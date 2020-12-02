Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel Presents at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference December 2, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stéphane Bancel - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Ted Tenthoff - Piper Sandler

Ted Tenthoff

Good morning. My name is Ted Tenthoff. I’m a senior biotechnology analyst at Piper Sandler. And welcome to our Virtual Health Care Conference. Moderna is the leading developer of messenger RNA or mRNA technology. The Company has become a household name around the globe, thanks to their tireless efforts to develop and manufacture SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, mRNA-1273.

I’m pleased to introduce my good friend, CEO, Stéphane Bancel. Thanks for taking the time out of your very busy schedule to speak with us today. Congratulations on all the success this year.

Stéphane Bancel

Thanks so much, Ted, for having us, and thank you for the kind word. It has been a long year. I’ve been really amazed and very proud of the team. It has taken a village to get this to a finish line, almost to a finish line. We have EUA filed on Monday and filing also to Europe. So, thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ted Tenthoff

Yes, absolutely. And I know the focus is going to be on 1273 today, but you do have a rich pipeline. So, I want to make sure that we jump in to cover as much of the story as possible. So, maybe you can start off Stéphane by describing mRNA-1273. What is this? And remind us about the positive Phase 3 COVE data that you reported?

Stéphane Bancel

Yes. So, mRNA-1273 is a vaccine coding for Spike (NYSE:S) protein that is injected intramuscular, like a regular vaccine. It’s a two-dose vaccine, a prime and a boost 4 weeks after. The data that we communicated on Monday was that out of a 30,000-person, 50% placebo-controlled Phase 3 study run in the U.S., we have shown a 94.1% efficacy rate, 196 cases. The final analysis was scheduled by the protocol at 151 cases, but because there are so many infections in the country, we had 196 cases by the time we are done with analysis and identification.

And the active data that actually got me the most excited on Sunday, Ted, when I got the data from the team were the severe cases. We had 30 cases out of the 196 cases that were severe. And of course, all that data I’m describing has been adjudicated and reviewed and preceded many times, and now filed to the FDA. But 30 of those 30 cases were on the placebo group. We have zero severe case on the active group, which when you think about this virus and the disease and the impact on severe disease, turning into hospitalization, turning into ICU, turning into death for all the worst case of all the cascade I described, if we could really ask people who got this vaccine, regardless of age -- I remind people, we have 25 people above 65 years of age, so regardless of age, regardless of comorbidity factors. And if you look at our study versus other study, we had a very high number of severe cases, which I think demonstrates that the team has done a very good job at Moderna to get people at very high risk into the study.

And so, I feel very excited about that data. And we are very-pleased of the fact that we sent the file to FDA on Monday, they confirmed received; was sent to the EMA in Europe, they confined through a press release Tuesday morning their time. And we filed also in Canada, in Switzerland, in Israel, in the UK, in Singapore and such with WHO.

Ted Tenthoff

Yes, really incredible study and just fantastic results. And I agree with you, it looks like the vaccine is not just preventing infection but also ameliorating disease. One question that we’ve gotten a lot and it came up in the panel that we hosted yesterday is about the durability of these antibodies and really the duration of protection. What do we know? And, is there anything we can extrapolate from earlier studies and/or animal models that might give us an idea of how long these antibodies are active?

Stéphane Bancel

Yes. That’s -- I was going to say a million dollar question, maybe it’s a billion dollar question, I should say. Nobody really knows with the different vaccines. And it’s mostly because it is such a new virus. It’s really hard to know. The animal model are interesting, but it’s tough to translate duration in a mouse that’s going to live a year versus human who is going to live 80, 90 years. So, I think, we just have to be all a bit patient, which I know is not a forte, at least not mine, to wait for the clinical data. What is good is, if you recall, we had the Phase 1 data started on March 16. So, we start to have more data. Our goal is to present that data soon. And we’re going to continue updating the data of all the studies.

I anticipate we should have good duration. I don’t know yet what it means, Ted, in terms of commercial implication. Does it mean that an elderly person is going to need a boost every two years but a young adult is going to need boost every five years? I don’t know yet. And I don’t think anybody can claim they now because nobody has the data. It’s just too early.

Ted Tenthoff

No, absolutely. And you mentioned the filings in Europe and around the globe and in the U.S. I believe you have an FDA review meeting on the17th and then also in Europe in early January. Walk us through sort of what the regulatory process is here. What are the steps for emergency use authorization? What does that permit you to do? And then, what are the steps for full approval?

Stéphane Bancel

Yes, thanks. So, basically, from filing the EUA on Monday, we don’t have interactions with the FDA, answer other questions because they are now cranking through all the data. We had been working very closely with FDA on CMC on manufacturing for now months. We’ve actually been filing all the PPQs and all that documentation into the IND as per the request because we needed a concrete. There was no BLA because we’re going for an EUA first. As you know, there has not been EUAs for vaccine before. So, this is new for FDA as well. And so, we try to get all the CMC questions out of the way. They, of course, have seen the preclinical data. They have seen the Phase 1, the Phase 2. So, what they are really looking for now is to crank through the data of the Phase 3, of course safety, efficacy by subgroups to prepare the briefing book. As you know, usually, when there’s an adcom meeting, usually two days before, the data is put online for the public and the medical community, and I’m sure in this case, the financial committee, to review in detail the data. Then, there is the adcom meeting, and the Advisory Committee and of course a recommendation to the FDA. They don’t have to follow the recommendation. It’s going to be interesting, obviously, because the Pfizer is going to be on the 10th. So, you know what I’m going to be doing on the 10th and what a lot of people on my team are going to be doing on the 10th.

And so, what we anticipate is if outcome is on the 17th for Moderna, I would anticipate a 24 to 72-hour approval on the back of that. So, again, I don’t control the FDA process, obviously. So, it might be a different timeline. But, given we are losing, I think, we lost 2,000 Americans yesterday. The FDA is highly aware of that. We have been in contact with them since the beginning of chasing this virus. And so, we, of course, have to do their job, which is to ensure the safety of the American public. We ensure the efficacy is robust, the analysis is robust. I’m sure, knowing the FDA, we’re doing all the analysis as we speak based on our data, which is great for everybody. And so, that’s for the EUA.

We have been working very closely with operation about speed, so that as soon as we have EUA, the trucks will be literally pulled back to load virus on the trucks. General Perna is on the record saying that his goal is to start vaccinating physically people within 24 hours from when the FDA gives us approval. The General is on 24/7 run clock. And so, that’s what’s going to happen. Then, once we have the complete Phase 3 in terms of safety data on the entire population, you remember, the EUA Plus criteria that came in the fall that got a bit of coverage in the news was for asking the manufacturers for two more for follow-ups on the median. So, 15,000 people in our case in the study, which, as we communicated, will reach in the second half of November.

As you know, we completed on October 22nd the full enrollment of a study, over 30,000 people in a COVE study. So, you put the clock two months, you are then at December 22nd for having everybody in the study with at least two months of safety. For those that did not attend the VRBPAC meeting a few weeks ago, the reason for that is that 99% of a side effect in vaccines, if you look at all the vaccines that have been approved by FDA, happened with the first 6 weeks after the boost. And so, by putting 8 weeks window, the FDA wanted to ensure, which I think is good, because we work out the applicable safety to ensure that there was very low probability of a severe or rare event happening. Because, of course, when you go from 30,000 people in the Phase 3 to hundreds of millions of people, which is what’s going to happen in ‘21, you want to make sure that you have not missed a rare but real safety event. So that’s the process.

And so, when we’ll have a full data set, we’ll file a BLA. We anticipate the BLA to be reviewed pretty quickly. But, of course, it will be not as same urgency because the product will already be on the market. So, I don’t think that the exact timing of the BLA changes a lot. We anticipated that the EUA will be approved for adults above 18 years of age because that’s what we have in the study. So, I don’t anticipate at this time that the EUA will be restricted. I think, they will do that through the AC proclamation that happened yesterday. That’s also well documented in the media in terms of priority of the groups. The FDA, of course, has full priority to say, I only give you an EUA for, let’s say, 50 and above and medical worker, they could do that. I don’t think they will. I don’t think it will change a lot of things for us commercially because, again, every dose we’re going to be making when they put on a truck as soon as it’s QC and send it to the U.S. government, as most people know, the U.S. government has ordered 100 million doses already. So, that’s to cover 50 million lives in the U.S. And so, even if the label was restricted from the EUA, which again can happen, my opinion is it will -- has no impact on sales and timing of sales, because just of the size of the U.S. population.

Ted Tenthoff

Yes, absolutely. And it is -- it’s an incredible accomplishment. I mean, not just by all the people on Moderna, but the agency and the sites to get these people vaccinated and enroll the study. So, really hats off to that. As you mentioned, the U.S. has ordered 100 million doses. I think, you guys have already received almost $2 billion in cash in the third quarter. Walk us through some of the other big partnerships or orders -- preorders from countries and really what that means financially for Moderna?

Stéphane Bancel

Yes. So, the number we disclosed was $1.3 billion up to the year-to-date end of Q3, just for the number to be correct. So, in terms of deals, so U.S. government, 100 million doses, and then U.S. has four options to buy increments of 100 million doses 4 times, for up to 500 million doses. We have 80 million doses with Europe that was announced last week, where Europe has also an option to add another 80 million doses on top of that. We have sold 50 million doses to Japan through a partnership with Takeda, who’s going to handle all the last mile in Japan, which is helpful to us, given, of course, we have no infrastructure there. We have also done deals with Canada, 20 million doses and have an option to go to 36 million, with Switzerland, with Israel, with Qatar, with Singapore, with quite a number of countries around the world, UK as well. And then, you have countries that have signed but have not disclosed that actually they have a supply setup with Moderna.

And we have quite a number of discussions that are ongoing, including some of the countries I mentioned, wanting to buy more because if you think about what has really changed in the last few weeks, I think, it is great data from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, obviously. The confusion, I think, that has held from the market, I mean the customer, I’m talking government, not the stock market, but the buyers of our vaccine, the confusion around the AstraZeneca data, I think a bit of disappointment that it was only 62% in the full study, the 90% of the realization that it was such a small arm that it was a mistake with a different schedule and the fact that it was for people younger than 55 years old, got a lot of people to scratch their head and actually calling us back to get more product. And same thing, I think, the Novavax being delayed twice and still the Sanofi and the Janssen vaccine being quite behind makes I think a lot of countries realize they won’t vaccine in Q1 and maybe in Q2. They actually don’t have fixed suppliers to go to, but they have to. And that I think is a big change to what has happened.

Another piece is I think that was very important to our success is the fact that I think Operation Warp Speed has done a brilliant job. And I have to give a lot of credit to the government for putting first the operation together. For second, hiring somebody as qualified as Moncef Slaoui who’s spent his entire life in vaccines and General Perna who is the highest ranking in the military with supply chain experience for military. I’ve had the chance to talk to them a lot and work with them a lot. Actually, I’m going to talk to them tonight again. We have a standing Wednesday evening meeting to catch up, but we are always available seven days on mobile phone and so on.

But, if you think about what the U.S. government has done, I think, it’s important for people to appreciate it. They decided to bet on three technologies to build a portfolio, like you guys, as you buy stock, build the portfolio, because they didn’t know back in the spring, what was going to work best or what was going to come first. And the technology, mRNA, adenovirus and protein plus adjuvant and in each field, they picked two companies only. So, they didn’t pick one because, of cost of execution risk, they picked two companies in each, which gives you a sense of what’s going to happen because not only they helped the companies with funding, but also with purchase agreement. The Pfizer deal was a bit different where they had a higher price on the product, but the total cash out of the U.S. government is the same versus us getting $1 billion for funding the Phase 3 and the price for 100 million dose, if you look at the price of the other companies is the same.

But, what is very interesting to think about is how companies that have not been supported by Operation Warp Speed to get advantage you have to fund your clinical study, if you can find participants, because another topic that I don’t think has talked about enough, Ted, is what’s going to happen in the months to come to enroll a placebo-controlled study. First, from an ethical standpoint, how do you have 15,000 people on placebo that have to be, by definition, high-risk to get disease -- I mean, as we discussed on Monday, unfortunately, somebody on placebo arm died on our study because he or she, I don’t even know the sex, developed severe disease than was hospitalized and passed away. And the study is still ongoing. So, think about how do you convince people to enroll in your studies if you are not in the front of the pack, when they can get under an EUA, a product with 94% chance to get no disease and 100% chance to get no severe disease.

Ted Tenthoff

Yes. That’s a great point.

Stéphane Bancel

A big, big ethical question first. And then, for those companies that are behind, it’s going to be, I think, a big business question. Even in terms of pace of enrollment, as you said, Ted, we started to study Phase 3 30,000 people July 27th, October 22nd, we are done.

Ted Tenthoff

Yes, incredible execution. So, Stéphane, how many vaccines do you have ready for shipment on emergencies authorization? And how many will you be able to manufacture with Lonza? I know this has been a big focus for you.

Stéphane Bancel

Yes. So, we have not disclosed the number of what we have on the shelf right now. I can just tell you it’s millions that are ready to go if we were to get EUA tomorrow. What we’ve said is that we are still on track to have around 20 million doses before the end of the year. So, whenever the date of EUA happens, our goal is by the end of the year, as we close on December 31st, we’ll have around 20 million doses that will have been given to the U.S. government for them to allocate across states and different health care systems.

Next year, as we’ve said, we are still tracking between 500 million and 1 billion doses. There are just so many factors in play, both from execution, yield, raw materials, availability and so on that is just impossible to be more precise at this time. As the year goes by, of course, we will disclose and tighten the range. I expect everybody knows that we are working as hard as we can.

And we are lucky to have a very experienced manufacturing team, which I think is another differentiation for Moderna. It has Juan Andres who’s running manufacturing. He used to run manufacturing for all of Novartis and Sandoz and Alcon worldwide. He had 140 plants reporting to him. He spent 30 years in GMP manufacturing. I happened to know him because he was my colleague at Lilly 20 years ago. We had the same boss, were on the same team. And I just know how Juan is good, and so I convinced him to kind of leave Novartis a few years ago to join us. And I would say thanks a lot Juan was with us, because obviously, we didn’t have in the business plan of 2020 to chase a pandemic and to build capacity to produce up to 1 billion doses. And if I add the typical kind of biotech experience team, I will have been in trouble. We would have been in true collectively because we are not Pfizer. But, what is remarkable, I think, and that’s what I keep telling our teams is if you think about it, we are a week away from Pfizer, data wise. If you’ve seen, we’ve been tracking filing EUA data and so on. And the Company is 100 times smaller in terms of people.

And I know a lot of people didn’t believe we could execute this plan this year. I think, I told a lot of people, we’ll run the Phase 3 this summer, which we had never on Phase 3, and we’ll do it faster and we’ll do it very well. And by way, we’ll slow down, and we lost three weeks of enrollment because I decided to slow down after talking with the U.S. government and with Moncef and with Dr. Fauci because we didn’t have enough minorities, and it was really important for us because we always believe though vaccine has a high chance of working because of neutralizing antibody in a Phase 1 because of a challenge model all published in New England Journal of Medicine. We always believe that our vaccine could be one of the best vaccine out there and that it will really be a shame given the high-impact of disease on minorities in this country that African-American that Latino did not feel represented in that study in terms of is the vaccine safe for me, and is the vaccine going to be efficacious for me.

And we are very pleased where we are now. I think, people were very pleased when they see the detail of the data at the VRBPAC meeting. And that’s a piece that I need to give a team a lot of credit. The team has executed on everything really flawlessly. We have, of course, a couple of hiccups on the way, like you will assume any company will have, pulling such a crazy and large complex project. But, I have to say, I give an A plus, plus to the team and I’m a tough grader, as you know, Ted. It’s very remarkable as a company, over 1,000 people that have never done a Phase 3 up for an EUA and is ready to ship before the end of the year 20 million doses and is on its way to 500 million to 1 billion next year.

Ted Tenthoff

So, I have two questions from the audience. One is, with the Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies, longer follow-up, have there been any severe events or deaths in the subjects that received the vaccine in those studies? That’s the first question. And then, the second one is, how do you consider doing a bridging study for three doses of 10 or 25 micrograms as a way to increase the vaccine supply?

Stéphane Bancel

So, two excellent questions. So, we have not had any safety -- serious safety issue on a Phase 1 or Phase 2. We will have had, of course, to disclose it, as you would expect. So, no news is good news on that topic.

In terms of schedule and regimen, I think, it’s a bit too early to talk about it publicly, I want to be careful because of, obviously, REGFD that I have to respect. But, we are trying to be pretty creative on what we could be doing potentially to increase number of final doses without increasing the output because the output is going to be what it’s going to be for ‘21. Most of the decisions are behind us. There’s still a few things we can do to improve that number. But, where we stand now, given the long lead time in GMP manufacturing, most of it is called for now. So, we are not naïve to the fact that there could be ways to increase the output by doing a different regimen and/or dosing. So, stay tuned on the topic.

Ted Tenthoff

So, one other question from the audience, and then I do want to ask just a wrap-up question before time runs out. What is the long game here? And are you potentially considering doing combinations vaccines where it might be flu and COVID or something along those lines?

Stéphane Bancel

Yes. I think, it’s an excellent question, Ted. As you know, we have had several respiratory vaccines in the clinic already that we care about deeply, RSV, and a combination that has hMPV, the third killer of respiratory virus in the U.S. and PIV 3. There is no vaccine for none of those three viruses. And we’ve announced recently at our R&D day, as you recall, that we’re going to go into the three businesses. There’s going to be more news coming in I think early in the New Year in details. But we made a strategic commitment that given the high-quality data we had on neutralizing antibody in the elderly as good as the 25-year old, and now the data we have in the Phase 3 study, I really believe we can go and disrupt the flu business because of flu vaccines are pretty bad or average in the best years, and combinations. As you know, in CMV vaccine, we have six mRNA in each drug. So, watch for this space. We want to use combination to make it very user friendly, especially for the elderly because they need more help because the immune weakens with age.

Ted Tenthoff

Another great point. And of course, I had like 20 other questions to go into the rest of the pipeline, which we never seem to have time for, but I do want to ask you, what are the validation that you’ve achieved with the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine really do for the pipeline, not just for the vaccines, but for all of your mRNA programs?

Stéphane Bancel

Yes. I mean, it’s a very important question, Ted. If you recall, because you’ve known us for a long time, since we started this company, we said it makes no sense, if this is a one drug company. If I have a zero drug company because we will have failed, we will not have been able to get a drug to market with enough money, or is going to be a very large company with dozens and dozens and dozens of drugs. And so, what is good is we know now. For nine years, we didn’t know. We are hoping it will be dozens and dozens and dozens. But now we know, with the data we announced as a final analysis of the study on Monday, with I think, an approval for our first product weeks away now, I believe despite of the end of year, I believe Moderna is going to scale very quickly. And I believe 2021 is going to be the biggest inflection year in the Company history because we have a lot of cash, $4 billion of cash on the balance sheet, no debt, obviously, and we’re going to generate a lot of cash next year.

And so, if we think about where Moderna is going to stand 12 months from now, I think we’ll have -- we have 20 development candidates now. I think, we’ll have easily 13, a lot of cash. I think, people under appreciate how much cash we have because we have no partners. Unlike other companies that are splitting 50-50 their profit on their vaccine, we have no partner. This is all for Moderna shareholders to come into the Company, to invest and to scale the Company. We have a platform and now is a time to scale because we don’t have to care on cash.

Ted Tenthoff

Yes, excellent. Well, Stéphane, thank you so much for being with us. Thank you for everything you’re doing on our behalf. And stay safe and stay healthy, everyone.

Stéphane Bancel

Thank you, everyone. Thank you, Ted.