Overview of Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (CAC) is a $5.0 billion diversified bank holding company, headquartered in Camden, Maine, that employs more than 650 employees at Camden National Bank and Camden National Wealth Management. We have a well-established reputation for financial stability, growth and community impact and are proud to be the largest publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Northern New England. • Camden National Bank. Camden National Bank is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1875 and offers state-of-the art online and mobile banking resources through a network of 58 banking centers and 69 ATMs throughout Maine, as well as lending offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. • Camden National Wealth Management. Camden National Wealth Management provides comprehensive wealth management, investment management and trust services to individual and institutional clients. From its offices in Portland, Bangor, and Ellsworth, Camden National Wealth Management serves clients throughout Maine and New England.

Disclaimer - I'm a "Mainiac"

Now that I have your attention, let me explain why I'm a "mainiac." For those that don't live in Maine or in one of the other New England states, you probably don't realize that folks that live in Maine often refer to themselves as "mainiacs." And if you haven't made the connection yet for my disclaimer, Camden National is headquartered in Camden, Maine. As a lifelong resident of Maine, I'm obviously biased but I wanted to bring some visibility to a fine, small-cap bank that dividend investors should take a serious look at. Currently, there are roughly 777 people following this little gem here at Seeking Alpha, so my goal is to see if we can get that number higher.

Stock Performance

Camden National's stock price has more than held its own since 2014, as it has outperformed both its peers and the Russell 2000 index.

Shareholder Value

As you can see below, tangible book value continues to trend in the right direction year after year and as of their most recent Quarterly Report on 10/27, tangible book value stood at $28.14 as of 9/30. The report also showed that the company lifted its suspension of the share repurchase program and indicated that they will continue to evaluate its use of the share repurchase program as the impact and their response to the COVID-19 pandemic develops. I like the fact that they are being fiscally responsible with regards to the repurchase program given the environment.

Their dividend currently stands at 3.69%, is comfortably covered with a low payout ratio of 36%, and their 5-year dividend growth rate is 10.76%.

Profitability Trends

The below metrics are at the top of my list when evaluating bank stocks. As you can see, Camden National compares favorably to its peers in three of the four categories: Return on Average Assets, Return on Average Equity, and Efficiency Ratio (lower is better).

Where they fall short when compared to their peers is net interest margin. As indicated during their Q3 2020 earnings call as shown at Seeking Alpha, they foresee the net interest margin bottoming out in the next quarter or two but indicated they have a few levers to assist on this front:

They had $298 million of excess cash at quarter-end that they're working down and putting to use.

Looking to get better rates in their investment portfolio.

Could possibly reprice 53% of their CDs which come due in the next 6 months.

Strong Capital Position

Camden National is in a strong financial position to handle whatever the pandemic and economy can throw its way. As you can see, they far exceed all the minimum requirements set forth by the government.

Recognition from Sandler O'Neil

If what I provided wasn't enough to at least put Camden National on your radar, how about the prestigious announcement it received from Sandler O'Neill last year for being a small-cap All-Star?

Camden National was 1 of 30 publicly traded banks and thrifts - and the only bank headquartered in New England - to be recognized.

To earn small-cap All-Star status, companies needed to have a market capitalization below $2.5 billion, a category that included 394 depository institutions nationally. The announcement indicated that companies were selected based on various financial screening criteria, including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.

Conclusion

Like other banks, Camden National is facing a high level of uncertainty related to both the COVID-19 pandemic and the low interest environment. Hopefully, the pandemic will be closer to a resolution in the coming months as promising vaccine candidates are widely distributed. All that being said though, I think Camden National is a good long-term dividend stock to have in your portfolio. It's near the top of my watch list and I'm inching ever so closer to having "skin in the game." What are your thoughts, will they be on your watch list too?

