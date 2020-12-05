A Warning To Tech Investors

Other sectors offer better opportunities. Invest in those companies that will profit from the vaccine deployment, and avoid those that will suffer from it.

The vaccine is a severe headwind for a lot of tech companies and we expect it to deflate the bubble.

We think that the tech bubble could burst soon and this article is meant to serve as a warning to investors who blindly chase momentum.

Tech stocks are up very significantly in 2020:

Zo om ( ZM ) is up 600% year-to-date

Slack ( WORK ) is up 90% year-to-date

Tesla (TSLA) is up 578% year-to-date

Millions are turning into billions. And billions are now even turning into trillions. The performance has been truly spectacular, and anyone who invested in tech has made a killing.

As result, many are now asking themselves:

Is it a good time to join the party?

My short answer is no, but to be fair, the correct answer is more nuanced than that because some opportunities still remain.

As an example, I'm bullish on Roper Technologies (ROP), a moated, high-margin business with consistent double-digit growth that's still priced at a reasonable valuation. Similarly, I also like Rakuten (OTCPK:RKUNY) as a value play on e-commerce growth, and a few fintech companies in Europe.

But let me be clear: These few companies are exceptions, and the great majority of tech stocks have become overvalued and risky.

We think that especially now is a poor time to get into tech stocks.

And that's what we want to warn you about in today's article: We are in a new tech bubble, and we think the vaccine is what could cause it to pop.

Below we discuss why:

The New Tech Bubble

Let's first discuss valuations because that's really the main source of concern.

Today, valuations are approaching similar levels as experienced leading up to the dot-com crash:

Many investors may not remember that tech stocks underperformed for 20 years following the crash.

Extreme valuations led to extreme risks and long-lasting underperformance.

There's no question that many of these tech companies have wonderful businesses with solid long-term growth prospects.

But when you pay 100x earnings for it, you are only getting a 1% earnings yield, and if the growth eventually slows down for one reason or another, your earnings multiple may quickly compress to a much lower level.

As an example, as I write this article, Zoom is down by 15%, despite having posted strong Q3 results. When you trade at a bubbly valuation, there's no room for mistake, and if growth slows down, valuation multiples quickly readjust lower.

But why would the growth slow down?

Well, there are many potential reasons:

New competitors are emerging every day.

Regulation and taxes for tech are rising worldwide.

And finally, we think that the vaccine will hurt growth.

This last point (the vaccine) is the main warning of this article:

The Vaccine Could Pop the Bubble

Tech firms enjoyed a big boost during the pandemic because everyone was locked inside. It gave the digital world a temporary monopoly from shopping to communication, entertainment, and everything in between.

Growth accelerated and valuation multiples expanded as if this faster growth was sustainable.

But is it really?

If we stayed in a pandemic for years to come, then yes, the faster growth would likely be sustained.

But that's not the case. We already have three vaccines with >90% effective rates in phase 3 trials. The Pfizer (PFE) vaccine already received emergency use permission, and other countries will soon follow. Moderna (MRNA) and AstraZeneca (AZN) also filed applications, and there are another ~30 vaccines in phase 2 or 3 trials that will be filing in the coming weeks and months:

What this means is that vaccinations are likely to start very soon and this will put an end to this pandemic.

If tech companies benefited from the pandemic, they also will suffer from its end. This is very simple logic and I still haven't heard a good counter argument to that.

Some of the recent growth will remain, but not all of it, and growth won't accelerate in the post COVID-19 era. Opposite of that, it will suffer a major headwind as the world gradually returns to normal:

People will be less on Netflix (NFLX), and more outside doing other things like traveling and meeting friends.

People will order less on Uber Eats (UBER) and eat at restaurants instead.

People will shop less on Amazon (AMZN) and shop at malls instead. In fact, sales at Class A malls have already recovered to ~90% of pre-crisis levels. During the lockdowns, these sales would have happened online.

More and more people will return to offices and fewer subscriptions for Slack and Zoom will be needed.

I could go on and on...

The point here is simply that all the recent growth isn't permanent and the vaccine is a major headwind for tech stocks.

Yet, they still trade at extreme valuations as if this growth was just about to accelerate. If and when the growth disappoints the market, valuation multiples will deflate, and share prices will come back down to more reasonable levels:

So while I own some tech investments, I sure wouldn't allocate new capital to them at this time. The gains were great, but valuation multiples cannot keep expanding forever, and we have reached a point where the risk-to-reward is unfavorable in most cases.

This does not mean that you should sell it all, but now may be a good time to take some gains off the table, and consider reallocating into other more opportunistic sectors that will actually benefit from the vaccine deployment.

Who Are the Winners?

Norwegian Cruise (NCLH)? AMC Movie theaters (AMC)? American Airlines (AAL)? These are all companies and sectors that suffered greatly during the pandemic, but also will profit from its end. Valuations are very low, and many of these companies could be multi baggers in the recovery.

However, risks also are very high in these sectors. They are still suffering big losses, and balance sheets have taken a big hit in 2020.

I hold a few small speculative bets, but most of my capital is today going into REITs (VNQ).

They have greatly suffered in 2020 due to the perception that malls and office buildings are dying, but in reality, 90% of REITs invest in defensive properties such as e-commerce warehouses, apartment communities, farmland, data centers, etc.

These REITs continue to generate steady cash flow and pay rising dividends to shareholders. Moreover, REIT balance sheets are today stronger than ever before, and growth is now starting to accelerate.

Even then, most REITs are today hated and priced at historically low valuations because they sold off in association with the mall and office REITs.

We view this as a historic opportunity to buy high-quality real estate at pennies on the dollar.

As the vaccine is deployed, and the world starts to reprice REITs for a yield-less world, we expect significant upside.

The key here is that the risk profile of REITs has been misunderstood. Most of them are highly resilient, but they don't get the credit they deserve.

A great example of that is W.P Carey (WPC), a blue-chip net lease REIT with an industrial-focused portfolio. The demand for its industrial properties is booming right now because of e-commerce growth, and WPC has >10-year leases with pre-set annual rent increases and strong tenants. It has kept collecting ~100% of its rents in 2020, but even then, it is down by 20%:

Data by YCharts

We actually think that WPC is today more valuable than even before the crisis because interest rates have now dropped to 0%.

WPC is currently priced at a ~6% dividend yield, which is the highest spread in a decade relative to the 0.8% yielding 10-year Treasury.

Typically, the spread is ~200 basis points. Today, it's over 500 basis points.

For the spread to normalize, WPC would need to more than double in value, and while you wait, you earn a steadily growing 6% yield that has never been cut.

Generally, to earn such returns, you would need to invest in highly-speculative companies like AMC, but the market is today sleeping on REITs like WPC.

In a recent interview, Bruce Flatt who is commonly known as Canada's Warren Buffett noted that REITs are the best investments you can make in today's market. Listen to the 25:55 - 26:35 section:

We are heavily investing in discounted REITs to maximize gains in the recovery. The vaccine deployment is the first catalyst and it has already started to lift REITs, but the real upside will occur when REITs start to reprice for the 0% interest rate world.

Right now, we are still able to earn a safety covered 6.2% dividend yield, but as REITs get bid up, we expect yields to compress to 3-4%, unlocking 50-100% upside for many of our holdings.

These portfolio stats are still achievable today, but prices already are on the rise, and the clock is ticking. These high yields and low valuations won't last in a 0% interest rate world, and we think that contrarian investors who buy them today will make a small fortune in the recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.