Insiders Buying The Dip In Gold Mining Stocks

This is generally a positive sign, and I've found that insider purchases are often well-timed transactions.

Insider buying refers to when insiders of a company, such as the management team or board of directors, purchase shares of company stock.

Insider buying has picked up at a few gold mining companies recently following the dip in gold prices.

Gold stocks with recent insider buying (November 2020)

I've been tracking insider buying closely this past month to see if insiders have taken advantage of the recent dip in gold prices, which fell from $1,950 an ounce in early November to a low of $1,775 by the end of the month.

Insider buying refers to when insiders of a publicly traded company (such as the CEO, directors or 10%+ shareholders) buy company shares on the public market. While there are many reasons an insider would sell stock, there is only one reason they are buying - they think the stock price will rise.

Please keep in mind that insider trading activity and insider ownership is just one metric to track when evaluating a stock. Also consider the size of the purchases, the annual compensation of the insider, and if the purchase occurred in the public market, or through an option exercise, warrant exercise, or private placement financing.

Here is a report on the most recent, and relevant, insider buying in the gold and silver sector for the month of November 2020.

Note: I pulled this data from SEDI (a document filing and retrieval system for Canadian public companies) and MarketBeat, and images from CanadianInsider.com. Purchases were made on the Toronto Stock Exchange, and are priced in Canadian dollars; the current exchange rate is C$1 to US$.77.

1. Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick is a senior gold miner that is a senior gold miner (1+ million oz. gold production per year, $5+ billion market cap) which aims for 2020 gold production between 4.6 million ounces and 5.0 million ounces at all-in sustaining costs between $920/oz and $970/oz. The company also produces quite a bit of copper: 400-500 million pounds of copper production at an AISC of $2.20-2.50/lb for 2020.

Barrick Gold has the most notable insider buying recently as insiders used the dip to purchase shares. On Nov. 20 and Nov. 27, insiders purchased a total of 369,275 shares at prices ranging from C$29.68-C$31.97, equal to US$22.94-$24.71. The purchases carry a total value north of US$8.8 million.

Barrick has an incredible Q3 2020 earnings report, reporting a year-over-year 80% rise in operating cash flow to $1.9 billion and a 151% rise in free cash flow to $1.3 billion.

The stock has been down recently due to the dip in gold prices, however, gold prices have been rebounding on Tuesday. I also believe the market isn't giving Barrick enough credit for its copper assets. Copper prices are up by more than 10% since Q3, trading at $3.40/lb, and every $.50 jump in prices has a positive impact of $124 million EBITDA, according to Barrick.

2. First Majestic Silver (AG)

A couple of insiders have been buying up shares at the Mexico-focused silver miner First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic operates the San Dimas, Santa Elena and La Encantada mines, as well as several development projects. It aims to produce more than 21 million silver equivalent ounces in 2020, at all-in costs between $12.29-$13.45/oz.

On Nov. 5, First Majestic reported strong Q3 2020 financial results with average realized silver prices up 28% from the prior quarter. It produced operating cash flow of $52.2 million and net earnings of $30.9 million, or $.14 per share.

The San Dimas mine is the company's best asset. In Q3, it produced 3.12 million silver equivalent ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $4.09/oz. First Majestic purchased the mine from Primero Mining in 2018, in what is looking like a great deal for the company.

Here's a summary of recent insider buying:

- On Nov. 6, Steven Holmes, chief operating officer, bought 5,000 shares at US$11.94.

- First Majestic's CEO Keith Neumeyer exercised 250,000 stock options at C$4.80 on Nov. 9, and hasn't sold any shares since that time. According to filings, Neumeyer owns 1.6% of the company, according to First Majestic's corporate presentation.

- On Nov. 23, Todd Olson Anthony, senior officer, purchased 5,000 shares at C$12.85.

- On Nov. 30, Ana Magdalena Lopez, director, bought a total of 16,850 shares at prices ranging from C$12.85 - C$13.38.

First Majestic also has strong support from Canadian billionaire businessman and resource investor Eric Sprott, who bought 5 million shares of the company for a 2.3% stake back in September. Sprott made the purchase at a price of C$15.60 (US$12.06), for gross proceeds of C$78 million to First Majestic.

3. O3 Mining (OTCPK:OQMGF)

O3 Mining is a junior gold developer that is advancing the Marban project in Quebec, which holds total gold resources of 2.52 million ounces.

Based on the results of a preliminary economic assessment, the Marban project has an estimated value of C$688 million (US$531 million), using a gold price of US$1,730/oz. The mine is estimated to produce 115,000 ounces of gold per year at US$822/oz all-in sustaining costs, with upfront capex of US$197 million. Marban's PEA value is more than three times higher than Osisko's current market cap of US$133 million.

Here's a summary of recent insider buying. Presumably, insiders are bullish on O3 Mining as the company continues to explore its property and advances the project to the pre-feasibility stage in 2021.

- Its CEO Jose Vizquerra has been the biggest buyer of stock lately.

- Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) is a major shareholder, holding 30.3% of the stock, while management and insiders hold 6.4%, according to its corporate presentation.

O3 Mining is a high-risk, high-upside gold developer that could be a takeover target in the future. However, please note its preliminary economic assessment is an early-stage technical report that uses indicated and inferred resources, which are lower-confidence categories compared to actual gold reserves.

Investors should note that the company's U.S. listing has low trading volume (avg. volume of 15,682), which makes it very hard to trade the stock. Its TSX listing (OIII.V) carries a bit more volume (avg. volume of 93,094).

