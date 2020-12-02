PFE's vaccine could allow people to return to work. Stocks like ORCL benefiting from the "work from home" phenomenon could fizzle.

Certain of its cloud services are growing rapidly, but it may not be able offset weakness elsewhere.

Oracle (ORCL) reports earnings December 10th. Analysts expect revenue of $9.79 billion and EPS of $1.00. The revenue estimate implies a 2% increase Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Stagnant Revenue Growth

Oracle has long-talked up its prowess in cloud services. I have countered that the cloud has been too small to make a meaningful impact on its financial results. The pandemic may have changed the narrative for Oracle, Federal Express (FDX), Target (TGT) and Netflix (NFLX) that have benefited from the work-from-home phenomenon. Millions of Americans are connecting from home, driving up demand for delivery services and cloud services.

In the August quarter, the company reported revenue of $9.4 billion, up 2% Y/Y. Revenue growth was nothing to write home about, in my opinion. However, revenue from Cloud and On-Premise License gained traction.

Revenue from Cloud Services, License Support was up 2% Y/Y. Revenue from Cloud and On-Premise License grew in the high single-digit percentage range, which was impressive. Hardware revenue was flat, while Services declined. Cloud Services, License Support represented about 74% of Oracle's total revenue. Certain products within the segment are demonstrating the out-sized growth management has been expecting:

"Our total Cloud services and license support revenues for the quarter were 6.9 billion, up 2% from last year and accounted for 74% of total company revenue. GAAP application subscription revenues were 2.8 billion, up 4%, but our Fusion app were up 26% with Fusion ERP up 33% and NetSuite ERP up 23%. Fusion HCM was up 22%. On our Fusion retention rates, which are already high continue to go up. GAAP infrastructure subscription revenues were 4.1 billion, up to 1%, but with database revenue up 3%. Autonomous database consumption revenue was up 64% and annualized consumption revenue for OCI was up 130%."

In August, I thought there was going to be a structural shift to Americans working from home, making more purchases online, and spending more time online. This type of shift should lend itself to explosive growth in cloud services. Certain "work from home"-related stocks were trading like the pandemic would never end. Shortly after the presidential election, Pfizer (PFE) announced its vaccine was highly effective at treating COVID-19. Things changed after that; hopes for reopening the economy and people returning to the office amplified. This could dampen sentiment for "work from home" stocks and cloud services stocks like Oracle.

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill estimates that about 25% of Oracle's businesses is demonstrating growth. The parts of the business that are growing, must grow rapid enough to offset declines in other areas. This could dampen the narrative ORCL is a growth stock. Oracle's organic growth rate is likely in the low single-digit range, which does not connote a growth stock.

Oracle Still Has Levers To Pull

The attractiveness of Oracle is that management has levers to pull. By cutting into operating costs, management can help drive growth in operating income that can outstrip growth in revenue. Oracle's $6.2 billion in operating costs are a sizeable pool of expenses management can cut into. Last quarter operating costs fell 3%, which came in the face of revenue growth. Operating income grew 12% Y/Y. Operating income margin rose 300 basis points to 34%. A 300 basis-point improvement on a $6.9 billion revenue base is substantial. The double-digit operating income growth gives Oracle the feel of a growth company.

Sales and Marketing, R&D and G&A were a combined $3.8 billion and represented about 61% of total operating costs. These costs fell 3% Y/Y. Of these expenses, Sales and Marketing fell the most, declining 8%. Oracle was able to increase sales while cutting certain variable expenses. I expect cost containment efforts to drive growth in operating income this quarter. The lion's share of such cost cuts will likely come from these expense buckets.

Share Buybacks Continue

Oracle has been driving earnings per share growth by buying back stock. The move could portend that Oracle cannot find a better use for its capital, such as acquisitions. With financial markets continually rising into record territory, it could be difficult for Oracle to use its cash hoard to make financially attractive acquisitions. Over the past decade, Oracle has reduced its share count by 40%. The falling share count has made earnings per share look better than it otherwise would have been.

Oracle has cash and equivalents of $42.3 billion, up from $35.7 billion in the year-earlier period. Its sizeable liquidity gives the company a competitive advantage. Oracle generates quarterly free cash flow ("FCF") in the $5.6 billion range, implying liquidity will rise over time. Oracle still has a large enough war chest to make acquisitions in the future. If financial markets fall sharply next year, I anticipate Oracle will become more acquisitive. A deal could be used to add scale to goose growth or new products to improve Oracle's competitive position.

Conclusion

ORCL is up about 7% Y/Y. The "work from home" play could fizzle. I rate ORCL a hold.

