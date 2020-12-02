Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY)(OTCPK:ENGQF) is an important energy company in Europe which has experienced some turmoil in 2020 with the abrupt exit of high profile CEO Isabelle Kocher after conflict with the Chairman and board of directors. This happened with no clear successor, so 2020 (in the age of COVID-19!) has been a bit of a scramble to keep the ship afloat in a sea of turmoil. Recently what to do with a major stake in water company Suez (OTCPK:SZEVF)(OTCPK:SZEVY)(OTCPK:SZSAY) has been resolved and this gives the recently announced new CEO considerable simplification (and some extra cash) to play with. Here I make some comments about how Engie is positioned. Despite a turbulent year the company is only trading down 5% for the year (although it is down 57% over a 10 year horizon). I've suggested previously that Engie is an interesting company worth watching, but perhaps best to wait to see how the new CEO will manage her relationship with a board that has strong views.

Engie has a new CEO Catherine MacGregor

When Isabelle Kocher was terminated as CEO of Engie, not a single top 40 company in France had a female CEO. The French Government sought to have Kocher replaced by a female and this is what has happened with the appointment of an experienced female engineer Catherine MacGregor as CEO of Engie. She will start in January 2021 and brings a wealth of operational experience in complex oil and gas environments. Kocher sought to transform Engie from a fossil fuel giant (171,000 employees) into a green energy company, and perhaps went too fast for a conservative board. MacGregor's job is to simplify the story for investors and she plans to start by asset sales in non-core sectors and have less focus on services. Time will tell how MacGregor copes with a forthright board. The Chairman casts a big shadow, while MacGregor is less well known in France. There is some indication that MacGregor is aware that France is not without complexities, but it is too soon to know how she will navigate these complex waters.

What next for Engie?

Catherine MacGregor (probably) starts with a significant simplification sorted out with Engie's sale of a major stake in Suez to Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY) apparently without the blessing of the French Government. I say "probably" because while Veolia and Engie have reached agreement concerning Veolia's acquisition of a 29.9% stake in Suez owned by Engie, Suez is resisting Veolia's plan to acquire the remaining Suez shares. It is complicated and French politics seems to be part of the complexity. It seems that the issue is now between Veolia and Suez, but I'm not completely certain that the acquisition of the 29.9% Suez stake by Veolia from Engie is completely locked down.

Engie has been a natural gas powerhouse, wither its interest in gas now?

Engie has a long history as a major natural gas company, but previous CEO Isabelle Kocher was determined to decarbonize the business. Engie still has residual gas assets and it has/had interests in international gas deals.

Nord Stream 2 to resume this month

The US under Donald Trump has been resolute about blocking Russia's completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to take Russian natural gas to Germany, but Russia is about to recommence pipeline construction after a 1 year hiatus due to US sanctions. Two short sections to be completed are in shallow German waters. This will still leave a longer deep water section (two 80km segments) in Danish waters to be addressed. A Russian vessel has been modernized to do this work as international contractors have been wary of a fight with the US over sanctions. The question is whether Joe Biden will try to convince Angela Merkel to kill the project. The European consortium funding the Nord Stream 2 project, which includes Engie, seem not inhibited by the US sanctions.

Engie pulls out of US LNG deal

In early November Engie pulled out of talks about a $7 billion LNG deal for supply of LNG to France from Houston-based NextDecade Corp. (NEXT). It seems that the French Government is unhappy about shale gas from the US. The French Government owns 23.6% of Engie and 3 board seats, so the CEO has a significant job in managing the relationship with the French Government. Whether any of this is related to tension caused by President Trump's forthright diplomacy and there might be changes with a Biden Presidency, is a matter of conjecture at this time.

Other gases : biogas, hydrogen

With just about every major country now moving towards a net zero emissions target by 2050, this means a really big focus on decarbonization and hence natural gas will become a target for exit, as the coal industry faces unprecedented decline. Three years ago Total (TOT) acquired Engie's upstream LNG business. Whether Total is a potential buyer of the remaining Engie gas assets remains to be seen.

It is clear that Engie is interested in new gas developments, especially green hydrogen. I plan to explore the hydrogen economy in another article. While there is almost complete agreement that hydrogen is the next big thing, I remain unconvinced, at least in the near term. There seem to be too many loose ends at the moment, especially concerning whether green hydrogen can compete with other renewable energy solutions. I'm similarly skeptical about the future for biogas.

Engie renewable energy business

A review of Engie's engagement with renewable energy was published by Engie in September. This document makes clear that Engie plans to become net zero emissions in the first half of this century (i.e. before 2050) and that 75% of new emissions come from fossil fuel combustion. Engie sees net zero emissions to be possible through a combination of decarbonization and reduced energy consumption. This document provides new CEO Catherine MacGregor with a solid basis for action, but it will be some time before it becomes clear what she intends to focus on.

It seems that Engie plans to increase its ambition for implementing additional renewable energy capacity. Engie has impressive credentials in the green economy already with 28% of its portfolio of power production renewable. It is No. 1 in solar and wind energy in France and No. 2 electricity producer in France, and No. 2 owner of installed EV charging stations.

Conclusion

2020 has been a year like no other and Engie has experienced more "sturm und drang" than most companies. While its direction is still far from clear, Engie starts 2021 with a new CEO with a strong background to run the company, and substantial simplification of its business in place with exit from major investment in the water industry. I'm intrigued what will happen with Engie's residual focus on natural gas (a long-term area of focus), what it will do with its nuclear investment in Belgium, and how it plans to develop further its participation in decarbonization. I think Engie is an interesting company, but it is still a little early to see how it is going to manage the next phase of the business. The new CEO needs time to make clear what she plans to do with the company.

