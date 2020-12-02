After a hiatus from writing on Seeking Alpha, I thought it might be fun to carve out some time to dabble with investment writing again. So, last January/February, I wrote an article on Macy’s (NYSE:M). My thesis on Macy’s was that the market was essentially pricing Macy’s with a low probability of surviving what I called the retail apocalypse, whereas I contended (and still do) that Macy’s is more likely to be a survivor and as such my idea of the intrinsic value of Macy’s was notably higher than the prevailing market prices at the time. Now, if that doesn’t demonstrate how important timing is to you, nothing will.

If I tried, I couldn’t have possibly picked a worse time to articulate my perspective. At that time, few people (if any) had a clue that COVID-19 was going to become a full-scale pandemic/epidemic situation, and I certainly was not one of them. Needless to say, the pandemic impaired my value estimates of M to say the least as their core business took a massive beating. The pressures of COVID-19 itself, and even more so the response to contain it (even if absolutely necessary) pushed many of Macy’s competitors into insolvency which to some extent may eventually improve Macy’s relative competitive position on some level. At the same time, Macy’s did have to turn to the asset backed debt markets to position themselves with enough funding to bridge to the other side of this health crisis, putting some of their key assets up for collateral in the process. I still believe Macy’s will be a survivor, but I have to acknowledge that whatever the odds were that M goes to $0 pre-COVID-19, there is no getting around the fact that the pandemic placed serious new and unanticipated pressure on Macy’s business and thus increased the likelihood that Macy’s may not survive the retail apocalypse after all.

What key lessons did this experience reiterate to me? Timing is everything. If you don’t have perfect timing (which I obviously don’t), buying into a position all at once is not a winning strategy. You cannot consistently bottom tick the market and you have no idea when a totally unexpected event will occur that provides a much better entry point than you even imagined when strategizing how to best position into an investment opportunity. Yes, the downside of this advice is that on the rare occasion you do bottom tick the market, you make less than you would have made going all in… not the worst outcome considering human fallibility is going to make this first-class problem an infrequent item to concern yourself with. Luckily, I followed this tip going in, so despite the fact that M has fallen some 35-40% since I posted that article (thank you SA for highlighting that fact), I am actually up 15-20% (unrealized) on M as of the time of writing – a result not possible had I bought all in at once.

So, what now? I am taking the approach that “panic never solved a problem”. As such, I am sticking to my guns on my view that Macy’s will be a survivor of the retail apocalypse, and as such, I believe they will be able to persevere through this health crisis as well, and when we cross to the other side, I believe we will discover M was worth considerably more than prevailing market prices of $6-10 bucks per share which M has been trading at over the past several months – even though it’s plausible that M is worth less than I originally envisioned (around $22-25 per share). While it is way too early to tell, it is also possible that M emerges from the pandemic with a more profitable business than they had pre-pandemic. Sounds crazy, but when you consider the rationalization process they are going through eliminating lesser performing stores, while also being forced to figure out digital or die, and then the serious cost control efforts they put into place to manage cash… it could turn out that M emerges in a far better position to grow shareholder value as a leaner, cleaner, omni-retailing machine. There would be so much conjecture in assuming what M’s core business will look like until we see Q4 2020 through arguably Q2 2021, I don’t see much of a compelling reason to cut and run at this point.

