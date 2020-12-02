Real rates are likely to remain negative which will benefit gold and proxies such as SGOL.

The main objective of Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold ETF (SGOL) is to provide investors with exposure to physical gold along with the corresponding exposure to the movement in the price of physical gold bullion.

Unlike other smaller vehicles, SGOL has been successful in maintaining a relatively tight spread between its traded price and the NAV (net asset value) of the underlying shares.

Over the past year, SGOL shares have traded at an average of +0.13% premium to its NAV. During periods of heightened volatility, the deviation in SGOL's traded price to its NAV has ranged between -2.47% and +2.26%. This range is fairly tight and it should please most investors in SGOL.

Source: Bloomberg

SGOL is one of the cheapest gold bullion ETF

The MER ratio of SGOL is a mere 0.17%. This compares favorably to competitors, especially larger ones.

Sprott Physical Gold ETF (PHYS) has an expense ratio of 0.45%. It is worth noting that Sprott's offering is physically redeemable and has potential to be more tax effective over the longer term.

VanEck Merk ETF (OUNZ) has a relatively attractive expense ratio of 0.25%, but it currently does not have the liquidity of SGOL given its smaller size.

The behemoth Gold Trust ETF (GLD) has an MER of 0.40%. This may not matter much for those who are primarily looking at GLD as a trading vehicle. However, for long-term holders, SGOL is a solid bullion ETF whose price difference will be meaningful over the years.

It goes without saying that SGOL's fortunes are tied to those of gold bullion. For this reason, it is important to understand the current conditions affecting gold and naturally, SGOL.

Gold's latest sell-off is neither surprising nor overly severe

Gold experiences normal seasonal weakness from September and typically ending in December. The sell-off that gold has experienced in November this year is higher than the five-year average. It's not a meaningfully significant correction compared to the November averages. We have experienced deeper sell-offs in 2015 and 2016.

Source: Bloomberg

This year, investors have been bidding up broader equities on positive news around COVID vaccines. This has resulted in a reduction in the VIX index, which has remained stubbornly high since the March 2020 market sell-off. In November, as the VIX index moved lower, so did gold:

Source: Bloomberg

Market watchers and trend followers have begun getting bearish on gold. Some point to the negative price momentum as a reason for their bearishness. Others point to rising yields. Others still are looking at the upcoming COVID vaccines as a reason to throw in the towel on gold. As I will attempt to demonstrate, these arguments are flawed and terribly short-sighted.

A pause for gold was overdue and healthy

Gold's price momentum has been negative in the short term but the long-term story is quite different. Gold is having a strong year in 2020, up almost 18% YTD. Gold sliced through its 2011 highs with ease earlier this year. The recent weakness in gold is a healthy consolidation. A correction is playing out and this correction is necessary and timely. The long-term chart of gold shows the impressive strength that gold has demonstrated over the past 15 years.

Avid chart watchers and technicians will readily see a highly defined cup and handle pattern which is associated with many technical breakouts that occur over longer terms:

Source: Bloomberg

Yields are not rising. They will remain under pressure

A few pundits have explained the latest drop in gold by pointing to rising yields. I find this perplexing because both nominal and real yields remain in a structural bear market. Nominal yields, in particular, are anchored near zero on the short end thanks to the Fed and the long-term nominal yields are likely to remain under pressure as the Fed has been open to the idea of pressing their thumb on the long end of the yield curve. The latest "rise" in yields is a mere blip when you put the larger trend into focus:

Source: Bloomberg

Perhaps most important to gold are not nominal yields but real yields. Real yields are calculated by subtracting inflation out of nominal yields. Real yields are strongly negative and the latest "blip" higher in nominal yields is barely registered.

Source: Bloomberg

Many gold bulls own gold because they believe that the buying power of their respective currencies is declining as governments around the world binge on debt. Any increase in nominal rates would also increase the debt servicing costs for governments around the world, which, in turn, would lead to higher taxes. This is not a politically tenable position for any government today and nominal rates will remain low even as inflation emerges. It is likely that we will see real rates go further into the negative territory. Gold will be a natural beneficiary from negative real rates.

The US dollar is about to go lower

The US dollar has enjoyed a strong bid since 2014 and investors flocked into the currency that gave them the best yield in relation to the major currencies like the euro or the yen. With the latest interest rate cuts and spikes in government debt, the US dollar and the US treasuries are no longer considered significantly attractive relative to the euro or the yen. Arguably, the strong rise in America's deficits makes the dollar less attractive overall. Further stimulus measures are likely to come which could finally produce the long-awaited 2%+ inflation. The combined result of these factors is now pressuring the US dollar lower. Lower dollar translates directly to higher gold prices:

Gold's latest pause will refresh

The recent weakness in gold has surprised many investors but it shouldn't. We are in a seasonally weak period for gold which typically results in strong rallies into year end and into the first quarter of the calendar year. Sadly, many investors don't own any gold in their portfolios. A majority of those who do own gold are underweight gold. Use the latest weakness in gold to your advantage and back up the truck on Aberdeen's Physical Gold ETF. If you are a long-term focused investor like I am, this low-cost option will give you exposure you need at a price you can be comfortable with.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.