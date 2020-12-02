The Buy Thesis

Once a new equilibrium emerges, I firmly believe that Simon Property (SPG) will be significantly more valuable than it is today. I fully acknowledge the multitude of challenges facing retail today and these challenges are even greater for the mall subsector, so in this article I would like to dig deep into the difficulties to explore the pathway to stabilization.

Not every mall will survive.

Many already have gone under.

SPG is better positioned than all of their peers with:

Stronger balance sheet

Higher quality of malls

More international exposure

Ample cash flows to finance any required redevelopment

to finance any required redevelopment Dominant market share

As such, when the new equilibrium emerges, SPG will be in a good place. Let me begin by discussing the problems as they exist today and follow with the pathway by which market mechanisms adjust to these problems. Finally, I will take a look at what SPG is worth on the other side.

Multitude of challenges

The most obvious one is COVID-19. We feel the impact in our daily lives even if we have been fortunate enough to not be ourselves afflicted. Until this is resolved, mall tenants will struggle to be profitable.

Recall that malls were challenged well before the virus and this was the result of e-commerce and oversupply.

E-commerce as a percent of retail sales grew to about 11% prior to the crisis and was then accelerated by the lockdown up to around 15%

Source: FRED

Many, including myself, believe the new level at around 15% is here to stay. It may even grow more over time. It will not, however, go to 100% or anywhere close as some doomsayers would have us believe. Omnichannel is the way of the future and brick-and-mortar presence is crucial to e-commerce success.

The declining market share of brick and mortar has made demand rather weak which does not stack up well with the heavy supply of retail space that we have in the U.S. at 23.5 square feet per capita.

Source: Statista

Retail is in a state of imbalance, but capitalism has mechanisms to correct such imbalance. Retailers will go out of business and retail properties will convert to other functions. This will happen until we reach a point of balance.

The New Equilibrium

Establishing a new equilibrium will require three things:

Herd immunity to COVID-19 via a widely disseminated vaccine Right-sizing of mall square footage Stabilization of the tenant base - bankruptcy eliminating the weak with durable retailers remaining

Of the three, I think the first is the most predictable in terms of timing. At this point, it looks like sufficient vaccine dissemination will occur in mid to late 2021. Assuming the Pfizer and/or Moderna vaccine continues to have the impressive safety and efficacy results shown so far this seems quite likely to me and the world at that point can return to normal shopping behavior.

You would be correct to point out that “normal” has not been good to malls for quite some time. This is where the right-sizing of the space comes in.

With 22.5 square feet of retail space per capita, how much space needs to go away?

The knee-jerk reaction would be that it needs to be knocked down to around 5 to be closer to the rest of the developed world, but that would be far too little for the U.S. We have far more physical land mass than other countries on that list and far lower population density. As such, I think a country like Canada is closer to where we should be as Canada also is spacious. Perhaps Canada’s population density is even lower than ours, but the U.S is slightly more affluent in terms of GDP per capita. So, I think these factors roughly balance out

Thus, I think an appropriate number for us would be about 16 square feet per capita or nearly a 30% cut in retail space. In the mall sector, this right-sizing already is happening at a fairly rapid pace with malls being torn down and replaced with apartments, hotels and warehouses. Others are keeping the structure and repurposing for other uses including E-sports arenas or distribution hubs.

Malls are often very well located so it's not difficult to find alternate uses for the space. The difficulty comes in having the finances to make the transition. Already CBL and PEI have declared bankruptcy and others both private and public are struggling to make it work. Each redevelopment is a significant financial commitment and when so many have to happen at once it can be overwhelming.

SPG is much better positioned for the pivot because it does not need to reposition as high a percentage of assets and it has more capital.

While it's not quite as simple as saying the weakest 30% of square feet are the ones that need to be repurposed, it's certainly tilted in that direction. With most of SPG’s malls recording more than 900 sales per square foot, these are the ones that are likely to remain successful as malls. Many of SPG's properties are architecturally interesting in addition to having great population density and affluence in their catchment radii.

Thus, SPG will have a manageable number of conversions to tackle.

The relatively small number is made even more manageable by the combination of balance sheet strength and free cash flow.

Source: SPG

Very few REITs have A rated balance sheets and even fewer can boast $1.3B cash flow AFTER expenses. This capital strength is allowing SPG to repurpose the assets that need to be repurposed and in fact, the process has already begun with $5B of redevelopment slated.

Source: SPG

Even with this redevelopment, the majority of SPG’s assets will remain malls. The portion of SPG’s portfolio located overseas already is starting to bounce back nicely and the U.S. malls should bounce back once COVID-19 is dealt with properly and the tenant base stabilizes.

So what's the state of mall tenants?

Many have gone bankrupt and many more are on the precipice of failure. This has caused a dearth in demand for mall space and increased vacancy that even has crept into the absolute highest quality malls.

The low demand for space, however, is a temporary phenomenon. Since the beginning of modern economies retailer bankruptcies have been a common occurrence. The weak and outdated die off and new ones come in to take their place. The way retail struggles have been reported make the outlook for retail seem far worse than it really is. There are two redeeming aspects that have largely been overlooked.

The pie is growing so even as e-commerce market share has grown, brick and mortar sales also have grown A large portion of in-store purchases are being recorded as e-commerce sales

Source: FRED

Even during COVID-19, retail sales have continued to climb when excluding food services. While food service has suffered during COVID-19, it's perhaps the least impacted by e-commerce so there's no doubt in my mind that it will bounce back after the vaccine.

The sales are there, and new tenants will be there to capture those sales. These tenants will want to be in the best malls because being in well-located brick and mortar retail enhances online sales. "Buy-online-pickup-in-store," or BOPIS, is unfortunately still being recorded by many retailers as an e-commerce sale but the sale is a direct result of that particular store location.

Regardless of how the retailers choose to do their accounting, it's increasingly the case that a brick and mortar presence is essential to the omnichannel sales strategy.

Evidence of the resurging demand for quality retail space is showing up in the leasing numbers. In the 3Q20 earnings call, David Simon gave some numbers.

“We signed 600 leases for nearly 2 million square feet, and we have a significant number of leases in our pipeline.”

So, in the new equilibrium SPG’s portfolio will have three major parts:

The higher quality U.S. malls with high sales per foot International properties Redeveloped portfolio consisting of apartments, office, logistics and hotels

All three of these segments look successful to me, and given SPG’s track record of strong property level management, I think all three segments will be growing.

Some of the damage from COVID-19 will be permanent. Some of the costs endured both operationally and related to the redevelopment will be lost so I do not think it will spring back to its pre-COVID funds from operations (FFO).

Prior to the crisis SPG had just above $12/share and it has fallen to a projected $9.30 in 2020. Consensus estimates call for a slight rebound to $9.75 in 2021. Source: SNL Financial

I think these are in the right ballpark, but my estimate is a bit lower due to dilution from the shares issued to purchase Taubman (TCO). SPG issued about 22mm shares at $72.50, and because the price is so low, what was going to be an accretive acquisition at the time it was underwritten turned into a slightly dilutive acquisition.

This is one of those decisions that was correct at the time it was made (pre-COVID) and turned into a bad outcome due to unforeseeable events. SPG actually did a great job mitigating the damage by taking the merger to court and getting the price of Taubman reduced by about 18% ($52.50 to $43). Overall, the TCO merger is not a significant problem for SPG because it's so small relative to SPG and the additional high quality malls will provide some benefit in that they will further extend SPG’s dominant market share.

I see SPG’s FFO/share in the mid $9s and growing from there.

Valuation

That's an extremely cheap valuation for a company of this caliber. With a current price of about $85, SPG is trading at just under 9X FFO.9X is a multiple that would typically mean either FFO is shrinking, or extreme risk or both. I find it far too cheap for SPG and believe shares are quite opportunistic at this price. Assuming COVID-19 is substantially mitigated by a vaccine, I think the market will be pretty quick to agree with me.

Historically, SPG has very rarely been this cheap and often traded at a premium to the REIT index. I don’t know that it will get that high as malls are likely to remain discounted for some time, but 15X seems appropriate for the highest-quality mall REIT.

This company has the chops to grow through even some very challenging environments. Same property NOI growth slowed, but remained positive through the financial crisis and it also remained positive in 2018 and 2019 when the other malls were already showing signs of struggling.

Source: SNL Financial

COVID-19 hurt, but SPG has the strength to survive and then thrive. It's this combination of high quality and attractive valuation that we look for at REIT Wealth Builder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG.

Additional disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer