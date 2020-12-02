Qualivian Investment Partners Q3 2020 Investment Letter

Summary

Qualivian Investment Partners is an emerging equity manager with a concentrated, time arbitrage public equity strategy. The fund seeks to generate superior long-term returns using contemporary fundamental analysis to identify "Quality Compounders."

Our performance in Q3 was ahead of the S&P 500 by 0.3% and 0.2% on a gross and net basis. Since inception through Q3 2020, we have outperformed by 30.2% and 27.5% on a gross and net basis.

Our holdings include some of the large platform companies (FB, GOOGL, AMZN) which are under investigation by the government and under the threat of greater regulation.

We only made one change to the portfolio during the quarter,adding to our position in ADBE, taking advantage of some weakness in ADBE’sstock price to add to our position which we initiated in Q2 2020.