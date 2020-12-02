Monthly Pay December Dividend Stocks And Funds

Analyst 1-year-targets revealed that investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top-yield MoPay US exchange equities produced 6.73% LESS gain than $5k invested in all ten. The bigger (costlier) dogs rule December.

Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs. Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 11/25/20.

The December U.S. MoPay population grew to 73. Canadian MoPays are omitted, but many Canadian firms are U.S.-listed OTC. CEICs/ETFs/ETNs are combined US/Canadian, and all show yields over 8.10%.

December's U.S. exchange-traded monthly-paid (MoPay) dividends, upsides, and net gains include: 1. Stocks by yield (73); 2. Stocks by price upside (30); 3. Closed-End Investments, Exchange-Traded-Funds & Notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by yield >8.10% (80).

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated Top Ten MoPay Equities Could Net 9.86% to 18.26% Gains By December 2021

Six of the ten top-yield MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart below) were verified as being among the top-ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. Thus, the Dogcatcher yield-based strategy for this MoPay group, as graded by broker estimates this month, proved 60% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks plus analyst median 1yr target prices for those stocks, as reported by YCharts, produced the data points. Note: target prices from single analysts were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to December 2021 were:

Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC) netted $182.58 based on the median of target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for GECC.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) netted $180.46 based on the median of target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% under the market as a whole.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) netted $142.79 based on the median of target estimates from three analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% over the market as a whole.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) was forecast to net $132.36 based on a median of target price estimates from five analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 85% more than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) netted $128.30 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 44% over the market as a whole.

Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) netted $125.00 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

American Finance Trust (AFIN) netted $117.83, based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from three analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for AFIN.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) netted $106.95 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% more than the market as a whole.

Firm Capital Property Trust (FRMUF) netted $101.70 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for FRMUF.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) netted $98.62 based on the median of annual price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 114% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 13.17% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Three MoPay Equities To Show -5.46% To -28.91% Losses to December 2021

The probable losing trades revealed by YCharts to 2021 were:

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (HRZN) projected a loss of $54.63 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from six analysts, including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) projected a loss of $66.06 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from two analysts, including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) projected a loss of $289.08 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from two analysts, including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was 13.66% on $3k invested as $1k in each of these three MoPay stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 5% greater than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

December Monthly Pay Dividend Data

Three lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered results. To draw these conclusions and results, November 25 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced from YCharts. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual, and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all.

Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Numerous prominent MoPay firms declared dividend cuts between December 2016 and May 2020. Those reducing or curtailing dividends in May and June 2020 included: Oxford Square Capital Corp.; Partners Real Estate Investment Trust; Orchid Island Capital Inc.; Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT); H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:HRUFF); BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:BTBIF); American Finance Trust Inc.; Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR); Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS); Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC); Dividend Select 15 Corp. (OTCPK:DVVDF); Chesswood Group Ltd. (OTCPK:CHWWF); Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR); TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCPK:VREYF); Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCPK:FRHLF); ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCPK:AETUF); Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCPK:IPPLF); San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT); Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCPK:AGGZF).

Former MoPay top ten regular by yield, Bluerock Residential (NYSEMKT:BRG) announced last December it was retreating to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition." That tradition continued with ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) and Stellus Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE:SCM) both transitioned to QPay in June 2020. Stellus stuck with its QPay status, but ARR has returned to Mo Pay.

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) cut its monthly payout from $0.13 to $0.0833 as of October 30, 2017, then suspended it as of May 3, 2020. Oxford Square Capital, however, issued this nebulous statement regarding its pending monthly payments:

"While no decision has yet been made with regard to the Company’s common stock distributions for July, August and September, we believe that the Company’s Board of Directors will likely elect to reduce or suspend the Company’s distributions for those months."

On June 2, the company declared $0.035 monthly distributions for July, August, and September.

Top yield stock for July, Orchid Island Capital, released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements:

"The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future."

ORC directors proceeded to back up their words with actions cutting the dividend from $0.14 to $0.11 in February, to $0.09 in March, to $0.08 in September 2018, and to $0.055 for May 2020. However, in August, ORC monthly dividend jumped from $0.06 to $0.065 for September and October.

The U.S. exchange MoPay segment is volatile, transitive, and recovering. More trades in monthly pay equities are available from Canadian firms, many of which are listed on U.S. OTC exchanges. This month's active listing of MoPays is up to 71 from 73 in November, but not yet at full strength compared to 75 in May/June.

List One:

73 US Exchange Traded Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these US exchange listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields for December represented three of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split 5, 4, and 1 between the financial services, real estate, and energy sectors.

First place went to the first of the five financial services sector representatives, Great Elm Capital Corp. [1]. The remaining four financials placed third, fourth, seventh, and ninth: Oxford Square Capital Corp. [3], Prospect Capital Corp. [4], PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [7], and Dividend Select 15 Corp. (OTCPK:DVVDF) [9].

Then, those four real estate equities took the second, fifth, sixth, and eighth slots: Orchid Island Capital Inc. [2], Firm Capital Property Trust [5], ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) [6], and American Finance Trust Inc. [8].

Finally, the lone energy representative placed seventh, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) [10] to complete the December MoPay top ten list by yield.

List Two:

Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Price Upside

The results shown below from YCharts for MoPay dividend stocks as of market closing price November 25 were compared with the median of analyst target prices one year out. The ten top stocks displayed 0% to 60.77% price upsides for the next year based on those analyst 1 yr. targets.

Four (tinted) of ten on this price upside list were members of the top ten list by yield. The first five places on this upside list went to: Oxford Square Capital Corp. [1], Gladstone Commercial Corp. [2], Solar Senior Capital Ltd. [3], Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. [4], Ellington Financial Inc. [5].

The lower level five were Dynex Capital Inc. [6], American Finance Trust Inc. [7], AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) [8], SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CWYUF) [9], and Orchid Island Capital Inc. [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price targets for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2020 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate median target price estimates.

List Three:

Monthly Pay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend paying (MoPay) Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes listed below were culled from nearly 800 candidates. Yields of 12% or greater calculated as of November 25 determined the top ten.

The top ten monthly paying dividend investment companies, funds, and notes showing the biggest yields for per YChart & Yahoo Finance data featured seven closed-ended investment company [CEICs], one open-ended investment company (ETFs), and two uncollateralized debt instruments [ETNs].

Seven closed-end investment companies (CEICs) placed first, and fifth through tenth, Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC)[1], Nuveen Credit Strategies Income (JQC) [5], Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) [6], Eagle Point Credit Co. LLC (ECC) [7], RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp. (RSF) [8], Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) [9], and PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income (PCI) [10].

Then, one open-ended investment company - ETF - placed second, InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) [2].

Finally, two uncollateralized debt instrument companies (ETNs) placed third and fourth, ETRACS 2x Monthly Pay Leveraged US Small Cap HiDividend ETN (SMHB) [3], and Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Covered Call ETN (SLVO) [4], to complete the top ten Exchange Traded Notes, Exchange Traded Funds, and Closed End Investment Companies list for December 2020.

Compare Equity To Fund Performance

Note that the top ten equity dividends are now priced below those of the top ten funds. In October, they were also 1% lower. But August and September had them 1% higher. Those previous two months were the first time equities showed prices higher than funds in over a year. Equities were equal to the funds in July, 1% lower in June, 3% lower in March, April and early May. They were 2% apart in December and November 2019, but in October, they were 1% less. For September 2019, equities were 2% under funds, but last August, they were equal. The differences are likely found in management fees collected in the fund world and the price of risk/volatility.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

Since June 2012, reader suggestions to include funds, trusts, and partnerships, a list of MoPay equities to buy and hold in September 2012 resulted from those reader suggestions supplemented with a high yield collection from here. That list was supplemented by an upside potential article in October and a upside vs. buy & hold in November. Another list factored December 2012 reader comments.

Now, we have a new year and decade of 2020 beginning in January, and continuing in February, March, April, early May, and mid May, June, July, August, September, October, November and now, December, to compare and contrast MoPay equity upside potential to the yield (and higher risk/volatility) should one attempt to buy and hold Exchange Traded Funds and Notes.

Yield Metrics Found A 6.73% Disadvantage To The Five Lowest Priced Of Ten High Yield MoPay Equities

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. Those results, verified by YCharts and Yahoo Finance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks (11) Would Produce 8.67% Vs. (12) 9.29% Net Gains from All Ten by December 2021

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 6.73% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest-priced MoPay dividend dog, Great Elm Capital Corp., was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 18.26%.

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend stocks estimated as of November 25 were: Oxford Square Capital Corp.; Firm Capital Property Trust; Great Elm Capital Corp.; Dividend Select 15 Corp.; Prospect Capital Corp., with prices ranging from $3.11 to $5.53.

Higher priced five MoPay dividend equities estimated as of November 25 were: Orchid Island Capital Inc.; American Finance Trust Inc.; Cross Timbers Royalty Trust; PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.; ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., whose prices ranged from $5.64 to $9.66.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, may someday be usable to find rewarding dogs in the MoPay kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog Photo: petpoisonhelpline.com

