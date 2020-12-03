The zero-lower-bound will present a great risk to stocks (and gold) once this growth upturn loses momentum.

The US economy is currently accelerating, allowing stocks to rise in the face of higher real interest rates.

Stocks can rise when real interest rates are increasing, but only when nominal GDP growth is improving.

Since 2000, gains in the stock market have been exclusively from falling real interest rates rather than organic growth.

The biggest risk to the stock market (and gold): Higher real interest rates.

Over long periods of time, the returns in the stock market mirror the trending direction in long-term economic fundamentals. This statement seems controversial, particularly during a time when it feels like stocks are detached from reality. Taking a step back and lengthening the time frame of your analysis reveals a multi-generational connection between economic fundamentals and the long-term performance of stocks.

Two primary factors drive the long-term performance of stocks. Earnings growth or a long-term increase in earnings per share "EPS" is the foundation for rising stock prices. Earnings per share can be influenced or "massaged" using accounting tricks to lower the effective tax rate or through aggressive share repurchase programs designed to shrink the denominator of the equation and help post perpetual increases in EPS.

"Organic" earnings, the part not influenced by accounting or financial gimmicks, will be most closely tied to the long-term trends in nominal and real GDP growth.

The second factor driving stock prices is the wildly varying multiple the investing marketplace is willing to pay for a set amount of earnings.

The multiple for the stock market, while mean-reverting in the long-run, can fluctuate depending on a variety of factors. One of the most important, which we will look at below, is the changing direction in real interest rates.

Lower real interest rates will generally grant stocks a higher multiple, all else equal.

As a refresher, the real interest rate is equal to the nominal interest rate minus expected inflation. So if the 10-year Treasury rate is 1.0% and the expected inflation rate is 2.0%, then the 10-year real interest rate is -1.0%.

Since the turn of the century, stocks have not been able to rise without help from falling real interest rates.

The stock market can rise while real interest rates increase, but the rise in real interest rates must be for a "good" reason, meaning that economic growth is improving. Real interest rates can rise for a "bad" reason, namely deflation, which is highly destructive to asset prices, including stocks.

The US economy is currently in a transitory period of acceleration, which implies that real interest rates are likely to rise, but also that stocks are likely to accept any increase in interest rates for a "good" reason.

Stocks will continue to perform well in the short term relative to gold or interest rates, only as long as economic growth continues to improve. If economic growth starts to decline, we are likely to see negative performance for stocks relative to gold or interest rates, a trend that has been clear over the past 25 years.

Lastly, the next economic downturn will bring about major policy challenges that threaten both stocks and gold as the zero-lower-bound remains an open question. A refusal to engage in negative interest rates will cause real interest rates to spike upon the next downturn, a "bad" rise in interest rates that will be very damaging to risk assets.

In the sections below, we'll highlight how and why stocks have not been able to sustain long-term increases without falling real interest rates. We'll also look at this current period of acceleration in the economy and concede a window in which stocks have strong potential despite the historically excessive valuations. Lastly, we will study the challenges presented by the zero-lower-bound "ZLB" during the next downturn in economic growth.

Long-Term Stock Performance Since 2000: Stocks Need Lower Interest Rates

Exposure to the stock market is critical to any wealth-building strategy because, over time, stocks generate the highest real return compared to any other asset.

Stocks come with considerable risk, volatility, and a range of outcomes.

Research papers claim the long-term average return for stocks is 12%, 10%, 8%, and everything in between.

The real answer is that it depends on your investing period and the economic fundamentals that are present during your investing period.

The chart below shows the 20-year annualized total return for the Russell 2000 (IWM). The S&P 500 (SPY) was intentionally not used to remove the outsized impact of the technology sector in the year 2000.

From 1979 through 1999, a 20-year holding period, stocks generated around 15% compounded returns. A 20-year holding period ending today would have generated about 8.7% compounded returns, a very wide range.

The other noteworthy aspect of this chart is the very consistent downtrend in the 20-year compounded rate of return.

20-Year Annualized Stock Market Returns: Russell 2000

Source: YCharts

As noted above, the long-term return in the stock market is driven by "organic" earnings growth, which is tied to economic fundamentals and a fluctuating multiple driven by many factors, including real interest rates.

Over a long period of time, the "multiple" is mean reverting.

The chart below shows the 20-year annualized growth rate in nominal GDP and the Russell 2000 to highlight how economic trends are the driving force behind the long-term stock performance.

Weaker GDP growth translates to weaker earnings growth, which erodes the return potential for stocks without help from an expanding multiple.

20-Year Annualized Stock Market Returns and GDP Growth

Source: YCharts

The multiple is heavily influenced by changes in real interest rates. Lower real interest rates will lead to a higher equity multiple, all else equal.

What we also know about real interest rates is that they determine the direction in the price of gold as well.

The chart below shows the 10-year real interest rate (inverted) and the gold price.

Gold Price and Real Interest Rates

Source: Bloomberg

If we know that the price of gold is driven by real interest rates and the multiple of the equity market is influenced by real interest rates, then we can glean a ton of information about the stock market by expressing the stock market in terms of gold rather than dollars.

What does pricing the Russell 2000 in gold terms tell us?

Pricing the stock market in terms of gold normalizes for changes in the US dollar and real interest rates and pins the focus on "organic" earnings growth.

More specifically, we are looking to see how much of the rise in stocks is not from falling real interest rates and rather from "organic" earnings.

The chart below is the ratio of the Russell 2000 total return divided by the price of gold. There are several key points in this chart. First, a long-term peak was established around the year 2000, and another cyclical peak was established in the middle of 2018.

When the ratio is rising, stocks are outperforming gold. When the ratio is declining, gold is outperforming stocks. A flat ratio from 1997 through 2020 tells us that stocks have not outperformed gold for the last 23 years.

Essentially, without falling real yields, stocks have struggled to make much headway.

Ratio: Russell 2000 Total Return / Gold

Source: YCharts

Why is this the case? What happened around the year 2000 that caused a secular change in the way stocks perform and the new inability for equity prices to rise in excess of gold or in excess of falling real interest rates?

The chart below shows the 20-year annualized change in real GDP per capita, one of the most important metrics in all of economics.

From the late 1960s through 2000, the 20-year compounded rate of real GDP per capita rarely fell below 2.0%. This period of strong and consistent economic growth brought about one of the great equity bull markets in history, grounded in solid economic performance and consistent "organic" earnings growth.

After the turn of the century, economic growth started to decline slowly and then quickly. The pace of the deterioration in real GDP per capita growth has not stopped since the turn of the century and actually continues to get worse.

More debt and extraordinary policy tools have been required to generate 1.2% real per capita growth in the last 20 years.

Without real organic economic growth, we cannot have real organic earnings growth, and thus, the long-term returns in the stock market have to come down, or the equity multiple will take on a larger role.

Real GDP Per Capita: 20-Year Annualized Change

Source: YCharts

Carrying this thesis through to the end, why did economic growth take a turn for the worse after the year 2000?

Debt.

Academic research has been produced and replicated dozens of times, expressing a clear relationship between increased debt levels and lower real economic growth.

One of the main, popular, and well-regarded thresholds is the 275% of GDP line when discussing total economic debt, which includes the government, household, business, financial and foreign sector.

The US crossed this important debt threshold around the year 2000, and, as stated in the plethora of research, real economic growth suffered as a result.

US Total Debt to GDP:

Source: Z.1 Financial Accounts, Federal Reserve

Today, most developed nations are pursuing a strategy of increasing debt to GDP even faster, hoping to reverse the decline in the long-term rate of economic growth, but the plan will almost certainly have the opposite effect, leading to lower growth, as long as we continue to operate under the same economic framework.

For a more in-depth discussion about debt and the inability of fiscal spending to generate growth or inflation, click here for a YouTube video on the topic.

By increasing debt, particularly at the government level, by way of the "National Savings and Investment Identity," three options exist.

To deal with increasing federal deficits, we can either have a rapidly-rising trade deficit, lower household consumption (higher savings), or lower private domestic investment.

The US economy is based on consumption, and most government policies are designed around pushing resources towards consumption.

As a result, the leg of the equation that's suffering is private domestic investment. The downtrend in private domestic investment seems like an irrelevant point because the impacts are not felt on a day to day or even year to year basis.

In the year 2000, the US economy spent almost 11% of GDP on investment in structures and equipment. As of Q3 2020, the rate of investment slipped to around 8.5% of GDP.

US GDP is roughly $21 trillion. Over the last 20 years, we decided to shift over 2.5% of our GDP away from investment.

Since the year 2000, we have shifted over half a trillion dollars per year away from investment in structures and equipment, including hospitals, power plants, manufacturing plants, industrial supplies, transportation equipment, construction machinery, and more.

Private Domestic Investment (Structures and Equipment) As A % of GDP

Source: FRED

Continuing to shift resources away from investment and toward unproductive consumption, particularly when facilitated with interest-bearing debt, will lead to an erosion of national productivity growth.

Dwindling productivity growth coupled with an all but assured decline in population growth sets the stage for a continued downward trend in the rate of real economic growth seen since 2000.

If economic growth remains in a downtrend, "organic" earnings growth also will decline over time, putting more pressure on the "multiple" to expand.

The multiple will only expand if economic growth is improving or if real interest rates are falling.

Real interest rates are currently starting to rise, but stocks are not impacted due to the expected increase in nominal GDP growth.

In the section below, we'll examine the interplay between the current upturn in growth and the trending direction in real interest rates.

The Current Growth Upturn: A Temporary Tailwind For Stocks

When analyzing economic growth, there are two timeframes to consider.

The long-term multi-decade trend is critical to understand and acts like gravity for asset prices.

The shorter-term 12-36 month direction in economic growth also is predictable and informative to asset prices.

Using economic analysis for a timeframe shorter than 12-36 months is not likely to have great results. In the short term, there are too many conflicting and unpredictable factors.

The chart below shows the year over year change in nominal GDP growth with two downturns highlighted in red and one upturn highlighted in green.

There are more frequent ebbs and flows in GDP growth, but we are only looking to pivot for multi-quarter trends.

When short-term economic trends are declining, stocks do not perform well against gold or against bonds.

When economic growth is improving, like from 2016 to 2018, stocks can increase even if real interest rates rise.

Nominal GDP Growth Year over Year:

Source: BEA

Using the chart below, we can see regime shifts that match the trending direction in nominal GDP growth. From late 2014 through 2016, stocks did not outperform gold due to declining growth.

From 2016 through 2018, stocks showed massive outperformance relative to gold, coinciding with the increase in GDP growth from 2.37% to 6.06%.

Economic growth peaked in 2018 and brought a period of underperformance in stocks relative to gold.

Since March, outlined in orange, stocks have outperformed gold as economic growth is showing positive momentum relative to the massive decline in Q2.

As long as economic growth continues to improve, stocks will continue this transitory outperformance of gold or real interest rates.

Ratio: Russell 2000 Total Return / Gold

Source: YCharts

Short-term trends become long-term trends. We have to realize that this period of outperformance is likely transitory unless the long-term trends also shift direction, which is improbable under the current economic and monetary system.

Ratio: Russell 2000 Total Return / Gold

Source: YCharts

Typically, the only time that stocks can rise in the face of rising real interest rates is during an organic acceleration in the economy. Higher real interest rates will lower the multiple of risk assets, all else equal, but accelerating economic activity will bring higher "organic" earnings growth that overcomes the higher discount rate.

When real interest rates rise due to an increase in economic growth, this is a "good" rise in interest rates that is not harmful to risk assets.

2016: Rising Real Interest Rates

Source: YCharts

If economic growth continues to improve for another few quarters, we should expect stocks to outpace interest rates or outpace gold.

Eventually, this transitory rise in economic growth will run into the secular decline in economic conditions, and another slowdown in GDP growth will emerge.

The future decline in economic growth, not on the table in the immediate term, will present challenges for both stocks and bonds as there are open questions about the zero-lower-bound, the desire for negative interest rates, and the strategy to combat rising real interest rates.

The Challenges That Will Come At The Zero-Lower-Bound "ZLB"

Using the D'Amico, Kim, and Wei (DKW) model, we can estimate the Treasury bond market's long-term expected Fed Funds rate.

The DKW model decomposes long-term Treasury rates into five key components, two of which can be summed to determine the long-term Fed Funds rate expectations.

With the 10-year Treasury rate hovering around 0.90%, the bond market expects the average Fed Funds rate over the next ten years to be roughly 1.70%.

Nominal Long-Term Expected Fed Funds Rate:

Source: Federal Reserve

Both the bond market and the Federal Reserve have a history of overestimating interest rate assumptions. The Fed Funds rate has been in a long-term downtrend, yet the market is still discounting some probability that the short-term rates lift above 1.5% again.

The Federal Reserve Board Members projected the long-term Fed Funds rate to be roughly 2.50% as of their latest Summary of Economic Projections "SEP."

Federal Reserve Summary of Economic Projections:

Source: Federal Reserve

What happens if the bond market suddenly, or slowly, realized that the Fed Funds rate was stuck at 0% for an extended period of time, for this example, let's say the next 10-15 years like Europe or Japan?

If the bond market had to reassess the expectations of the Fed Funds rate and move the embedded projections from 1.70% to 0.50% or lower, the Treasury curve would run into the ZLB.

If the bond market dropped the expectations from 1.70% to 0.50%, 120bps has to come out of the Treasury curve to account for a lower terminal Fed Funds rate.

Problems At The ZLB:

Source: Federal Reserve

With only 90bps to go until hitting 0%, trouble will emerge at the ZLB.

It remains unclear if long-term US Treasury rates can meaningfully cross below 0% without the Federal Reserve hinting at negative interest rates. For this example, let's say if the Federal Reserve does not use negative interest rates, then the 10-year yield cannot go below 0%.

In this case, the 150bps decline in Fed Funds rate expectations would push the nominal bond yield down to 0%. There's more decline, however, and thus, if the nominal interest rate can no longer decline, the real interest rate would start to spike higher.

Remember, the nominal bond yield is equal to the real rate plus expected inflation.

A real rate that starts to rise during a period of declining growth is a catastrophic scenario for asset prices.

Graphed below, in green, is a "good" rise in real interest rates that came from an organic increase in GDP growth.

A "bad" increase in real interest rates can be seen below in red, where real interest rates rose during declining growth, a sign of major deflationary pressure.

Rising Real Interest Rates: Good or Bad?

Source: YCharts

Because this current increase in real interest rates is so far centered around rising growth expectations, stocks are likely to shrug off higher interest rates.

The two charts below show the ratio of stocks to gold and stocks to bonds.

Stocks To Gold (IWM)/(GLD) and Stocks To Bonds (IWM)/(TLT):

Source: YCharts

The downtrend in both charts since 2018 is clear, but also, the recent rise since March stands out.

As long as GDP growth continues to rise, we should see these ratios continue higher and stocks outperforming gold and bonds.

The long-term trends, however, support gold and bonds as stocks will struggle to rise in excess of these two assets if either economic growth continues lower or real interest rates rise for a bad reason.

Long-term trends are made from a series of short-term trends.

Unless the long-term downtrend in economic growth is reversed, this transitory rise in growth will only help stocks temporarily before the long-term trend reestablishes itself, preventing stocks from rising materially in excess of gold and real interest rates.

Conclusion

Since the turn of the century, due to increased levels of unproductive debt, economic growth has been in a major downtrend.

This decline in "organic" economic growth is causing a weakening of "organic" earnings growth, excluding tax changes and share repurchase programs.

When earnings growth falters, stocks rely very heavily on lower real interest rates, which also boost gold and bonds.

For this reason, since 2000, we have not seen stocks able to increase in excess of gold or real interest rates.

When economic growth is in a multi-quarter transitory uptrend, stocks gain life and usually outperform gold. As soon as the growth upturn gives way to another growth downturn, stocks cannot rise without lower real interest rates (higher gold).

The US economy is currently accelerating, allowing stocks to rise in the face of higher real interest rates.

During the next downturn, however, the zero-lower-bound will present challenges and cause real interest rates to spike without the Federal Reserve accepting negative interest rates or a change to the operating framework.

Stocks will survive and may even thrive during this growth upturn, which remains underway. We will track the developments in the economy with a basket of leading economic indicators.

CRB Commodity Indexes: Growth Rate (%):

Source: CRB

When the positive economic momentum gives way to a new downturn, spotted using our leading data sets, we should see the long-term trend in stocks relative to gold or bonds continue its downward path.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, TLT, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.