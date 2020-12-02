Investment Theme

360 DigiTech (QFIN) delivered a strong Q3 result. In November, the suspension of Ant Financial IPO and the following regulatory rules on the FinTech industry shook investors' faith in the sector. However, our research shows that the new rules will have a limited impact on QFIN but benefit the company by changing the competitive landscape of the industry. We believe QFIN is now a valuable target for investors interested in this sector.

Strong Q3 Results

As the Chinese economy is recovering from the COVID-19 shock, QFIN has also delivered a strong Q3 result thanks to strong consumer lending demand. In Q3 2020, QFIN's total loan origination reached RMB66 billion, up 18% on a YoY basis. Its total revenue grew 43.4% YoY to RMB3.7 billion.

Source: QFIN's Earnings, Author Summary

As we discussed in our previous article, the most valuable part of QFIN's strong financial results was improving profitability. In Q3, QFIN was able to keep up the momentum and further improved their profit margin to nearly 35%, with a net income close to RMB1.3 billion:

Source: QFIN's Earnings, Author Summary

The focus on the "capital-light" business model continued to manifest as QFIN's long-term strategy. According to the Earnings Call:

Capital-light and other tech empowered models further increased to approximately 28% of total loan origination … we are fully confident that we will at least achieve our year-end target of 35% to 40% as we expect to see acceleration in the rest of the year.

Source: QFIN's Earnings, Author Summary

The Suspension of Ant Financial IPO

One earthshaking event that we have to discuss is (the suspension of) Ant Financial's IPO. Ant Financial is a subsidiary of China's largest E-commerce platform Alibaba (BABA), which has grown to a FinTech giant in merely six years. Ant's IPO planned to raise over $34 billion, making it the largest IPO in the entire human history. However, the process was halted right before the scheduled IPO date and was said to be pushed out for "at least six months."

As the largest FinTech company in China, Ant's IPO was considered a milestone for the entire industry. The suspension, triggered primarily by a set of new regulatory rules on the FinTech industry, reminded people how heavily the industry has been (and will be) influenced by regulation. Naturally, investors are highly concerned and eager to learn about the potential impact on other FinTech players like QFIN. We did some research into the new rules and want to share them with our readers.

New FinTech Regulation, What It Means for QFIN?

After Ant's IPO suspension, Chinese regulators published draft rules that focused on the FinTech industry. These rules were published quickly, indicating that the government has been working on this for quite a while. Our research shows that this newly published set of rules have minimal impact on QFIN:

These rules' main focus was to raise the bar for micro-loan lenders who used to provide online loans directly to consumers or jointly with banks. A good example would be Ant Financial, which was the largest player in this field thanks to Alibaba's support. QFIN, on the other hand, has minimal involvement in this area. According to their Q3 earnings call: "currently, the outstanding balance of the outstanding loans issued through our microlending subsidiary accounts for less than 1%". Also, QFIN has virtually no joint lending business with banks (joint lending accounts for around 0.01% of the balance, according to the Q3 release). As a technology provider, QFIN supports their partner banks primarily with "technology-powered services" instead of joint lending activities.

The new rules set a new requirement for small online lenders to provide at least 30% of any loan with their own capital. This will hurt those online lenders badly, relying on higher leverage to grow loan volume rapidly. Ant Financial was operating on a leverage ratio of ~100x, allowing them to turn RMB 3bn ($449m) in capital into RMB 300bn in loans. For QFIN, the rising standard of operating leverage could be a good thing. The new standard will push some of the other online lenders to give up on some market share, bringing in more business for QFIN.

We think investors have all the reasons to be concerned about the suspension of Ant's IPO and the new rules. But a more in-depth look into the details of the regulations and QFIN's business leads us to believe that the impact is minimal. QFIN could even benefit from the changing competitive landscape brought by the regulatory movements.

On the other hand, another regulatory rule issued in May this year should be considered more applicable to QFIN's business. In that rule, Chinese regulators put specific restrictions on banks' online lending activities and work with online lenders that don't have a proper license. Our previous article discussed that it's a sage decision for QFIN to switch to a "capital-light" business model and focuses on being a technology partner with banks. More importantly, QFIN has acquired all the necessary licenses for doing the business, which will make it more attractive when banks are looking for partners in the market.

A New Growth Initiative

QFIN noted in the earnings call that they see tremendous growth potential in the SME loan business. The new FinTech regulation forces some dominant FinTech players to scale down their existing business, thereby creating opportunities for QFIN. The company identified that 20-25% of their existing clients are small business owners. They plan to cross-sell within the existing borrower base and build up partnerships with enterprise SaaS providers who have extensive access to SME customers. The company is also developing an offline sales network, which they've already grown into a team of 1,000 sales representatives. Moreover, with the partnership from KCB (see our previous discussion), we see great business potential in SME lending.

Valuable Target in the Field

The following stock performance table was taken from Author's own Seeking Alpha portfolio page, "China FinTech." As you can probably tell, the whole sector went through a very tough period in the past 12-36 months. Many stellar companies such as Qudian (QD) are very close to the $1 price warning line. QFIN, on the other hand, is (probably the only) one that has been trusted by the investors given all the turbulence in the sector. We believe that this makes a strong argument about QFIN's performance and outlook.

Source: Author's Summary

Conclusion

Our research shows that the new regulatory rules from China's regulators will have minimal impact on QFIN. Instead, it might change the competitive landscape and benefit QFIN. Given its strong financial results and (relative) stock performance, we believe QFIN is now a valuable target for investors interested in this sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QFIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.