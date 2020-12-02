Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) CEO John Thero Presents at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Call - (Transcript)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference December 2, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Thank you for joining our live Fireside Chat with the team of Amarin Corporation. My name is Yasmeen Rahimi. And I'm a Senior Biotech Analyst here at Piper Sandler. It's absolutely a pleasure and an honor to introduce you to John Thero, CEO and President of Amarin Corporation. We have lots of topics to cover. So let's get started. Wonderful to have you at our conference, John. You guys have done a phenomenal job over the last few weeks continuously presenting clinical data sets of virtual scientific conferences, and patients with coronary plaque, ischemic events with coronary artery bypass grafting and patient with compromised renal function. The first question for you is why that's so critically important to continue having outpour of clinical data, and what should we be expecting in 2021?

John Thero

So first investors, thanks for joining us here today and Yasmeen, thanks for the invitation happy to be here, I will be in my comment be making forward-looking statements or risk involved with all such forward-looking statements. Anybody investing should review our risk disclosures in our SEC filings before doing so.

So you've referenced a wealth of data that we have continued to publish and present in scientific forum relative to our studies of our lead drug, VASCEPA, this data come predominantly out of our cardiovascular outcome study reduce it.

But we've also been presenting a lot of mechanistic data as well as the form of economic data and other data of interest.

The specific data that you cited, we concluded subset data for example, the population that had had prior PCI, or prior, cabbage, all for speaks to the robustness of the data set for VASCEPA and similar to our earlier studies of VASCEPA, as we dig deeper, the data seems to get better, it's better the cabbage of the PCI data, I think is particularly of interest in the sense that it has led to some attention among cardiothoracic surgeons, for example as to should VASCEPA be used host, some of those interventions may be released in patients coming out of the hospital, on VASCEPA.

That's not our area of current focused, we don't have a hospital based Salesforce, we just launched VASCEPA for its cardiovascular risk reduction indication. In January of this year, we're very early in the promotion there. But we think that the more the data gets out there, the more comfortable people get with the overall data set, and the more knowledgeable that physicians potentially become of this data, that it potentially could lead to helping more patients.

Yasmeen Rahimi

And thank you, John. Maybe we can just move on to we recently saw the data at a time data set at AHA, REDUCE-IT was overwhelmingly positive and striking at sales. I wanted to gauge your thoughts on as you saw the data, why do you think what could explain the discrepancy between these two results? And how did the physician community perceive the presentation from strength given the overwhelming positive data from REDUCE-IT?

John Thero

The development of what is now VASCEPA started over three decades ago, really and the science involved with Omega-3 and Cardiovascular Sciences is all very quite complex. I think what the Strength data does is to further emphasize some of what has been learned in the past, but also provides some real detail on piece of it, things that we've learned in the past are that each Omega-3 is different, because different molecular structure, but also different clinical pack. And what we saw is the REDUCE-IT study was highly secure and stable, the most important

accomplishment, so a very significant cardiovascular risk reduction, but we thought that risk reduction is most pronounced in people who had EPA levels, accumulated plasma to over 100 micrograms per milliliter.

And in Strength, which is a nice study of Omega-3 mixture of which about half of the EPA but a lot of other ingredients in there. We saw that the level of EPA at plasma didn't, it got up to about 89 which is good but below that hundred threshold, which we saw value in the REDUCE-IT study, and also even below that starting pointing out there's a study in Japan called the JELIS study with another study of EPA, the level achieved in Strength of EPA if plasma was below the starting baseline level of EPA in the JELIS study.

So I think what we could take away from Strength is that you need to get enough EPA into the system, it needs to be stable EPA and mixing it with other ingredients that haven't been shown to be effective, hasn't worked in the past and no reason to think that it would work in the future, what does work and has been going in, REDUCE-IT and the EVAPORATE study, which is one of the other studies here presented at AHA which showed that the use of highly secure and stable EPA resulted in 17% regression in cardio coronary plaque in 18 months, like I think is where physicians should be focusing their attention more on what does work, there's value in learning what doesn't work, but in this case, that value really emphasizes the importance of what we had previously found that does work with placebo.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you, John. Another question I have recently, you guys share the results from the pivotal Phase 3 study of VASCEPA in China, which read out. And one of the questions that we had was that the median triglyceride decrease was 19%, about 20%, 19.9%, slightly lower than what we have seen previously, maybe can you comment on what could be reasons that could account for that and then second, give us sort of an update on what the next steps are post that study and your partnership with Edding?

John Thero

So importantly, that study, which was done in China, with our partner Edding of VASCEPA, it was a study of patients with very high triglycerides, very high triglycerides being marked as that greater than or equal to 500 milligrams per deciliter, it was a statistically significant reduction of about 20%, 19.9%. And that's the most important results of the study that it was statistically significant, in terms of trying to compare it against other studies, in other patient populations, that's tricky, tricky in a few ways.

One is that, any first trial comparisons are flawed by their nature. And two is because the study was done in China, we don't have the patient by patient, Amarin doesn't have the patient by patient data from that study, and patients with very high triglycerides, is a some of it’s hereditary, some of it’s lifestyle related, don't know the body masses of patients in adverse patients and other studies, and most importantly, is that the study was successful in lowering the triglyceride levels there and doing so without increasing LDL, the opportunity that they put forth is to support mission to FDA in China, for approval of VASCEPA, the market opportunity for VASCEPA in China is very large.

The number of patients with very high triglycerides is two or three times higher than the number in the United States, the number of people on stat in China, are significantly higher than United States, in fact the number of people on statin in China who have triglycerides above 150 mg per deciliter, and have other risk factors similar to what we studied in REDUCE-IT is about three times higher in China than it is in the United States.

So it is a big opportunity. And we're looking forward to our partner, they're progressing with our health, the regulatory submission in China. Hopefully you get that submission in the early part of the coming year.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you, John, maybe the next set of questions are all tailored towards the approval in Europe, which we're very excited that decision is expected in early 2021. Maybe the first place to start-off would be like based on the market research study of that. How many people in Europe are on statin therapy with trig above 150 milligrams per deciliter and address would be eligible for VASCEPA and then the second question is, can you tell us how patients there are treated? It's the percentage of patients under care by cardiologists, primary care docs and endocrinologists the same as here in the United States. If you could just help us visualize the European market more closer would be very helpful.

John Thero

Sure, so cardiovascular disease is pervasive worldwide, and certainly is pervasive in Europe, there's more deaths from cardiovascular disease in Europe than from any other death, rate of death is about 45% of all death, which is higher in Europe than it is in the United States. In terms of statin treated patients in Europe, there's about 44 million people in Europe on statin including about 32 million in the largest five markets of Europe. This comparison in the United States about 38 million statin treated patients. So there's actually slightly more statin treated patients in Europe than there are in the United States. And roughly, roughly a quarter of them have elevated triglycerides and other risk factors.

So a very sizable market opportunity. In Europe, if you're on a statin, you’re more likely to be treated by a cardiologist than you might be if you're in the United States, on a statin, I'm not saying that some patients in Europe are viewed by their general practitioners on a statin in United States, they might not also be treated by a cardiologist, but proportionately more patients in Europe are treated by cardiologists are on a statin and that's good for us in the sense it creates efficiencies, that these higher risk nations are likely more readily reached through the cardiology community. And it could require a more pointed, concentrated sales effort as we try to get into these patients.

Now, we’re fortunate that in Europe, that when we want to be going in with a drug that has cardiovascular outcomes data, usually drugs, with outcomes data from the start, we'll also be launching with the two leading medical societies in Europe, the European Society of Cardiology [indiscernible] Society already including the people in their medical recommendations, so we're looking forward to a recommendation from the EMA, followed by the EC approval in the early part of the coming year, and then to focus in on one and reimbursements in there.

Yasmeen Rahimi

And then John, so how many cardiologists are there in Europe, just or like relative to here in the U.S., I guess, if we know, and then maybe you could also comment on and this is an investor question coming in saying, When do you plan on sharing with us, sort of potential peak sales or giving guidance is the anticipation once obviously, you get the approval, you have to label that you're going to provide a little bit more color?

John Thero

We will continue to provide more information as we advance clearly having a label will add some definition here, just like we did in our label approval in Canada, and in the United States, there are certain idiosyncrasies to label that would be good to have nailed down before we provide too much detail there. But in terms of the market opportunity, Europe is enormous, but ultimately, it's country by country. And I think we could think of the countries in Europe as three primary buckets. There's large countries, which is really the EU5, they're mid-sized countries. And then there's smaller countries, in the smaller countries, which are important Amarin will probably never create its own Salesforce there in market companies that already are well established and can be relied on.

The mid-sized countries, there are some of them that can move sometimes very quickly, relative to reimbursement in Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Netherlands was the second highest enroller and REDUCE-IT study and a lot of doctors there would like to get VASCEPA go there quickly. So each of those need to be addressed individually. And then there's the EU5, the largest, which of course is Germany and Germany also comes with the distinction of allowing drugs to be launched before agreeing to final pricing whereas in the other four, Big 5, you need to have pricing established first.

So, in Germany, we’ll start early in 2021, putting some feet on the ground doing pre-approval introductions, education, focused in on cardiology, try to increase awareness of VASCEPA again, leading medical societies are already there. But focusing in on the cardiologist they wouldn't surprise me if by the end of 2021 would launch in Germany that we had over 100 people on the street in Germany as being the largest market, the other of the Big 5 don't provide that one year of get in the market, negotiating price and there our teams will be much smaller, likely a country manager, couple of market access people and some medical people, roughly five per country until that reimbursement comes into play and that will on a country by country basis, we'll be doing them education and the launch and how many of the cardiologist we will be focusing on and what portion of GPs we'll be focusing in on will in part be affected by the label, but also by the level of reimbursement and the timing of reimbursement.

So we will be providing more information on that. But hopefully, those comments are somewhat helpful in providing perspective on size and timing.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you, John. And another question, as you pointed out, so pricing discussions are going to vary from country to country. As you guys have been doing your homework and preparing in those discussions, do you think there's a different flexibility here, we know that patients who have COVID, or patients with cardiovascular disease are at highest risk of COVID? And suddenly, maybe the pricing discussions or maybe it is very different climate than we were before? Do you think that is going to be impacting the decisions on pricing, given the risk factor?

John Thero

We have three different clinical trials going on in the COVID area, depending on what the results of those trials are, potentially those could have some impact. Right now, we don't get the label approved. So on the reimbursement side is done country by country, we have started engagement with countries, emphasizing that there is no direct competitor to VASCEPA and putting forth the overall clinical profile. But until we actually have the label, we can't get into those more detailed or formalized negotiations. So it's really too early to predict the pace at which things will go, I think having outcomes data, having endorsement by leading medical societies and having support for various key opinion leaders all should help. But it's very early process at this point.

Q - Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you, John. Maybe, now moving on to investor favorite questions, which are the generic competition? Maybe the first question is like, where are you guys in terms of the timelines for the appeal process? Then tell us about yesterday's announcement on the patent infringement lawsuit filed against come out to the extent you can comment on it, and the importance?

John Thero

So, in the United States, reflecting on your question, generics have been a big part of the industry discussion here for a bit, I just want to emphasize that, that is the discussion that pertains to the United States and Europe, for example, of the 10 years of regulatory exclusivity followed by patent protection and just a very different dynamic, but in the United States, we have lost them for relative to our original indication, which is for a very high triglycerides, and there have been three and as approved, approved for a while one is one, to pick them up, pick them along by their own account in a limited supply.

The pricing of the generic is 8.9% lower than the whack wholesale price and then our whack, which means that the payer that would be more expensive in most cases, then is the branded product, but it has limited supply, there's a lot of market adjustment going on right now, as pharmacies are looking for the generic but finding to be unlimited supply, hopefully that disruption will work itself through relatively quickly.

The generic label is for just that limited indication, which represents less than 10% of VASCEPA prescription. We have continued to fight what we think to be the wrong court decisions relative to our patents around that niche indication, as we also have, but you've made reference to yesterday filed a complaint that Hikma vaccine seems to be suggesting promotion of their drugs beyond the narrow any label for which it is approved. We would like to see them change their actions to be consistent with what they have for approved label.

This is an odd circumstance where the generic launchings were the primary indication for the product, we've just launched in January, it weren't for the COVID environment than we were growing at a rate might be triple-digit percentage wise as we did the first quarter before generics, I think the market would be looking at this and saying, please, yes, this is going to be growing in the United States to be billion. And some significant piece be good generic and Amarin could still grow beyond that, I think that's still going to prove to be the case that there is a lot of growth opportunity left here in the United States, we're going to be adjusting, spending up and down, depending upon where we see COVID going to see the generic entity with the focusing on profitability, growing or continuing to grow here in the United States.

It's too important to patient population not but a benefit. We think that through the great data that we have for VASCEPA and through further market education, that there is an opportunity for further growth in the United States buttressed by the multi-billion dollar opportunities in Europe, and China et cetera.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you, John and maybe what do you think are challenges that the generic competition is not taking into consideration at this moment?

John Thero

Well, I think right now, that generic competition is trying to find supply, which is acknowledged by the one generic that's in the market and reflected by the fact that the other two generics have not yet launched. This is not a typical generic product in the sense that the generic companies aren't taking it to their existing manufacturing facilities and stamping out tablets, for example, this requires dedicated manufacturing.

The learning curve, there's CapEx involved there. We'll see what degree they’re able to increase volume, though, in a cost efficient way. From an Amarin side of things, we're continuing to grow our supply with the view of continued growth here in the United States, but also preparing for approval in Europe and China, in the rest of the world. We've learned an awful lot in our manufacturing over the past decade, and I'm sure we'll learn more as we go forward here, building supply capacity in a cost effective way. I suspect their learning curve is considerably behind ours at this point.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you, John, I have another investor question coming in live, which is asking Acuvia data shows 10% unit share? Are you surprised by the level of share capture? Do you think other two approvals could capture similar supply?

John Thero

I think it’s too early based on weekly data off of Acuvia. And not knowing the degree to which the supply from Hikma is built-up supply that Hikma is built over the past year leading up to their lawn versus what their week to week capacity is like, I think we need more data before we have a better sense for that. I think that the other thing that's happening right now is that there are some prescriptions not being filled by pharmacies as generic is showing up on the computer screen and pharmacies is being available. But when they order it, they can't get it. And that's slowing down. And we're working with pharmacies to make sure that they’re aware that there is limited supply of the generic, so they make sure that patients get their prescriptions filled.

So there's some disruption going on right now, how much of it is a short-term factor turns out to be a longer-term factor? It's far too early to tell.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you, John and then as we think about 2021, so what are key steps and plans that Amarin is taking to continue garage pharmacy prep for 2021, specifically in the U.S. market?

John Thero

So in the United States, we're the sort of things we're doing, certain things we're hoping for the markets to think of COVID where to get behind us, right now but half the patients who are high risk of cardiovascular disease aren't seeing their doctor. Shame, I get it, they're being saved from COVID, but they're putting themselves at risk of cardiovascular disease and think that they start coming back to their doctors, but that will be somewhat independent of us, but they'll certainly be very positive.

But yes, we've shifted to much more digital outreach to healthcare professionals who tailored our messages here to reflect the COVID era and we're fine tuning our expenditures. We had done some PPC work in the first quarter and then we pulled back in the second quarter, some more in the third, going into the fourth quarter, we'll continue to titrate that up and down based upon both the COVID environment as well as the generic threat. And parallel with that, of course is getting ready to launch in Europe, which is large opportunity and supporting our partners elsewhere in the world, but also large opportunities.

Yasmeen Rahimi

Thank you, John. We’re coming actually, directly on our limited time. So I want to say thank you to you for your continued dedication and hard work of transforming this company. And it's been a pleasure working with you. And we're very excited for 2021 and thank you on behalf of all of us here at Piper Sandler for being part of our live Fireside Chat.

