There has been a lot written about the horrible effect COVID inflicted on virtually every industry that requires social gatherings. The narrative seems to be going into rerun mode as another wave of COVID cases is upon us. However, I think investors may be in for a surprise as this isn't a replay of the pandemic's impact on share price, it's actually a sequel with a twist in plot. In this sequel, the protagonist, Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is ready to bring the fight to the villain, COVID.

We all know how the first episode played out as it was clearly the most watched event in a hundred years. The pandemic came in like a tsunami, forcing the most buoyant of companies under water. Now, the plot thickens as wave two is upon us, but this time Cinemark is ready as they've built a raft of cash to stay afloat.

Price action and technical breakout

Historically speaking, Cinemark has followed the trajectory of the S&P 500 as shown in the 10 year total return chart below. A closer look at the 1 year chart shows the beginning of the negative divergence in January when we were hearing the early rumblings about the virus as it began to spread in a far away land. By mid March the first wave engulfed the World.

The widening of this negative divergence continued as the months ticked by. The S&P 500 began recovery immediately following the March drop. However, CNK spent the following months channeling between $8 and $19. In fact, the S&P 500 returned to and flew past pre-COVID levels. With the S&P 500 returning to the pre-COVID trajectory, CNK is just now looking to exit the channel created from the March dive.

Source: SA total return CNK and S&P 500 10 year chart

Source: SA total return CNK and S&P 500 1 year chart

Now with the second wave beating down hard, CNK's share price isn't reacting negatively, which most likely signals that the market has confidence in survival. There is a clear and defined move when looking at the November 1 month chart below. A brash almost defiant push upwards occurs aggressively on November 7th, likely from the vaccine news catalyst. As the month progressed and the pandemic's second wave strengthened, Cinemark's resolve to fight back remained unwavering. In fact, the November move was so great that CNK doubled in the face of rising COVID cases as shown below.

Source: SA total return CNK and S&P 500 1 month chart (November 2020)

There is further evidence that CNK's share price action is hitting the second wave head on. There are some significant technical activities as shown on the share price chart on finviz.com. First of all, there's the Monday November 9th gap up which cleared both the 20 MA and the 50 MA, which was sparked by the pre-market Pfizer press release announcing,

their mRNA-based vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, against SARS-CoV-2 has demonstrated evidence of efficacy against COVID-19 in participants without prior evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, based on the first interim efficacy analysis conducted on November 8, 2020 by an external, independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) from the Phase 3 clinical study

CNK's share price battled over the following five days to overtake and close over the 200 MA and ultimately break through resistance. The move over the 200 MA marked the first time that Cinemark closed over that moving average since the fall of 2019. Needless to say, this breakout and subsequent double that took place in November is clearly an eye opener.

Source: Finviz CNK page

So now that Cinemark has everyone at the edge of their seats wondering if this price action is actually sustainable, let's take a look at how they will attempt the near impossible and keep this momentum going in their favor.

Huge blow to revenue but liquidity improves

Cinemark released their Q3 results on November 5, 2020 and wow, was the income statement scary. Although not unexpected, it was certainly scary. Revenue came in at an extremely painful $35.5M, well under and I mean well under last year's 2019 Q3 $828.8M. Remarkably, Cinemark was able to minimize the damage through the strong management's quick reactive measures as spelled out in the Q3 report,

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had an unprecedented impact on the world and the movie exhibition industry. The social and economic effects are widespread, and the situation continues to evolve. As a movie exhibitor that operates spaces where patrons gather in close proximity, the Company has been, and continues to be, significantly impacted by protective actions taken by governmental authorities to control the spread of the pandemic. To comply with government mandates at the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company temporarily closed all of its theatres in the U.S. and Latin America effective March 17, 2020 and March 18, 2020, respectively. In conjunction with the temporary closure of its theatres in March 2020, the Company implemented temporary personnel and salary reductions, halted non-essential operating and capital expenditures, and negotiated modified timing and/or abatement of contractual payments with landlords and other major suppliers until its theatres reopened. In addition, the Company suspended its quarterly dividend.

The quick action along with the CARES act tax credit put the Q3 net income losses at $(147.6M), which was a great .08 surprise for the period. The company explains how the CARES act has mitigated losses throughout the impact of the COVID crisis,

An income tax benefit of $(121,145) was recorded for the third quarter of 2020 compared to income tax expense of $14,053 for the third quarter of 2019 on book (loss)/income of $(269,181) and $46,008, respectively. The effective tax rate was approximately 45.0% for the third quarter of 2020 compared to 30.5% for the third quarter of 2019. The Company's 2020 effective tax rate was positively impacted by provisions in the CARES Act that allow for net operating losses originating in 2018, 2019 or 2020 to be carried back to earlier tax years, many of which had a 35% corporate tax rate. As a result of the pandemic, Cinemark has incurred significant U.S. losses, which the Company is carrying back to prior years. The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $(222,398) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 with regard to U.S. operating losses, tax losses with respect to investments in foreign subsidiaries and a write down of certain intercompany receivables associated with the Company's foreign subsidiaries. The Company has recorded an income tax receivable of $84,105 as of September 30, 2020 and received cash tax refunds of $115,769 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

In addition to loss mitigation through operational cuts, dividend suspension and tax benefits, Cinemark was able to beef up the cash position through refinancing activities as shown on the cash flow statement. With liquidity being the all important factor for the survival and ultimate resurgence of the movie-going industry at stake, Cinemark's management navigated through these turbulent waters admirably. The addition of $337.4M to the books, puts the balance sheet on solid ground with $825.7M cash on hand. Clearly enough to weather this storm.

Most notably, in the mix of financing activities resides $450M of convertible debt. The convertible warrants with issue date of August 21, 2020 has an exercise price $22.08 with the following allocation details,

The conversion rate will initially be 69.6767 shares of the Company's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes. The conversion rate will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events. If a make-whole fundamental change as defined in the indenture governing the 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes occurs prior to the maturity date, the Company will, in certain circumstances, increase the conversion rate for a holder who elects to convert its 4.50% Convertible Senior Notes in connection with such make-whole fundamental change.

It must also be noted that the LT debt to equity ratio climbed to 2.5, which is getting on the heavy side but that will be a battle for a future act.

Source: Cinemark 2020 Q3 report

It's still all about the moviegoer experience

So as the scene moves on, it is apparent that Cinemark isn't content with just getting into a defensive posture to fend off the brutal effects of COVID. CNK is charging forward with some interestingly progressive moves to fulfill the moviegoers needs as well.

For starters, Cinemark has sold nearly 50,000 'Private Watch Parties' as it adapts to post-COVID world, as reported on MarketWatch on November 7th, 2020,

the company has sold nearly 50,000 of the private events since it was introduced four months ago. "Notably, more than 600,000 people have attended a Private Watch Party to date, with a significant portion reporting it was their first time back in the theater since the shutdown

Courtesy of Cinemark web page ad

Secondly and most importantly, enhancements to the moviegoing experience continue even while Cinemark fights through the pandemic issues. In a press release on November 12, 2020, CUT! By Cinemark Cypress - Dine-in Theatre, Kitchen and Bar Opens Nov. 12, Elevating Moviegoing Experience for Greater Houston Area, the company states,

CUT! By Cinemark offers the ultimate dining and entertainment spot with a carefully curated menu of freshly prepared food and craft cocktails that further enhance the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a movie on the big screen," said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. "Cinemark is pleased to continue to evolve the moviegoing experience with our CUT! concept at a time when people need entertainment and an escape from reality the most.

Surely these enhancements for safety and improved experience will become more commonplace as moviegoers exit the confinement of the social distancing restrictions. Like most if not all industries that rely heavily on the close proximity of social interaction, this industry will carry many of the safety precautions into the future as staying changes.

A feature that is being implemented by Cinemark to ensure proper distancing while viewing movies is the innovative Seat-Buffering Technology that will automatically block seats adjacent to the movie going parties. This will create a space between each attending group of viewers. That one enhancement will go a long way to giving a sense of safety to most families and groups attending. Other safety precautions as listed in the same November 12th press release will become the standard, including:

Each auditorium will be extensively disinfected before each showtime using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19. Theatres will have staggered showtimes and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing. Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase. Face masks will be mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums in jurisdictions permitted. Face masks will be required for all employees. Cinemark is raising the fresh air rate by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres. Cinemark vacuums are equipped with HEPA filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19. All public and high-touch spaces will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes. Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payments options will be limited.

Another move in the name of survival came on November 16, 2020 when the CNK announced that they reached a deal with Universal Pictures to allow for a Dynamic Release Window for showings. As many may look at this as a negative, I feel that this will enhance profitability going forward by maximizing effective juggling of showings based on viewership demand. The shorter window for viewing blockbuster movies will only help fill theater seats in the weeks after the release and minimize the fade as the subsequent showing weeks go by. The company states the benefits clearly in the business wire press release, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Cinemark Theaters Announce Dynamic Release Window Agreement for Exhibition of Universal Films,

The agreement includes at least three full weekends (17 days) of theatrical exclusivity for all Universal Pictures and Focus Features theatrical releases, at which time the studio will have the option to make its titles available across premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms. Under the terms of the deal, any title that opens to $50 million or more, including many franchise titles, will play exclusively in theaters for at least five full weekends (31 days) before the title may become available on PVOD.

I expect both movie makers and movie theaters to work together as this dynamic effort moves forward for a win-win maximization of profitability. As the more profitable blockbuster movies hit the screens, the movie makers can hold back other middle of the road pictures allowing more theater rooms to carry the blockbuster for the shortened five weekend period. This allows for the other films to hit the screens strategically during non-blockbuster periods, which will also maximize viewing for those films as well. Moviegoers should ultimately experience less overlap with pictures that they are interested in, whether it be the blockbuster's five weekend period or the minimum three weekend period. This will most certainly increase attendance frequency over the long haul.

Still plenty of COVID risk

COVID is an ongoing battle for Cinemark. There are still so many negatives in play and have been throughout the course of the fight against this purely evil antagonist where the end appears so bleak to many. Most recently, a CNBC article on November 25, 2020, Thanksgiving is usually a $250 million box office haul. This weekend it will be hard to reach $20 million, reported,

In the last decade, the five-day Thanksgiving spread - consisting of the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through Sunday - has resulted in more than $250 million in ticket sales each year. The only two years that didn't hit this threshold were 2011 and 2014, but the box office tally still surpassed $230 million in each case.

It is extremely obvious that the ending has yet to be written as COVID is still an infliction that won't give up. Only time will tell how the upcoming vaccines will fare over the coming months.

Conclusion

Cinemark's aggressive attack to increase liquidity along with the measure to enhance the movie going experience will prevail in the long run making this a buy at these depressed levels. CNK will outlast COVID and come out of this leaner and more customer focused than ever before. There will be a day when popcorn is flying and dividends are churning. Investors will ultimately be smiling as a more strategic focus to manage the flow, timing and length of showings by using the Dynamic Release Window will prove to be a positive and long overdue, game changer.

