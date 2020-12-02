All intelligent investing is value investing. Acquiring more than you are paying for. You must value the business in order to value the stock. - Charlie Munger

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) is a specialty chemical company that manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. WLK operates across the globe, including at 11 chemical sites and over 20 polymer product sites in North America, where WLK's integration leads to low-cost production. In Europe, WLK is a global leader in PVC with five chemical sites and downstream value-added polymer compound products. With two chemical sites and three polymer product sites in the growing Asian market, WLK produces high-quality PVC resin and film products.

WLK's products are used in food packaging, automotive products, coating, pipes, and residential construction materials. The company is the 2nd largest chlor alkali producer in the world, used for water treatment, disinfectants, paper, tissues, and cardboard packaging, taking advantage of low-cost natural gas in North America. WLK is also the 2nd largest global producer of PVC, using low-cost feedstocks and a high degree of integration.

Third-quarter earnings

Results for the third quarter of 2020 were impacted by one-time weather costs from Hurricane Laura, which affected the facilities in Lake Charles, Louisiana. WLK lost sales and production during the category four storm, as well as incurred higher maintenance costs. As a result, the third quarter's net income of $57 million was lower than the $158 million reported in the prior year's quarter.

Increased feedstock costs and a pre-tax restructuring charge in the European vinyls business also negatively impacted third-quarter earnings. Positive notes for the quarter included improved earnings in the downstream vinyls products business as it experienced higher demand and lower fuel costs. With the earnings per share of $0.45 for the third quarter, WLK is expected to earn $1.87 for the full year 2020, down from $3.26 in 2019. Earnings are projected to rebound to $2.90 in 2021 as shown below.

Capitalization and Liquidity

Taking advantage of lower interest rates, WLK refinanced debt in 2020 to result in $6 million of annual net interest savings. Debt to equity of 0.61 remained roughly flat versus levels at the prior year-end. Cash balances continue to build, ending the quarter just over $1.2 billion. WLK's capital and liquidity are well-positioned to support the company going forward.

Limited Partnership

WLK is also the general partner and owns 40 percent of the limited partner interests in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP). WLKP operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States, mainly converting ethane into ethylene. Structured as a limited partnership, WLKP pays out a high proportion of its income and is an attractive asset for WLK.

Valuation

WLK's stock has risen 10 percent year-to-date versus a roughly 13 percent rise in the S&P 500. The company pays a dividend yield of 1.4 percent. Based on earnings estimates, WLK trades at a Forward P/E of 27 times.

Summary

WLK no doubt has an appealing business model. It operates at scale, near low-cost feedstocks, and gains from the WLKP investment as well. But with both 2020 and 2021 earnings below levels achieved in 2019, yet still a Forward P/E of 27 times, I'd wait for a cheaper entry point into the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.