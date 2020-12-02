Negative returns are only part of the story. Volatility has spiked in the past few months, while the diversification benefit has decreased.

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has been a loser in the fourth quarter, and is currently in a sizable drawdown from August highs.

The fourth quarter has been unpleasant for treasury investors so far.

Nominal bonds have been hurting from increased expectations for some sort of imminent "return to normal" early next year. Encouraging news regarding COVID-19 treatment and vaccines has been pointing in the direction of a robust economic recovery and possibly inflation in 2021. At the same time, talks of further government stimulus have resurfaced, reigniting concerns over the fiscal deficit and the strength of the dollar.

Intermediate-term government bonds, represented here by the popular iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), have been down 2% since the end of the third quarter, the worst two-month stretch for the asset class since around this time last year. The nearly 3% drawdown from the August peak has been the steepest since the February-to-March market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 crisis (see chart below).

Data by YCharts

Beyond poor returns

IEF's weak returns of late, coupled with yields that are still historically too low to entice most income-seeking investors, only begin to tell the story. For a growth investor like me, the strategic benefit of investing in treasuries is an important topic of conversation. After all, government bonds have been the best, or at least the most popular, financial instrument used to trim the risk of a diversified portfolio.

But even in that regard, treasuries have failed to do a decent job in the past few months. The graph below depicts the rolling 30-calendar day correlation between the returns of intermediate-term treasuries and the S&P 500. The higher the number, the least diversification benefit IEF has been able to offer.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

Notice that the trend has not been favorable recently. Since early October, the correlation between IEF and SPY has remained consistently above the multi-decade average of -0.4, at times even climbing above zero (i.e. positive correlation). In fact, treasuries and stocks have traded in the same direction, either positive or negative, every other day in the fourth quarter. For comparison, the longer-term average is roughly one out of three days only.

To make matters worse, treasuries have also become more volatile. The chart below depicts the rolling 30-day, annualized volatility of IEF's daily returns. The dotted red line, depicting the trend, shows that volatility has spiked in the past couple of months to just about the highest levels since the markets recovered from the 2020 "March madness".

In summary, IEF has gifted investors with an undesirable trifecta so far in the fourth quarter: poor returns, high volatility and reduced portfolio diversification benefits.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

What to do about IEF

Having said the above, the big question remains: should investors dump IEF and other similar funds? Or might recent weakness in the performance of treasuries be only temporary?

From the perspective of an income-seeking investor looking for periodic cash inflow, I find it hard to make a strong argument in favor of an instrument that still yields less than 1%. At best, IEF can still serve as something close to a cash-equivalent holding, while more aggressively pursuing higher yield in corporate bonds or even dividend-paying stocks might make sense.

From the point of view of a diversified growth investor, I am not quite ready to throw in the towel on IEF. Sure, the path forward looks bumpy, uncertain at least. But if (1) the yield is a good approximation of long-term performance, which it should be, and (2) correlation with stocks go back deeper into negative territory, which I expect it to, then I still find value in blending treasuries into a well-balanced, multi-asset class portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEF CALL OPTIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.