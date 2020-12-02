I was looking into small-cap stocks as there seems to be an opportunity in this space due to market rotations. I came across Lifeway (LWAY) which is a small $100 million market capitalization company in the packaged food space. The stock has rallied 223% in the past few months and I wanted to see whether this increase in stock price is justified. Is the company an under-covered gem or simply a beneficiary of a “rising tide” in both small caps and packaged foods categories?

Data by YCharts

Business Analysis

Just a brief background on the company, Lifeway is the largest producer of Kefir in the US which it sells under its namesake brand. The drink is a traditional beverage in the North Caucasus and has many nutritional benefits such as high amounts of protein, Calcium, and Vitamin D. Lifeway has an assortment of flavors for Kefir as well as different types” such as low fat, non-fat, additional probiotics, etc. While Kefir made up approximately 82% of total revenues in 2019, the company also has an assortment of other products in its portfolios such as European-style cheeses, Creams, and Yogurts. For largely single product companies, I like to get an idea of the company’s product and market. These particular types of companies are uniquely vulnerable to volatility in their main product demand (both to the upside and to the downside) given the concentration of their product portfolio.

Lifeway Kefir Products (from company website)

Company 10-K

While Yogurt continuous to be a popular snack/ ready-to-eat category with a $88 billion market, Kefir has not quite taken off to the same extent. Looking at the Google(GOOG) search trends for the past 5 years for “Kefir” shows a trend that is hovering along with a flat/ slightly downtrending average. This indicates to me that the interest in the product is stable but not necessarily growing. The company needs to essentially focus on customer acquisition and drive revenue growth.

Source: Google Trends

Earnings Analysis

Like most packaged food companies, Lifeway has done pretty well in the current environment. Sales grew by 14.6% compared to the third quarter of 2019, from $22.7 million to $26 million in 2020. While the current environment won’t last forever, remember that this is a growing category and as the largest manufacturer of Kefir in the US the company is practically building a market. If there were consumers who bought Kefir out of curiosity in the grocery during the lockdown periods this will benefit the company for years to come.

Our core business continues to show improved velocities and our decision to focus on digital engagement to fuel online grocery purchases and grocery list initiatives has paid dividends in a retail world that has been shaped by COVID-19 buying habits. We are still investing heavily in customer acquisition strategies as we continue to market products that fit the needs of a growing number of consumers. The trends for multi-serve products with immunity supporting attributes such as probiotics, vitamin D and protein look good for the remainder of 2020 and beyond, and we intend to build on our messaging to tell the Lifeway story to those new to the category

Lifeway Foods, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

The company’s gross margins also improved in Q3 2020 from 27.7% to 29.1% but I wouldn’t take too much stock in that as it was due to the impact of favorable milk pricing. Milk prices took a hit during the pandemic however I expect prices to normalize once the vaccine is out. Selling expenses decreased by 21.0% but I expect these costs to normalize as well.

Turning to valuation, I find the shares to be a bit expensive valued at the current price of $6.59. The company is trading at a TTM P/E of 27.34x earnings. The last two quarters have essentially been blockbusters, relatively speaking, for the firm though at an EPS of $0.06 and $0.12 respectively. Note that the company ended 2017 & 2018 with net losses and 2019 EPS was only $0.03. Assuming that this is the start of a new trend if we annualize earnings from the 2 most recent quarters, at an EPS rate of $0.36 Lifeway is trading at a P/E ratio of 18.3x, which is decent. The company also has very little debt at $2.7 million and cash of $7.6 million which is nice to see.

This is a big assumption though as we can see that historically the company’s revenue has been on a bit of a rollercoaster ride. In fact, revenues have not yet recovered to the company’s 2016 peak of $123.9 million. These types of “superfoods” have a tendency of coming and going as they wax and wane in popularity. The important parts for me, are what is the company doing to lay down a strong foundational brand message. Maybe the current message of “boosting the immune system” will be a lasting message even beyond COVID.

Data by YCharts

Key risk: Corporate Governance Issues

I would be remiss to not discuss another key risk for the company and that is that the founding family (2nd generation Smolyansky family) retain majority control of the company at roughly 50.5% shares. Having a founding family-led business is a double-edged sword. Sometimes they think of the long-term health of the business, sometimes shenanigans happen. The company has been accused of overpaying its executives/ founders in the past. Despite not requiring it, Lifeway does have a board comprised of majority independent directors. So hopefully issues like these don't happen again.

Investor Conclusion

Lifeway has produced strong results in the current environment. We have yet to see though whether this is just a one-off or the start of a new trend. While I’m encouraged by the growth in sales the company is still far from its peak sales in 2016. Furthermore, I still have to see whether the company would be able to maintain its elevated margins that led to this quarter's earnings outperformance. In other words, I need to see more than two quarters worth of momentum in order to make a judgment. I have a neutral rating on Lifeway.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.