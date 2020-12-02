An annual profit could shift narratives for Redfin - it's a company that can grow profitably AND quickly.

If I am correct, in the next three months, analysts will dramatically push up first quarter and full-year estimates for 2021.

Analysts are estimating Redfin's quarterly earnings based on normal seasonal trends. But Covid has shifted demand upward into early 2021, fueling revenue and earnings beats in Q1 and Q2.

I believe even the most bullish analysts are under-estimating Redfin's 2021 earnings. I think Redfin will post a clear profit instead of a consensus loss.

Last Year's Article

One year ago, I broke the news that Redfin (RDFN) had commenced a major pricing increase, which would drive Redfin's revenues and profits well above consensus. Since then, despite a Covid-related housing crash, Redfin stock has more than doubled from $21 to $49.

In that article from a year ago, I wrote down the then-consensus estimates for 2021, which were a loss of 59c/share. Since then, those estimates have moved in my direction by 76%, and analysts now forecast a loss of 14c/share.

Though analyst estimates have come up significantly, I believe that even the most bullish estimate for 2021 - a profit of 14c/share - is too low. I think analysts are not properly factoring in a Covid-driven shift in housing demand, higher gross margins, and significant 2020 expenses that will not recur in 2021.

If I am correct, you will see earnings estimates for the first quarter and full-year 2021 moving up rapidly in the next three months. My estimate is that Redfin will earn 50% or more above the most bullish analyst's estimate (a profit of 14 cents per share) for 2021.

A Summary of the Argument

I think Redfin analysts are underestimating both significantly improved gross margins at the company and significantly lower expenses for 2021. Either of those two alone are producing estimates that are broadly off; but together, I think even the most optimistic analysts are substantially off.

Redfin's gross margins, like all companies, are a function of supply and demand. Currently, demand is high and Redfin doesn't have enough employees to serve that demand. Last quarter, this situation produced gross margins of around $92 million. When demand is low, and Redfin has too many agents, like during the first quarter of 2020, they produce a gross margin of around $5 million. I think analysts are incorrectly modeling Q1 2021 as a medium-sized improvement on the $5 million scenario, where I think Redfin is heading towards something closer to the $92 million scenario.

Redfin had quite a few costs in 2020 that won't repeat in 2021. I estimate about a $49 million reduction in expenses from advertising, Covid expenses, and financing/interest charges.

If either of my two predictions are right (higher gross margins OR lower expense), then you will see a broad earnings beat. Together, though, I think analysts may be revising earnings upward by 50%, 100%, or more in the next few months.

Covid is pushing extra housing demand into 2021

The graph below shows you that homes sold in Redfin metros is up about 20% year/year. This is partially due to pent-up demand from the Covid-driven housing crash that brought sales down by around 30% year/year. Most housing experts, including Redfin's CEO expect the current above-normal trend to continue into 2021.

(Source: Redfin Market Data "Homes Sold" Tab)

I think the right way to look at Redfin's first-half 2021 earnings is they will be similar to second-half 2020 earnings of about 35c/share. Redfin analyst's consensus prediction is for a loss of 48c/share in the first half. This 83c delta is the basis for my claim that Redfin earnings estimates are far too low.

..."We Won't Be Able To Match Supply With Demand Until Q2 2021"

Redfin is currently experiencing demand well in excess of supply, and though they are recruiting actively, they don't expect to get supply and demand into balance until the second quarter of 2021.

The first time Redfin ever experienced a similar imbalance of supply and demand was the last quarter, where they posted gross margins of $92 million. I think last quarter's results are indicative of the current supply/demand situation, and that analysts should assume high margins through second quarter 2021. In contrast, analysts seem to have a much bleaker view, perhaps anchored off a normal first quarter where Redfin is usually over-supplied.

I've compiled some past gross margins to illustrate how the relative levels of supply and demand impact gross margins. I start with 2019 which was a fairly normal year:

2019 "normal" Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Housing Demand vs. Agent supply Low High High Medium Gross Profit (Services) $5.1M $49.2M $54.1M $42M

(Source: Redfin 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

By the way, the relatively high Q4 2019 gross profit is partially because of the permanent pricing increase I wrote about in the last article. I believe some analysts have not fully factored the price increase into their earnings. The permanent boost to gross margins have been obscured by a tumultuous 2020.

In 2020, Covid meant that Redfin's supply of agents was out of sync for nearly the entire year. They hired into the crash, and had far too many agents; then, following massive layoffs, the market rebounded, and Redfin found themselves with too few agents.

2020 "Covid" Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Housing Demand vs. Agent supply Low, then Lower Very Low, then Very High Very High Very High Gross Profit (Services) $15M $46.2M $91.9 ? 2021 "Recovery" Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Housing Demand vs. Agent Supply Very High Very High High Normal?

(Source: Redfin 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

Redfin has said they expect the period of Q3 2020 through Q2 2021 to be one of high demand above Redfin's supply of agents. Therefore, I expect gross profits to remain high throughout this period. This is in contrast to normal years where Redfin would experience a cyclical drop in gross margins over the low-demand winter.

Early 2021 should look better than a "normal" year as pent-up demand and a shortage of agents push up revenue and profits.

Expenses Look Dramatically Better in 2021

Some of Redfin's expenses are heading way down in 2021: advertising, interest/financing, and Covid one-time charges should all substantially lower.

2019 "normal" Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Advertising $30.2M $23.8M $5.3M $3.2M $62.5M Interest/Financing Expense (Income) -$0.2M $0.2M $0.7M $1.0M $1.8M Total $30M $24.0M $6.0M $4.2M $64.3M 2020 "Covid" Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 (NYSE: E Total Advertising $22.5M $7.1M $9.4M ~$0 $39M Interest/Financing Expense $1.3M $2.4M $2.3M $15.6 $21.6M Early Covid One-Time Expenses $2.1M $6.2M $0M $0M $8.3M Total $25.9M $15.7M $11.7M ~$15.6M ~$68.9M 2021 "Recovery" Q1(E) Q2(E) Q3(E) Q4(E) Total(E) Advertising $0 $0 $10M? $10M? $20M? Interest/Financing Expense $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 Total $0 $0 $10M $10M $20M Lower Expenses Vs. 2020 $25.9M $15.7M $1.7M $5.6M $48.9M

(Source: Redfin 10-Qs and 10-Ks)

At a high level, the reduction in expenses alone should be enough to push Redfin to a profit in 2021. I estimate that Redfin will have around $49 million in lower expenses. When compared to 2020's overall loss of approximately $28 million, expenses alone (ignoring the revenue/gross margin side) would bring Redfin to a 2021 profit.

Redfin's advertising expenses are cyclical. They typically advertise in Q1 and part of Q2, ahead of the spring and summer buying seasons. However, Redfin is currently dealing with demand well in excess of supply, so Redfin's management has indicated they will do minimal advertising from Q4 2020 to Q2 2021. Management has left open the possibility that, once they can hire enough agents, they will resume advertising in the second half of 2021. In-line with their comments, I've penciled in no advertising until Q3 2021, then higher-than-normal advertising budgets for the second half of the year.

Redfin issued around $550 million (net) of 0% convertible bonds, and few analysts have thought about financing and interest expense savings. As it turns out, they should lead to substantial savings. By my count, Redfin's financing and interest charges should cause a positive swing of around $22 million dollars in extra profits for 2021 versus 2020.

Finally, Redfin enumerated $8.3 million in one-time charges related to Covid in the first half of 2020. This won't repeat in 2021, and I suspect that the charges they took didn't encapsulate all of the real costs of handling Covid.

If I'm Right, Analysts Will Recalibrate In A Few Months

I think the first quarter 2021 estimates for a 47c/share loss are pretty off. On the revenue side, the year over year comparisons should look good, as the housing crash is replaced by pent-up demand. The gross profit side also looks good, as Redfin has an under-supply of agents to serve that demand. And the costs I've enumerated above - advertising, interest expense, and Covid costs - should swing profits upward by around $29 million.

As a rough estimate, I think the first quarter of 2021 can be approximated by looking at either third (+30c/share) or fourth quarter (+4c/share) of 2020. I think those quarters are the best approximation of the demand, supply, and expense environment of early 2021. If correct, this would mean that analysts are off by 50c/share or more for the first quarter.

I also think there's the possibility that Redfin has a blow-out first quarter above all prior quarters. Redfin is likely to have more agents and mortgage officers than ever before in their history; and if demand continues to exceed supply (as projected), this seemingly translates into a new record high in quarterly earnings.

I also think that second quarter 2021 estimates also need heavy revisions. Analysts are predicting only a 6 cent per share improvement over the prior year - which featured a 30% sudden drop in transaction due to Covid. I would expect gross margins to improve substantially, and, I also count $16 million in lower expenses. So here, too, I am expecting a decent profit rather than the loss that analysts expect.

Current Earnings Estimates - So You Can Check Back

I kept the receipts in my last article and continue now. Here are the current earnings estimates for 2021 - so that you and I can go back and check who is or isn't accurate in the future. As you can see, since my last article, analysts have raised their 2021 estimates upward by 76%.

Currently, the most bullish analyst is at 14c/share for 2021. I think they're off by 50% or more - meaning I expect Redfin to earn over 21 c/share for the year.

Analysts Dec 19, 2019 Analysts Nov 29, 2020 My Prediction 2021 Q1 -47 c/share Profit 2021 Q2 -1 c/share Profit 2021 Full Year -59 c/share -16 c/share 21c/share+ 2022 Full Year -35 c/share +2c /share 21c/share+

(Source: NASDAQ compilation of earnings estimates)

Summary

Analysts are predicting a normal seasonal cadence to Redfin's 2021 earnings. But, Covid has shifted demand from the early 2020 housing crash into 2021. Demand, agent supply, and expenses - and thus earnings - should look more like the most two recent quarters where Redfin posted a profit.

Simultaneously, a bunch of expenses are not recurring: Covid-related costs and financing/interest expenses. Also, some normal seasonal expenses, like advertising - are being canceled due to high demand. So relative to 2020, expenses are down, while revenues and gross margins are up.

I am expecting Redfin to strongly beat their first half 2021 earnings estimates, for actual earnings to be 50% or more above full year estimates, and for much of these revisions to happen over the next three months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDFN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.