Digital Trends Create Great Opportunity

Target (TGT) has spent the last few years investing in digital fulfillment. This investment has positioned Target to compete and win against Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) retail business and other big-box retailers. Their efforts appear to finally be paying off. Target is able to leverage its stores to fulfill online orders without the big cost-inefficient warehouses like Amazon. Walmart (WMT) also believes in this winning strategy and has made a similar investment. However, Target has produced huge sales comp growth while maintaining and even increasing margins in several key categories like merchandise and electronics according to the most recent earnings call. Target's operating margins are much healthier than Amazon and Walmart and is a major reason we are more bullish on Target compared to their competitors.

Target's stock has had very good returns in the past year (58.5% 1Y and 35% YTD). We believe that this momentum can continue as we calculate an implied upside of 37% more to the company's valuation. COVID-19 has given Target and other retailers tremendous opportunity to engage customers on their digital platforms. The retail giant's latest results for Q3 were very impressive despite consumers returning to a more normal buying pattern. The results confirm that they continue to have momentum thanks in part to the digital investment they have made over the past few years. Here is the impact that these trends have had on their comps this year.

Digital fulfillment comps grew 155% YoY. Same-day services grew 200%.

Total store comps were up 10%. Digital accounted for 11% of this growth.

Merchandise comp sales grew 35%. Electronics over 50%.

Over half of the packages sent to customers were fulfilled by stores. This is a competitive advantage over Amazon because they can fulfill with the same speed and for less expense with their dual-purpose storefronts.

Data Sourced from 2020 Q3 Earnings Call.

The digital investment has allowed Target to realize greater market share in grocery, merchandise, apparel, and electronics. Increased digital sales and foot traffic has generated impressive results to the bottom line. Here are some of the highlights.

Revenue Growth: 14.1% YoY.

EPS Growth: 20.9% YoY.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow Growth: 112% YoY.

Net Income Margin: 4.3% up from 4.1% in Q3 2019.

Data Sourced from Koyfin.

The shift to digital and same-day services has created a great opportunity to grab more market share in retail and grocery for Target. We are in the early stages of growth with more to come. The latest earnings call confirmed Target is beginning to reap the benefits while maintaining and even growing their margins thanks to increased cart totals from digital orders and higher margins from their successful private labels.

Strong Financial Position within the Sector

CEO Brian Cornell and his team have built a strong balance sheet while generating impressive margins compared to its sector. Next we will look at how they stack up against their competitors with a few metrics.

Target boasts an average cost of capital while generating outsized returns on their investments.

Financial Data Sourced from GuruFocus. Visualization Produced by Tableau.

Target and Walmart have the cheapest valuations in the grocery space from an EV to EBITDA perspective however Target produces higher margins with the opportunity to grab more market share from Amazon and Walmart.

Financial Data Sourced from GuruFocus. Visualization Produced by Tableau.

The superior operating and free cash flow margins are not being rewarded by the market. The stock is currently priced as the cheapest on a Price to Free Cash Flow basis. This presents a great opportunity for investors to buy in before the market fully prices in their story.

Financial Data Sourced from GuruFocus. Visualization Produced by Tableau.

Relative and Implied Valuations

CEO Brian Cornell and his team are executing their digital strategy well so far. However, the market has not priced in the magnitude of the growth the company is experiencing. Let's look at the relative valuations to see where the market is currently pricing them compared to their major competitors.

Valuation Data Sourced from Koyfin. Visualization Produced by Tableau.

As you can see, Target is underpriced relative to its peers despite its leadership in ROIC, WACC, margins, and growth prospects. We have a strong belief the market will eventually price Target to the sector average or even above average. Let us take a deeper look at each company's valuations and extrapolate an implied price for Target at an average valuation.

Ticker Company Market Cap (in Millions) Price to Earnings (NTM) EV to EBITDA (NTM) Price to Free Cash Flow Price to Owner Earnings TGT Target Corp. $ 86,261.46 20.10 11.50 11.86 12.86 WMT Walmart Inc.. $ 425,743.04 26.50 13.70 17.69 13.16 COST Costco Wholesale Corp $ 168,160.83 39.20 21.50 27.97 31.71 DG Dollar General Corp. $ 52,354.35 22.60 16.80 17.22 15.84 DLTR Dollar Tree Inc. $ 22,537.11 17.30 12.30 15.47 15.82 AMZN Amazon.com Inc. $ 1,605,050.80 79.10 24.70 63.89 43.87 Average (ex. AMZN) $ 25.14 $ 15.16 $ 18.04 $ 17.88 TGT Implied Price $ 215.52 $ 227.15 $ 262.13 $ 239.55

Source: Author. Valuation Data Sourced from Koyfin.

We believe Amazon is priced as a technology company for their AWS business rather than a retailer so we chose to exclude their valuation in our averages. Target closed at $172.31 on 11/20. If we take the average of the four metrics excluding Amazon's multiples, we get an implied price of $236.08 for Target. This leaves us with a 37% upside if Target traded at an average multiple which is very attainable.

Fundamental Valuation

If the relative valuations were not enough evidence to support our bullish outlook, consider a fundamental valuation using a conservative DCF model.

Using the 2019 10-K Filing, we found a very compelling value at current market prices despite not using the impressive financial results from the 2020 quarters so far.

We estimate a 5-year growth rate of 5.75% for EBIT. This is a very conservative figure considering the trailing 5-year average is 11.8% and 11.5% for ROIC (Koyfin). For a long-term growth rate and terminal value, we used 2% (CBO Estimate). This figure may be considered optimistic compared to the 10-Year Treasury at .7%, but we believe long term Target has a sturdy business model and will fall in line with big brother Walmart and their long-term historical growth rate at 2% (Koyfin). For the discount rate, we used the cost of capital which is 4.4%. For shares outstanding, we used 500.62 million reported by Koyfin. With these values in mind, we get a price of $237.76 for a DCF valuation based on 2019 earnings. Similar to the relative value implications, we find there is a 38% upside from a fundamental perspective.

Technical Targets

Target is in a strong uptrend and is making new all-time highs. This can be difficult to identify areas of resistance going forward. We can use Fibonacci extension levels to estimate potential areas where rallies can stall. Measuring from the 2011 and 2017 lows of $45 to the breakout at $90 in 2019, we find that the resistance levels at $115 and $155 were respected and tested before continuing higher. Next levels of resistance are estimated to be $195 and $220. We recommend selling stock-covered calls or taking some profits as the stock approaches these levels. If you are wanting to find an entry lower, $155 provides great support which we would be buyers of.

Target is in a strong uptrend with clear areas of support and resistance. Monthly Candle Chart Produced by TradingView.

Risks and Assumptions

In this article, we have provided a bullish thesis on Target and provided fundamental and technical evidence to support this. Next, we will outline some operating risks and potential flaws in our assessment.

Target is dependent on maintaining a strong brand and differentiating its products in order to maintain its trajectory. Target has had strong success with their investment in quality private labels (e.g. Good & Gather) for their grocery, clothing, and general merchandise offerings. Target also navigated a brand crisis in the wake of the Minneapolis protests in Q2 and Q3 of this year. The executive team responded swiftly to address the unrest and looting taking place by shutting down Minnesota locations and providing first aid to those in need. In addition, CEO Brian Cornell made a powerful statement in support of the community. The actions by the company may have ended up gaining some favor with their brand despite the public backlash. This executive team has proven they are committed to protecting and strengthening the Target name and the products that it offers to their customers.

Target needs to continue providing a reliable and quality experience for its consumers and respond to their evolving needs. They have made investments in improving their stores, their staff, and the digital experience for Target customers. We expect this to continue given the efforts made so far. COVID-19 created many challenges for retailers which Target was not immune to. Stores and supply chains were faced with many shortages and surpluses which the company had to navigate. While we don't expect these issues to arise again, there is a significant operating risk as a retailer that can be brought on by natural disasters, pandemics, trade wars, looting and rioting, etc. The entire team at Target has handled the many challenges that 2020 has thrown at it very well. We have full confidence they will continue to manage these risks gracefully.

Target's story has been picked up and rewarded by Wall Street with its recent stock performance. We believe this momentum can continue but recognize some of this growth has been priced in. We believe the market is not fully valuing the fundamental prospects that lie ahead if Target executes on its strategy to gain and establish repeat customers with larger orders on their digital platforms. With the conservative growth rates used in our DCF model, we believe we account for the risk that Target falters in its strategy.

In our relative valuation analysis, we found Target was undervalued on a relative basis compared to its major grocery and merchandise retail competitors. As part of our analysis, we use two forward-looking metrics and two metrics based on past results to provide balance. We believe it is reasonable to give Target an average multiple (even excluding Amazon) in the sector with its strong growth prospects and strong margins.

From a technical perspective, there is only so much weight you can give to this method for pricing the stock. We provide this as additional support to our thesis and is not critical to our analysis.

Summary

Target has strong tailwinds in its industry and is benefiting from its investment in digital fulfillment with online orders and same-day services in the COVID-19 era. Target has strong fundamentals, strong technicals, and cheap valuations compared to the direct competition. Despite the run the stock has made so far, we are buyers of any pullback below $170 and have a price target of $230.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.