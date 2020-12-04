However, the energy prices in 2021 will not help NGS climb significantly higher from its current price in the next 12 months.

I project that the company's strong fundamentals will remain in place in the foreseeable future along with the need for compressors to sustain both natural gas and oil production.

Strong fundamentals and rising energy prices over the last few months have helped NGS jump 80% since last July when the subscribers to my research bought it at $6.50 per share.

Despite the unprecedented challenges this year including the impact of coronavirus on the energy sector, NGS generated positive OCF and FCF in the first nine months of 2020.

Unlike the majority of the publicly-traded oilfield services companies, NGS has maintained a rock-solid balance sheet with negative net debt over the last few years.

When it comes to stocks that help investors make high returns in a few weeks or months, the inefficient market and the low awareness associated with the small-cap stocks are key starting points. I emphasize this because the market is largely efficient with the popular names that are usually covered by many analysts, so high returns in a few months from the popular large-cap or mid-cap stocks are hard to find.

Therefore, I like shining my flashlight in the dark corners of the market and digging up select overlooked small-cap stocks with no analyst coverage, low key metrics, rock-solid balance sheets and growth potential. This is the case with Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS). NGS is an underfollowed small-cap stock with very strong fundamentals and only one SA author writing articles about it.

Business Overview

NGS is a provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry. It manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities.

The company's largest rental area is the Permian Basin, with the large majority of its remaining rental revenue being generated in other oil and natural gas producing regions and plays in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma, including the San Juan Basin, the Texas Panhandle / western Oklahoma, the Barnett Shale, and central Oklahoma. Other regions and plays in which it provides service include the Utica and Marcellus Shales, Michigan and the DJ Basin.

Its rental contracts typically provide for initial terms of six to 24 months, with its larger horsepower units having contract terms of up to 60 months.

Pristine Balance Sheet

NGS is operating in an environment with a significant level of uncertainty that has pushed a bunch of energy companies into bankruptcy over the last few years, with the latest one being Gulfport Energy (GPOR). Nevertheless, NGS has maintained one of the strongest balance sheets in the oilfield services sector, which has helped it navigate the wild volatility in energy prices and remain unscathed with a pristine balance sheet.

Specifically, NGS holds $27.6 million in cash and cash equivalents while interest-bearing debt is just $0.4 million, so net debt is negative at $27.2 million in Q3 2020.

However, the impact of coronavirus is obvious this year, so revenue in the first nine months of 2020 declined 13% compared to the same period of 2019, with the rental business being the biggest one and the compressor sales business being hit the most, as illustrated below:

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Rental $ 46,092 90.3 % $ 41,393 70.5 % Sales 3,994 7.8 % 15,816 26.9 % Service and Maintenance 974 1.9 % 1,529 2.6 % Total $ 51,060 $ 58,738

On a sequential basis, utilization has largely remained steady in 2020 on both a horsepower (63.8% in Q3 2020 vs. 63.6% in Q2 2020) and a unit (54.6% in Q3 2020 vs. 54.5% in Q2 2020) basis. However, these utilization rates are lower than those in 2019, as quoted below (emphasis added):

As of December 31, 2019, we had 2,304 natural gas compression units in our rental fleet with 429,650 horsepower. At year end 2019, we had 1,419 natural gas compression units in service with 299,836 horsepower. As a result, the utilization rate of our rental fleet as of December 31, 2019 was 61.6%, while our horsepower utilization for the same period was 69.8%."

The good gross profit margin varies and depends on the industry. That said, the company's gross profit margin is good because it remains above 40%. Specifically, it's approximately 48% in the first three quarters of 2020 compared to 45% in the same period in 2019.

Despite the fact that gross profit margin remains good, NGS reported a small operating loss of $0.9 million and $1.4 million in Q3 2020 and the first nine months of 2020, respectively.

More importantly, NGS generated positive operating cash flow and free cash flow in the first nine months of 2020, as illustrated below (in thousands):

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 3,685 $ (12,154) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,859 17,217 Deferred income taxes 233 (1,177) Stock-based compensation 1,628 1,780 Bad debt allowance 287 55 Inventory allowance - 3,350 Impairment of goodwill - 10,039 Gain on sale of assets (284) (37) Retirement of rental equipment - 1,512 Loss (gain) on company owned life insurance 19 (145) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivables (1,565) (4,060) Inventory 3,793 3,798 Federal income tax receivable (11,083) - Prepaid expenses and prepaid income taxes (86) (72) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,174 1,054 Deferred income (57) - Deferred tax liability increase due to tax law change 10,103 - Other 226 125 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 27,932 21,285 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of rental equipment, property and other equipment (11,964) (54,077) Purchase of company owned life insurance (254) (207) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 394 26 Proceeds from sale of deferred compensation mutual fund 10 - Proceeds from insurance claims of property and equipment - 11 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (11,814) (54,247)

Specifically, NGS delivered positive net cash flow from operating activities of $13.1 million in Q3 2020. And I project that it will generate positive OCF of about $10 million in Q4 2020, which will translate into FCF for another quarter in a row, given that capex in Q4 2020 is estimated to be $7-$9 million, as quoted below:

In addition, as we have done during prior downturns, we have significantly reduced our capital expenditures budget. We invested $12.0 million in capital expenditures during the first nine months of 2020, including $1.0 million during the third quarter of 2020. Depending on customer needs, we plan to incur another $7-$9 million in capital expenditures during the fourth quarter of 2020, bringing our 2020 capital expenditures budget to $19-$21 million, down from $69.9 million in 2019."

and below (emphasis added):

For the remainder of 2020, given the state of the economy and our industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, our plan is to continue to keep our expenses low. The cost-cutting measures that were implemented during the second quarter of 2020 will provide a continuing positive impact over the remainder of the year. For the remainder of 2020, our forecasted capital expenditures are not anticipated to exceed our internally generated cash flows and our cash on hand. Any required capital will be for contracted, premium-priced additions to our compressor rental fleet and/or required service vehicles. We believe that cash flows from operations and our current cash position will be sufficient to satisfy our capital and liquidity requirements for the foreseeable future."

Positive Outlook

I will start by saying that the company's rental revenue (the biggest segment) is coming from large, medium and small horsepower equipment. The large horsepower is from 400 horsepower to 1400 horsepower and about 30% of the company's total fleet horsepower is now classified as large horsepower compression equipment.

However, all fingers are not created equal and the impact of coronavirus on these three categories (large, medium, small) is different. Specifically, the large horsepower compression equipment has a utilization of 89% in September 2020 primarily thanks to the fact that it's relatively sticky.

Specifically, the 400 and 600 horsepower units are usually contracted for two to three years, while the 1,400 horsepower units are typically contracted from three to five years. That said, the biggest negative impact is on the company's medium horsepower equipment, as quoted below (emphasis added):

Our larger horsepower installations are fair and relatively well, but the medium horsepower equipment will be impacted the greatest. Interestingly our smaller horsepower units which are generally oriented towards the production of natural gas, now a relatively valuable commodity may get by relatively unscathed. It's not a promise. There are no promises anymore, but we're seeing some isolated instances where that might be the case."

and below (emphasis added):

........the large horsepower and this is one of the reasons we want to move into a couple of years ago it is relatively sticky from the point that is pretty expensive to freight and install. Once you have it there, it's hard to move it or send it back or anything else. And as you know we've got pretty good long-term contracts on this. So, it's going to stay out there. As of (indiscernible) in an environment like this, there are obviously negotiations going on as far as discounts and things like that, but that equipment is generally staying out. The medium will be the primary impact we see, it has a small horsepower that may actually held in pretty well too dependent on the gas market and gas price and water based during there, but yeah it's just more expensive to build, install, operate and operators tend not to do anything with large horsepower unless it's a last, last resort."

Despite the unprecedented challenges and turmoil in the oilfield services sector, NGS is optimistic for the next quarter and it also stated in the latest CC that the improvement will be gradual and will not be a straight line up, as quoted below (emphasis added):

As noted in our financial statements, we did not have any material compressor sales in the third quarter. Though we have not had any cancellation to work and our backlog carries forward, we're confident our compression sales business will strengthen as the market begins to firm. More important in such a challenging operating environment, NGS continues to strengthen its balance sheet and liquidity position. "

below:

In spite of that caution or maybe because of it, as we said last quarter, we continue to see new opportunities for which we believe our fabrication capabilities, superior service and strong financial position will allow us to capitalize and we believe those are likely to materialize in the new year. "

below (emphasis added):

Rob Brown: Thanks, Stephen (ph). And then in utilization and kind of the bottoming in industry. You said utilization was sort of stable quarter-to-quarter here. How much visibility do you have on sort of units coming back and going out and maybe a sense of how the utilization plays out over the next few months? I know it's hard to predict exactly, but do you sort of feel like it's bottomed here? Stephen Taylor: Yes, I think it's bottomed, but I think there are still going to be some fits and sparks in this thing. The discussion everywhere is never a straight line up. It's pretty jagged, you'll have some downs and up and everything else. I think the bias is positive in it. We still got some shedding equipment that we anticipate coming back on a little more, a few - let analysts read reports are based fairly positive on all price next year, but of course, those reports are good the day they're written and anything can change them. So yes, I think the bias for positive utilization is good. But there's going to be some up and down to it. I think 2021 actually is going to be a fairly good year. This year has actually been a lot better than I would have guessed back in March when all this stuff happened, because it was down pretty fast. But our guys have done a great job of taking care of recovering it and continuing on and watching the cost, obviously. So, I think we'll see a trend up, but it's hard to say what that slope is."

Therefore, I project that revenues, gross profit margin and adjusted EBITDA in 2021 will largely remain flat compared to 2020, while also remaining confident in the company's ability to generate positive operating cash flow and free cash flow in the next year.

The Tax Refund

Due to changes in tax laws, NGS is able to claim net operating loss carrybacks and recoup some past cash income taxes. As a result, it already has received $4 million and is expected to receive another $11 million strengthening further its cash balance, as quoted below:

We have received $4 million of the $50 million tax refund we have been anticipating and that is reflected in our cash balance. There's still another $11 million of total tax refund that is owed us although we are not certain regarding the timing of it. "

Actually, NGS expects to receive it by year end, although there are no guarantees, as quoted below:

Stephen Taylor: I've been chastised about trying to put a time line on the tax reform the U.S. government in these times. So, I'll diplomatically say that we hope for it this year, but there are no guarantees. We think it should be, but there are no guarantees to it. Of course, they won't - IRS didn't give you any help as far as timing and the stuff. And obviously, they're busy printing checks for other things, but we're hoping for this year but there's no guarantee on that."

Valuation

Unlike its heavily indebted peers such as Archrock (AROC), Exterran Corporation (EXTN), USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) and CSI Compressco LP (CCLP), NGS has a pristine balance sheet, because it holds $27.5 million in cash and cash equivalents while interest-bearing debt is just $0.4 million, so net debt is negative at $27.1 million. Given also that current market cap is about $155 million, enterprise value is about $128 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first three quarters of 2020 was $17.9 million and I project that adjusted EBITDA in 2020 will be about $24 million. For comparative purposes, adjusted EBITDA increased 10.5% to $24 million in 2019 from $21.8 million in 2018.

In other words, I project that adjusted EBITDA this year will be flat on a year-over-year basis, although the company has been operating in a worse environment this year compared to 2019, primarily due to the impact of coronavirus on the energy prices this year that translates into lower demand for oilfield services.

As a result, I estimate that EV-to-2020 adj. EBITDA is about 5.3 times at the current price level, which is by no means high. However, I project that revenues and adjusted EBITDA in 2021 will largely remain flat compared to 2020. This lack of strong business growth in 2021 coupled with the inherent volatility in the natural gas sector could make many investors stay on the sidelines until there's more clarity on the company's growth prospects.

The Buyback Program

On Aug. 12, 2019, NGS announced that it approved an authorization to invest up to $10 million directly into the company through stock buyback, according to the annual report.

As of March 31, 2020, the company has repurchased almost 38,000 shares at a cost of almost $490,000, which translates into $12.9 per share.

Insider Ownership

Insider ownership is 7.1%, so the insiders own a significant stake, and therefore, their interests are aligned with shareholders' as illustrated below:

Name of Beneficial Owner and Position Amount and Nature of Beneficial Ownership Percent of Class Directors & Nominees Who Are Not Named Executive Officers John W. Chisholm 21,180 * Current Director Charles G. Curtis 86,755 * Former Director (Retired) William F. Hughes, Jr. 159,042 1.18% Current Director David L. Bradshaw 26,432 * Current Director Leslie Shockley Beyer - * Director Nominee Named Executive Officers Stephen C. Taylor 569,052 4.23% Chief Executive Officer, Current Director & Director Nominee James R. Hazlett 91,314 * Vice President - Technical Services James R. Lawrence 5,000 * Vice President and Chief Financial Officer All Directors (and nominees) and executive officers as a group (7 persons) 958,775 7.12%

* Less than one percent.

NGS And Benjamin Graham

Famous value investor Benjamin Graham has stated that, if a company's current assets are higher in value than the total amount of liabilities, investors can basically pick up the non-current assets for free. This is the case with NGS. Specifically, in Q3 2020, current assets are $66.9 million while the total liabilities are $51.5 million.

However, investors also need to evaluate the quality of the non-current assets that can be picked up for free. Among other things, they need to check the "Intangible assets" and "Goodwill" items and their contribution to the non-current assets. And it's noteworthy that NGS's "Intangible Assets" are just $1.2 million while "Goodwill" is zero. Therefore, NGS does not run the risk of incurring an impairment on these two items, which would weigh on the stockholder equity.

Moreover, Benjamin Graham has said that:

When a stock is selling at much less than its net current asset value (NCAV), this fact is always of interest, although it is by no means conclusive proof that the issue is undervalued."

The NCAV is calculated by taking the current assets and subtracting the total liabilities and preferred shares. Graham's NCAV investment selection criterion calls for the purchase of stocks that are priced at 66% or less of a company's NCAV. That said, NGS's NCAV is $15.4 million while the current market cap is about $155 million, which is much higher than the NCAV, so NGS does not currently get the green light based on this criterion.

Risks

First, thanks to the recent positive developments regarding vaccines, I believe that the worst is behind us and WTI will not hit again its multi-year lows of April 2020, barring unforeseen events. As a reminder, WTI traded below $20 per barrel and Brent crude oil traded below $30 per barrel in April 2020, so OPEC+ agreed to cut production by 9.7 million bbls/d in May 2020.

However, due to the resurgence of coronavirus in Europe and the U.S., I project that uncertainty regarding the global oil demand will persist in 2021. Actually, I believe that the supply/demand equation in the global oil markets will largely remain unchanged in 2021 and the vaccines will not significantly boost oil demand by the end of 2021.

When it comes to natural gas, I project that barring extremely cold winter or unusually hot summer in 2021, the supply/demand equation in the U.S. will largely remain unchanged too, and Henry Hub price will trade sideways between $2.5 and $3 per mmbtu for the most part of the year.

As a result, I forecast that energy producers in the U.S. will remain cautious in their approach to growth while keeping low capital expenditures in 2021, which will weigh on NGS' utilization, rental revenues and overall financial performance next year.

Second, NGS does not elaborate on its major customers in its quarterly reports. The company includes this information only in its annual report. That said, a significant portion of its revenue came from Occidental Petroleum (OXY) last year and it's likely that this dependence will persist in 2021. Specifically, this is an excerpt from the latest annual report (emphasis added):

Sales and rental income to Occidental Permian, LTD. ("Oxy") for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 amounted to 36% of and 28% of our revenue, respectively. Sales and rental income to Oxy and Devon Energy Production, Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2017 amounted to 20% and 15% of our revenue. No other single customer accounted for more than 10% of our revenues in 2019, 2018 or 2017."

Third, NGS doesn't meet Benjamin Graham's criterion regarding the purchase of stocks that are priced at 66% or less of a company's NCAV. However, this is not the sole criterion when it comes to investing in a company. Graham's NCAV criterion just provides downside protection and minimizes the downside risk, based on a 12-month investment horizon.

Fourth, NGS is a small-cap stock with relatively low trading volume, given that the average daily trading volume in the last twelve months is about 50,000 shares. As such, it's more volatile than the mid-cap stocks and the large-cap stocks.

On the flip side, small-cap value stocks have outperformed large-cap stocks over the 20 years ended August 2020, according to Franklin Templeton's report. And this performance over the past 20 years must not pass unnoticed given that this report is coming from BEN, a global leader in asset management with more than seven decades of experience, as it was founded in New York City in 1947.

Takeaway

From a fundamental standpoint, NGS compared to its indebted peers such as AROC, EXTN, USAC and CCLP is day and night. Actually, NGS has one of the best balance sheets in the energy sector coupled with low key metrics (i.e. EV-to-adj. EBITDA) and growth potential. This is why I advised the subscribers of my research to buy it at $6.50 per share last July. The stock has had an excellent performance since then and is now trading around $11.50 per share. In my opinion, the easy money has been made, so I recently advised them to close the position, lock in profits and invest in my other grossly-undervalued picks to maximize their returns, based on a 12-month investment horizon.

That said, I do not expect energy demand to rise significantly in 2021 despite the recent positive developments regarding the coronavirus vaccines. Therefore, I believe that oil and gas prices will largely remain at today's price levels in the next 12 months, which translates into two things.

First, it will continue to negatively impact the utilization of the company's medium horsepower units but, fortunately, NGS can handle it thanks to the strength of its balance sheet.

Second, the stock has limited upside from here, based on a 12-month investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.