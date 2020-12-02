Undervalued and with better returns while providing for geographical diversification, the Japanese AI play is a buy.

Most importantly, due to the CEO's risk profile, an assessment is needed.

Due to changed nature of operations as an investment company now favoring equity participation over involvement in day-to-day operations, I make a comparison with techie ETFs.

This is in contrast to earlier this year when the Japanese conglomerate was on the brink of a disaster.

Whatever name you give to SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), namely a hedge fund, equity fund or even an exchange traded fund due to the high number of listed stocks the Japanese group holds, it is difficult not to be attracted by the actions of the exuberant CEO, Masayoshi Son who is among the most tech-savvy investors in the world.

In the wake of the net asset value for the company going up in the third quarter to JPY 27 trillion or $258 billion, up from JPY 21 trillion only six months back, profitability and debt metrics have also improved significantly.

Figure 1: Performance of SoftBank's stock price, net income, gross profit and debt to equity metrics

Data by YCharts

Despite investing in unlisted companies globally, the company suffered from the March lows like the vast majority of listed stocks but on the other hand, SoftBank's share price has been able to recover faster.

Still, given the CEO's past erratic investment decisions, it is important to perform a risk analysis before buying into the stock which holds big names as part of the portfolio.

SoftBank's holdings

The company portfolio comprises big tech names like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), the Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) video conferencing platform, Google's parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) or the video-on-demand giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Additionally, there are other stocks and unlisted companies forming part of SoftBank's portfolio which also comprises the two Vision Funds: SVF1 and SVF2.

SVF1's portfolio of 83 active investments comprises seven listed and 76 unlisted companies with the value having increased primarily by investments in health-tech followed by consumer staples. A noteworthy fact is the valuation of ride-sharing Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) increasing to $8.1 billion, $0.4 billion higher than the investment cost.

On the other hand, the unlisted companies are currently valued at $64.4 billion, still below the $66.2 billion of investment costs incurred.

SVF1 exited nine investments for a cumulative realized gain of $4.5 billion.

As for SVF2, its portfolio includes KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) and twelve unlisted companies. Although investment in the unlisted companies are yet to achieve break-even, BEKE is valued at $6.4 billion, much higher than the initial costs of $1.4 billion.

Figure 2: Stock assets, portfolio of SVF1 and SVF2 as of September 30, 2020 (with some names not mentioned) and exits

Source: Consolidated stock and portfolio assets built from group.softbank

In addition, the company has derivatives consisting of call options (long and short) and futures contracts with a market value of $2.7 billion as of September 30.

Now, in the spring of 2020, SoftBank launched a mega-plan of asset disposals of 4.5 trillion yen (a target largely exceeded), with the sale of a substantial part of its shares in telecoms constituted by T-Mobile U.S. (NASDAQ: TMUS) and SoftBank Corp. (OTCPK:SOBKY) in Japan. Additionally, there was the monetization of part of its Alibaba (BABA) securities, deposited as collateral to obtain liquidity.

In this context, SoftBank is a majority shareholder of the Chinese eCommerce giant with JPY 20 trillion shares. This exposure to China was highlighted as a political risk by one analyst during the earnings call, most probably after the Chinese authorities delaying the Ant Capital IPO in Hong Kong and probable U.S.-China geo-political tensions resuming after the change at the White House.

The risks

In response to the China risks, the CEO replied that taking into consideration Alibaba's tremendous growth potential, a divestment was not envisaged but on the other hand, to mitigate against the concentration risk caused by Jack Ma’s company on SoftBank's portfolio, the strategy was continued diversification in other stocks especially in the U.S.

He also announced the sale of subsidiary Arm, a British manufacturer of microprocessors, to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) for $40 billion. This complex transaction should not be viewed as SoftBank moving away from AI as according to the CEO, "we are the biggest shareholder of NVIDIA. So that's a part of our strategy of investing in AI."

This means a more passive strategy of indirect participation through top-level shareholder meetings in contrast with direct management.

The ARM sales should be completed in 2022 but after already having amassed JPY 10 trillion in cash against a targeted JPY 4.5 billion, the CEO now wants to be more aggressive.

Being aggressive means taking more risks and his previous moves on Wall Street with highly risky financial products had been detrimental to SoftBank. Hence, earlier this year, the Japanese conglomerate had suffered a loss of $2 billion on its investments in listed companies, mainly due to losses on equity derivatives. In addition, there was another loss the year before, where the group had suffered greatly from the underperformance of its investments in WeWork (WE) and Uber Technologies in particular.

Given the propensity of SoftBank to make risky bets, some analysts have become increasingly wary.

Figure 3: NAV and Ratio of listed to unlisted stocks

Source: Earnings call presentation

However, people can change, especially after going through the rigors of COVID-19 and having flirted with ruin during last spring when the group lost nearly half of its value ($50 billion). To lift his conglomerate from the abyss, the CEO had to dispose of iconic assets and perform a colossal share buyback program.

Figure 4: The CEO, Masayoshi Son

Source: wsj.com

Also, selling stakes in SoftBank's operating businesses paves the way for his conglomerate's transformation into more of an investment firm. This was completely unexpected for those following the stock.

More importantly, according to some sources, during the troubled spring, Masayoshi Son and his team spoke on the phone daily with Elliott Management, a hedge fund. Subsequently, the hedge fund has gradually gained a big stake in SoftBank amounting to about $2.5 billion.

Moreover, the fact that Elliott management, as one of the most persevering activist investors in the world, forms part of SoftBank's shareholding structure constitutes a strong positive. They have already provided input on SoftBank’s governance and in the worst-case scenario of a future crash, their advice should be determinant to trace a recovery path for the Japanese conglomerate.

More predominantly, Masayoshi Son has been taking a more realistic instance recently in view of the second and third waves of the pandemic despite being positive about the vaccine. In this case, he intends to use part of the huge surplus generated by asset disposal to further strengthen SoftBank's finances and perform shares buybacks.

Figure 5: Net debt to Equity

Source: Earnings call presentation

To conclude the risk analysis section, derivatives account for only 1% of total holdings, a tiny fraction of the whole picture.

Valuations and Key takeaways

SoftBank has exposure to both the U.S and China high tech space. Also, the CEO believes that “GAFA will play key roles in AI revolution” and by having big tech names as part of his portfolio, he is reducing “too much dependence on Alibaba.”

In terms of selecting a stock for inclusion in the company's portfolio, it basically does not matter whether a company is listed or not, as long as it participates in the information revolution, especially artificial intelligence.

More importantly, as I touched upon earlier, SoftBank group's portfolio reminds us of ETFs which include technology names like the mighty Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). Other names include the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), which is even more software-oriented than QQQ.

Interestingly, I found that SoftBank’s stock has outperformed these by more than 30% both over the last 6 and 12 months respectively.

Figure 6: Comparison of SoftBank with some famous ETF names

Source: Table built with data from figure 7, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance and SoftBank's earnings call presentation for Q2-2020.

Next, I looked for two ETFs with China and emerging market exposure and identified the iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) as well as the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ).

In this case, taking into consideration the six-month performance corresponding to emergence from the March lows, SoftBank has outperformed both of these two stocks, with a performance of nearly 58%.

Furthermore, SoftBank's portfolio provides exposure to a wide range of equities in the technology space across a wider geography than possible by investing in QQQ, VGT, EMQQ or MCHI alone.

In addition, amounting to $67.4 billion, the unlisted stocks which are under the radar of most equity investors should see further traction with AI gaining a stronger foothold in day-to-day activities.

Also, SoftBank's Net Asset Value of $258 billion, at two times market value means that it is currently undervalued by 47%, after subtracting the value of unlisted stocks.

Now, for income investors, with a payout ratio of only 0.45%, there is a lot of room for SoftBank to increase the insignificant dividend yield of only 0.03%. However, the Japanese investment company still provides for good returns.

Hence, while EMQQ is the best in terms of total returns, the Japanese group still provides better returns when considering its more diverse exposure.

Figure 7: Comparing the total returns.

Data by YCharts

Pursuing further, net profit for the six months to September came to 1.88 trillion yen, up from 421.6 billion a year earlier mainly driven by gains on investments, which topped two trillion yen for the period.

Now, with the low interest rates prevalent globally, even if gains on investments do not enjoy the same degree of growth as during the third quarter, investors’ passion for the cash-rich tech names is likely to continue. Hence, tech stocks should benefit from an acceleration of coronavirus cases temporarily reversing the rotation towards value stocks.

In this case, a burst of 15-20% is possible alongside work-from-home stocks, some of which constitute SoftBank's holdings.

However, given that the group results are increasingly dependent on the shape of the financial markets which should increase while not exhibiting the high degree of growth seen during the April to September period, the group results for the quarters ending in December and March should be more subdued.

Therefore, I foresee a net upside of 8-10% by the end of the first quarter of 2021 amid a volatile path due to political risks.

Finally, SoftBank with a trailing EV/Sales ratio of only 3.72, while most of the big techs are above 4.5 is a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.