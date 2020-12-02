Salesforce.com (CRM) reported results that beat analysts' expectations. But once again, unrealized gains in its equity portfolio boosted the company's results. It helped the company to beat analysts by a much wider than expected margin. The stock is falling by 7.5% following those results and likely deserves to fall even further given its inflated results.

Results

The company reported non-GAAP earnings of $1.74 per share, which was more than double analysts' estimates of $0.75 per share. However, what was buried in the press release's footnotes was that the company had a non-GAAP gain of $0.86 from its strategic investments. If we back that gain out, Salesforce would have earned just $0.88 per share or 17.3%. These results are better than expected, but not nearly the blow-out the headlines read.

This is the second quarter in a row that Salesforce has seen gain from its strategic investment that has dramatically altered the appearance of its result. In the previous quarter, I noted that the company had gained from its equity holdings of $0.58 per share on a non-GAAP basis.

It should make investors ask why they are paying such a hefty premium for the stock that currently trades at 47.8 times two year forward estimates. That is above the stock's 5-year P/E ratio of 43.3 and nearly double what Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) trades for using the comparable.

The stock actually trades with a multiple more similar to that of a Workday (WDAY) or ServiceNow (NOW). Except those two companies are expected to grow much faster than Salesforce next year and the year after.

(Data From Refinitiv)

But the real focus, more importantly, should the equity market turn lower, is if the equity holdings of Salesforce begin to work against the stock the same way it has worked in its favor in the recent quarters. It could suggest that the stock's multiple is not accurately reflecting the company's true intrinsic value.

Additionally, the company's guidance for the fiscal year is for $25.5 billion at the mid-point of the range. That was higher than estimates for $24.5 billion. But the guidance from Salesforce includes $600 million in added revenue from Slack. Back that number out, the company's guidance would have been in the range of $24.85 billion to $24.95 billion, basically in line with analysts' estimates.

Technical Trends

The stock is falling today below a key level of support to around $230 and is now in the process of filling a gap at $215. The stock has the making of one on a technical basis that is likely heading lower from here. The relative strength index is hitting oversold levels, which means the stock may likely bounce short term. However, the RSI is now trending lower, suggesting the bullish momentum the stock saw in the summer months is gone. Additionally, the shares have been falling on an increasing amount of volume and another bearish indicator.

If the stock falls below support at $215, it will likely see a drop to around $192, a decline of around 13%.

Currently, it seems to be an overvalued stock, and one with more downside risks than may appear.

