that's perhaps beyond the scope of this already lengthy article.

The Seller Ecosystem

The Cash App Ecosystem

Source: Square's "Market Opportunity and Historical Unit Economics" Presentation, March 2020

Peering into the historical financials, I found that Bitcoin costs are almost as much as Bitcoin revenue. Hardware costs are more than Hardware revenue. If I had to use a ballpark conclusion going off the numbers, both of these segments roughly cancel out each other in Gross Profits, leaving the major contributors as Transactions-based and S&S. I don't expect the company to change its positions on either Bitcoin or Hardware in a way that would impact financials anytime soon. Therefore, in my following analysis, I believe it is better to exclude these as they don't directly produce direct economic value but are enhancers to the other revenue streams, strengthening the ecosystem and network effects (eg. Bitcoin buyers might be more engaged on the Cash App and are therefore more likely to spend through it at a PoS; this would indirectly lead to greater transaction revenue).

Getting past the noisy revenues naturally leaves us at Gross Profits as a focus, as Adj. EBITDA and Net Income don't inform us about the forward growth trajectory. I've compiled some key metrics into the charts below highlighting GAAP Gross Profits, Gross Margins, and yoy % growth for both Transaction-based and S&S. Note that both these segments combined have contributed to ~98%-102% of the gross profit mix historically (adjusting for incremental gross profits/losses from Hardware and Bitcoin).

Gross Profits & Growth

Source: Author & Author Calculations, Data from Square's Historical Financials

While both Seller and Cash App have their own "Transaction" and "S&S" revenue streams, the broader takeaway is that there are essentially two business models that the company functions within. "Transaction" falls under the Paypal-like model with lower gross margins (45-50% normalized) and likely lower normalized net income margins in the future, while "S&S" falls under a software-like model that's higher in gross margins (85-90%) and demands a premium valuation due to its stability and predictability.

Looking at growth rates, the numbers have accelerated on a year over year basis in Q3, which I see as an extremely positive signal for the business. Transaction growth surged +35% yoy while S&S are +76% yoy. Accelerating growth rates are an indicator of elevated demand for Square's products/services and the ongoing trend from Q3 points to higher upcoming growth rates. This may be attributed to a structural shift in how the Cash App ecosystem is used, catalyzed by the pandemic situation that has resulted in +212% yoy in gross profits for the segment. Stock trading and Bitcoin might be getting the media attention, however, the Cash Card is a particularly large catalyst. The company stated that users that have acquired a Cash Card tend to use Cash App at a significantly higher rate than those without it. Another service to closely track is Cash App for Business that has experienced catalyzed adoption.

Valuation

Square is a high growth company, that is marginally profitable on a GAAP basis with yet a large market opportunity ahead of it and excellent execution exiting Q3. Given my investment framework, EV/Gross Profit multiples are the way to go here. If a business is expected to grow beyond 50% yoy, it is acceptable for the bottom line and FCF margin to be flat or even negative in my opinion. In Square's case, the company has the ability to capture profits by reducing operating expenses but given their market opportunity, they are largely reinvesting to capture market share. The company has claimed that it's go-to-market expenditure has historically produced a 5x ROI over 5 years (Source: Slide 23 of March Investor Update). As an investor, I'm glad that they're in full-throttle market capture mode. Top-line and gross profit expansion will be the key drivers for the stock price in the coming year.

Source: Author, Data from Koyfin

The EV/Gross Profits on an LTM (last twelve months) basis puts Square amongst the cream of the crop software stocks. It is not cheap and is well above its historical levels such as late-2018. We do need to account for the fact that Q1 and Q2 saw a suppressed Seller ecosystem, which is seemingly under-recovery. In a reopening scenario, Seller growth rates could rapidly accelerate though it is difficult to tell how the timeline could play out. I expect Cash App to continue marching on with hyper-growth. S&S should naturally contribute to a higher mix of the top line as it is outpacing transaction-based sales. A company of this quality appropriately demands an innovation premium. The innovation premium in my view can be characterized as out of the money options embedded in the stock price that could lead to rapid scale growth across an ecosystem. Recent "options" included the Cash Card, online store offerings, and tax preparation that increase engagement.

Given the overall analysis, how exactly does one contextualize a 38.8x EV/GP multiple? At first, we can look at NTM (next twelve months) growth rates. With a weak Q1/Q2 2020, it is reasonable to expect 65-85% yoy GP growth for the coming 12 months in my opinion, after which they would sequentially decline. That puts my estimate of the NTM EV/Gross Profits at 21-24x. When I compare this to some of my other high-growth holdings, the multiples are looking fair, but not particularly attractive given the risks. This is after considering Square's impressive business quality, long-growth runway, market acquisition prospects, and optionality to produce more value-added catalysts within their current ecosystems. While it's nice to be sitting on substantial returns, it is time to go against the price momentum and trim position to a smaller holding in my portfolio.

Square is already a ~$95B company, which puts it on par with Citi (NYSE:C) on enterprise value and at a third of the size of JP Morgan. The company needs to keep proving itself to justify its current premium, which will likely be the case given their momentum heading into 2021. That said, I can see far less upside potential here on a fundamental basis than there was just a few months ago. Eventually, the revenue base will grow large and growth rates would slow down as the company maintains its large-cap status. Pronounced deceleration might not occur in the next year though SQ appears to be priced for multiple compression on EV/Gross Profits going forward, and gross profit growth will have to fight this compression to produce alpha as a holding.

Risks

Competition is significant enough to impact Square's growth rates and produce downward pressure on new customer acquisition

Further lockdowns could extend the Seller ecosystem recovery

A tech sector rotation, causing fund flows outside risk-on businesses such as Square. We experienced a vicious selloff in 2nd week November on vaccine news before a recovery in price

Macro Risks

Systemic Risks. This is a high growth, relatively risky stock; a system-wide sell-off can lead to higher than average drawdowns and pronounced volatility

Conclusion

Square is a thriving Fintech ecosystem and it's proven itself historically as a pioneer and innovator. The company has executed well by capturing their target markets with some flair. It's by every measure an excellent company and can realistically take market share away from established competitors and capture the greenfield opportunities that remain. Q3 results particularly point towards energized growth prospects. The problem seems to be that everyone (the market) knows it is a great company, and the stock has been rewarded with a generous valuation. It's wise to assume that the easy alpha the stock offered has mostly been captured leaving less upside potential as the company executes towards our lofty expectations of a new-age financial services titan. With recent market euphoria especially within the tech sector, it is time to be cautious.

In my view, Square is still worth considering for those who don't have exposure to it. If SQ had concentrated a lot of your portfolio due to 2020 gains as they did with mine, it might be a good time to consider trimming down. Ultimately, this is more of a portfolio management call rather than me turning bearish on SQ. It's always difficult trimming winners but I believe it is the rational thing to do given the current valuation. To be clear, I'm still expecting broader-market outperformance but on the spectrum of risk/reward and allocating my limited capital, Square is relatively less attractive now.

