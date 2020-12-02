Setting The Stage

The Trade Desk (TTD) has nearly doubled since I last covered it in September. I've covered the business several times, and my article from September will be helpful to anyone wishing to understand the fundamentals at a more detailed level. This article is more an update on where the valuation stands in relation to what is possible in the future. To do this, I present an ultra bullish scenario from which we can walk back to determine if the risk to reward makes sense at the current levels. After all, since March, the stock is a five-bagger. With such a wild price swing in a short period of time, it's important to reflect and reevaluate.

Before assessing how the fundamentals have changed, we need to understand the current state of the overall market. There's a number of warning signs that suggest the overall market is vastly overvalued.

Electric vehicle stocks are a downright bubble as called out by Bloomberg. Tesla's (TSLA) market cap is higher than all S&P 500 businesses but the mega-cap techs, and companies like Nikola (NKLA) that could very well turn out worthless are trading at valuations in the billions. Palantir (PLTR), what most would agree is more of a consultant business than a software company, has become a favorite on Reddit market gambling forum r/WallStreetBets. It now trades at over a $50 billion market cap on a billion in sales and a small amount of free cash flow. Another darling Snowflake (SNOW) trades near a mind-boggling $120 billion market cap when considering all options out. The Trade Desk likewise now trades at nearly 60x sales. No matter how good a business is, that is a lofty price to pay.

Most Recent Quarter

The Trade Desk reported a really good quarter, in which the business saw an accelerated revival from the pandemic-effected Q2. The quarter was by no means as stunning as the numbers that e-commerce companies for example, have posted. There's no sign that the pandemic accelerated any existing trends, but it is certainly a positive that the pandemic was only a minor speed bump as advertisers retreated. This clarity allowed analysts to significantly revise near-term expectations up. This added about $60 to the share price based on my forecast.

The market's expectations were low and implied the pandemic related deterioration to continue into the third quarter. It didn't happen, and that allowed near-term expectations to be revised upward significantly. Naturally, I updated my revenue numbers through 2022.

Source: Author

In terms of my model that I presented in my previous article, the near-term revenue adjustments brought the 5-year price target from around $600 to $660. My assumptions are fairly optimistic, but consistent with how technology platforms at scale are able to generate cash. With the current stock price currently near $900, the market is pricing in future growth well beyond a five year period. In this scenario, it's important for us to dive deeper on what the market is so excited about and how realistic potential outcomes are.

To get to this type of valuation, a higher multiple must be applied in five years, but I'm hesitant to do that. In my previous article I mention The Trade Desk's open-ended TAM enables continued growth into the future, but when the valuation balloons, we have to be more cautious about assessing the end-market.

What Investors Are Paying For

The digital advertising market is enormous and growing. Obviously this space is dominated by the "walled gardens" like Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL). The Trade Desk enables advertisers to target on the rest of the internet. But, these other sites aren't nearly as valuable to advertisers as the social networks. I firmly believe that investors are paying a premium for The Trade Desk's opportunity in connected TV. But again, we have to be a bit more nuanced about how strong these tailwinds are.

For starters, Connected TV is supposed to grow to $14 billion annually by 2023. In comparison, worldwide spend on TV ads is around $200 billion.

In an extremely bullish scenario, CTV ads will completely swallow all ad dollars spent on linear TV. I would call this scenario likely over time, as linear television is in a clear secular decline. It may take decades for this to happen, but it is not far fetched.

But, The Trade Desk makes money by taking a cut on every dollar that is spent on its platform. The take rate has been steady at around 20%, if this continues, that would imply CTV is a $40 billion dollar opportunity to The Trade Desk. So, if we ignore every single risk and assume The Trade Desk captures 100% of the CTV market, the business generates a 25% FCF margin and trades at 20x at maturity, the ultra unrealistically bullish scenario gives The Trade Desk a $200 billion valuation. This would be a 5x from the current price, or about the same move since March.

But, to brands and advertising agencies, 20% is a very large cut. Brands are looking to make every dollar count, and adding an intermediary like The Trade Desk makes things vastly more expensive. In comparison, social platforms are essentially vertically integrated DSPs with only one platform to transact with. Not to mention, there is ample competition in DSPs. The Trade Desk is far from the only game in town. While I previously covered how The Trade Desk is one of the best of the bunch, advertisers may choose cheaper options. They exist. Although take rates have remained steady, CTV is a new arena and take rates could end up coming under pressure. I may have previously misjudged this, even considering the recent industry consolidation.

The problem that I think many naysayers have had with The Trade Desk is the fact that they don't own any valuable properties. The Trade Desk does a great job at aggregating a number of tools for agencies, but it doesn't own a connection with consumers, like a Facebook or Google, for example.

Some sources imply that The Trade Desk has as little as 6% market share. This feels understated, but it exemplifies just how extraordinary the expectations that are being baked in. At 50% share for example, the valuation gets cut to $100 billion. This may take a very long period of time, say a decade, for a 150% gain, there's a number of more compelling opportunities and still a high degree of uncertainty that The Trade Desk can get there. With so much money to be had, competition is inevitable. Advertisers can buy Hulu ads right from Hulu, for example.

It's exciting to own a stock with such a vast potential. But, when the valuation begins to soar so far past its future potential, it is time for pause. As it turns out, The Trade Desk has indeed been the investment of a lifetime for many. When I first looked into it in 2018, the stock traded around $40, a 22x for those with the foresight to enter then. I'm very pleased with a 400% gain in a short period of time, but the valuation inflated so quickly it seems to leave very little upside for investors today. I struggle understanding why entering at a $40 billion+ valuation would make sense, and can't bet on others doing just that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD, FB, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As of submission, I still own a very small position in The Trade Desk. I may sell at any time.