Introduction

Keith Neumeyer is the founder, president, and CEO of First Majestic Silver (AG), one of the few silver majors in the world. He was also the founding president of First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), which has become one of the largest copper producers in the world and has a market capitalization of $9.5 billion as of the time of writing. He also received Kitco's award for Best Mining CEO for 2019.

What not a lot of people know is that Neumeyer has founded a company named First Mining Gold (OTCQX:FFMGF), which aims to become a gold major. Can he succeed in developing a world major in three different metals? After looking at First Mining's projects and financials, I think the answer is yes.

Major assets

The flagship project of First Mining is the Springpole deposit in the Canadian province of Ontario.

(Source: First Mining Gold)

This deposit currently holds 4.67 million ounces of gold at 1.04g/t in the indicated category, which makes it one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. It's expected to be developed as an open pit and the results of a pre-feasibility study are scheduled to be released in the first quarter of 2021.

(Source: First Mining Gold)

As you can see, the deposit also contains some silver. In July, First Mining sold a 50% stream on this metal to First Majestic for $22.5 million in cash and shares. The sale of a stream on by-products is usually a good move that allows a developer to secure funding without diluting shareholders and shows confidence from the investor that the project will enter production.

According to an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) study published in October 2019, Springpole will produce just over 350,000 ounces of gold per year and has a life of mine of 12 years. Its net present value at $1,300 per ounce of gold using a 5% discount rate stands at $841 million. The internal rate of return, in turn, is 22%.

(Source: First Mining Gold)

The all-in-sustaining costs are barely above $600 per ounce, which would make Springpole a Tier 1 gold mine. The strip ratio is also pretty low.

The project really shines at higher prices of gold, with each $100/oz change bringing an additional $189 million in after-tax NPV. At the current spot price of gold of $1,800 per ounce, Springpole has a NPV of $1.79 billion.

(Source: First Mining Gold)

My main concern in regards to Springpole is the high initial capex required, which stands at $809 million. Just look at that processing plant - 36,000 tonnes-per-day (tpd). This will be a massive facility that will account for well over half of the initial capex. Large gold mines are difficult to finance.

(Source: First Mining Gold)

Let's take a looking at First Mining's other assets and projects.

The company owns around C$72 million ($55 million) worth of shares in Treasury Metals (OTCQX:TSRMF) and Auteco Minerals (OTC:MNXMF), which are advancing the nearby Goliath-Goldlund and Pickle Crow gold projects (see the first image in this article). It has another C$11 million ($8.4 million) in First Majestic shares and will receive another C$17 million ($13 million) under that 50% silver stream.

(Source: First Mining Gold)

First Mining also has C$31.5 million ($24.2 million) of cash as well as several small gold projects.

(Source: First Mining Gold)

If we count the shares of Treasury Metals, Auteco, and First Majestic as cash and also include the full amount of the silver stream, First Mining Gold has an enterprise value of $112 million as of time of writing.

Similarities between Springpole and Pebble

Springpole reminds me somewhat of the Pebble gold-copper project of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK), which I've covered here.

Sure, the geology and the metals contained are very different but hear me out. Both Springpole and Pebble are located in good mining jurisdictions in North America. Both hold vast amounts of gold and are expected to become major gold mines. Both of them are located near bodies of water and are expected to enter the construction phase in 2023.

However, this is where Springpole starts to look much better than Pebble. There is no crippling opposition from environmentalists and regulators. Springpole is nearing the completion of a PFS, while Pebble's last study is from a decade ago. Springpole's financials look great at $1,300 per ounce of gold and above, while Pebble has a negative net present value of around three billion dollars according to mining expert Richard Borden.

Unlike Northern Dynasty, First Mining Gold has partnered with a major mining company and also has significant cash reserves. It's also led by a mining legend, while Northern Dynasty's management is stirring controversy with a series of tapes that surfaced recently. This led to the resignation of Tom Collier, the CEO of Northern Dynasty's U.S. subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership.

And yet, Northern Dynasty is valued at $178 million. A few days ago, the company had a much higher market capitalization than First Mining, but its shares have crashed by more than half after the Army Corps of Engineers rejected the new plan for Pebble. This likely marks the end of the road for the mine.

Major risks for First Mining

While the company looks significantly undervalued, there are some factors that you have to take into account.

1) Price of gold

Ask any gold bug about which direction gold prices will go and he/she will tell you "up". You will then probably hear about how FIAT currencies aren't real money and that a great financial reset is coming. How many reports have you read that say gold is overvalued? I don't like this commodity because it's impossible to predict which direction prices will go. If gold prices decrease back to the levels of 2013, the financial figures of Springpole and many other gold projects in the world start to look really bad.

2) Development stage project

Usually, gold mining projects have higher AISC when they start producing compared to feasibility studies. Differences of around $300 per ounce are not uncommon in the industry. It's possible that the updated PEA for Springpole is too optimistic. It's also possible that the initial capex is underestimated. This project also has a long way to go until construction and it still has no reserves.

3) Funding

Springpole is a large project and requires an initial capex of over $800 million, which is much more than First Mining has. The company has partnered with First Majestic, which is a good sign, but it has a long way to go. The funding package for a new mine is crucial and a bad one can be disastrous for shareholders, even if the project is compelling.

4) Share prices of partners

As I mentioned, First Mining holds a significant number of shares of Treasury Metals, Auteco, and First Majestic. A decrease in gold and silver prices or issues at Goliath-Goldlund and Pickle Crow could lead to a significant decrease in the value of those shares.

Investor takeaway

Springpole is a compelling gold project with impressive AISC, NPV, and IRR at current spot gold prices. However, funding of initial capex could be a challenge.

First Mining Gold is led by mining legend Keith Neumeyer, which is a good sign. His silver company, First Majestic Silver, is already helping with funding. I think he has what it takes to lead a major mine to production.

First Mining Gold has significant cash reserves, which means dilution risk should be removed over the next few years. At this stage of Springpole's development, I think the company should be valued at around $0.80 per share. In any case, it presents a much better investment case than Northern Dynasty Minerals.

