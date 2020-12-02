However one appraises Vroom's valuation, it's difficult to make the case that this stock is undervalued.

Trying to time turnarounds is incredibly difficult, particularly when investors' sentiment remains elevated.

Does this recently IPOed company already need to turn around?

Investment Thesis

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) recently IPOed and lost all its appeal. It went from being viewed as a high-flying, high-growth stock, to just an overpriced stock.

On the surface, the stock doesn't appear to be expensive at just 2x forward sales. But once we start to dig into its hood, we can see that its growth rates are ephemeral and its cash flows non-existent. Investors can do better elsewhere.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Fizzling Out

Source: author's calculations; **high-end company guidance

Vroom's management wants investors to pay a multiple on its stock based on total revenues, while at the same time working extremely hard to distract investors and gently pointing investors towards its e-commerce segment.

However, let's take a step back and establish that rhetoric aside we are evidently not dealing with a high-growth stock.

What's more, when we strip out all the buzz around this company, we are left with a used car dealership (a physical location, based in Texas) and a used car marketplace (e-commerce segment). Vroom also has a third segment, Wholesale, but this segment is barely profitable, so we won't deploy any energy there.

Ultimately, what we are left with, is a ''rapidly'' growing used car company growing at 16% at the high end (total revenues).

Devil is in the Detail

Within that revenue growth rate of 16% guided for Q4 2020, we have to remember that, right now, there's a problem.

During COVID-19, the spike in used car selling prices helped to keep the selling price of vehicles rather stable. But this is now starting to flatten out, as you can see below.

Source: Q3 2020 Results

Furthermore, if we look ahead to its guidance to Q4 2020, the average selling price per unit is expected to be at the midpoint of $25K. Even if this is a stabilization compared with Q3 2020, when the selling price was $24.2K on average, this is still a discount to the prices Vroom had last year.

Source: SEC Prospectus

Indeed, as you can see last year, for 2019, the average vehicle selling price was around $30.5K. Thus, when Vroom reports its Q4 2020 guidance, it will be up against rather challenging comps.

Looking Under the Hood: Cash Flows Are Simply Not Going to Show Up (Any Time Soon)

I know that Vroom is investing for growth, but when I look at Vroom, I'm not finding much tangible growth to support that narrative.

Furthermore, according to its guidance for Q4 2020, Vroom expects at the high end to see its ecommerce gross profit reaching $24.7 million.

Now, if, in Q3 2020, it was able to impress investors with its bold statement that ecommerce gross profits were up 120% y/y, how will it impress investors in Q4 2020, when, in the best-case scenario, e-commerce gross profits will only be up 51% y/y, compared with 120% last quarter?

Indeed, if we migrate down its cash flow statement, we can see that Vroom is rapidly burning through cash, at negative $180 million for its trailing nine months.

Valuation - Still Overpriced for What It Is

As we go through, it's very difficult to come up with a rational bullish thesis for why investors paying $4.5 billion for Vroom are being offered a bargain opportunity.

Assuming that Vroom somehow manages to turn around and grow its revenues by 50% in 2021, that would imply that investors today are paying 2x forward sales for Vroom.

This would not be unreasonable for a car marketplace. Indeed, CarGurus (CARG) is also priced at 4x forward sales.

The problem, though, is that CarGurus is actually turning its revenues into cash flows. During the previous 9 months, CarGurus has generated slightly more than $100 million of clean free cash flow. And Vroom has evidently not.

The Bottom Line

In sum, this stock is overvalued, with its growth rates rapidly compressing. Simply put, it's too much of a challenge to try to time this turnaround. For now, investors are still paying a premium valuation of 2x forward sales for a company with unstable and unpredictable growth rates. There are better opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.