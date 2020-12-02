Aptevo (APVO) is a market stage company with two existing drugs and a pipeline. Lead pipeline candidate is APVO436, an anti-CD123 and anti-CD3 oncology molecule that has seen some early stage positive data in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. Specifically, first one and then another patient in cohort 6 achieved a complete response in the trial. This news, coupled with the announcement from Tang Capital that it owns a 53% stake in the company, sent the shares skyrocketing from $6ish to over $40.

Then, just a couple of weeks back, Tang made a $50 takeover offer for the company, and, although we still do not know how that will play out, hasn't had much of an impact on the stock. The stock is still stuck at $44. Obviously, the market doesn't think much of the offer. It probably thinks, along with the company, that if the data is as good as it seems to be, then, although it is early days, APVO will be worth a lot more than $200mn.

The drug

APVO436 is a bispecifc antibody. That means, it can bind to two specific antigens at the same time. See the diagram below for the concept:

Here, the bsAbs bind to the tumor antigen as well as the T cell at the same time, bringing the target and the weapon, as it were, in close proximity, thus making the work easier for the T cell. "This cross-linking of tumor and effector cells increases their proximity while simultaneously triggering T cell activation. The result is a targeted and highly effective tumor cell killing."

At least two BsAbs - catumaxomab in 2009 and blinatumomab in 2014 - were approved for therapeutic use in the last decade. The cited paper (2018) says that "more than 60 drugs are in preclinical and 30 in clinical trials, and two-thirds of them are focused on cancer treatment." It also has a table with a list of all the ongoing trials - Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) etc. figure prominently in that list.

Coming to APVO436, it uses Aptevo's proprietary ADAPTIR platform. The company describes some of the positives of this platform:

APVO436 uses a T-cell, attaching to it through the CD3 receptor, as well as a CD123 receptor found in a number of malignancies including acute myeloid leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, hairy cell leukemia, myelodysplastic syndrome, and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Currently known specific positives of APVO436 are (quoted from company website):

Has an antibody-like serum half-life in mice of up to 12.5 days - significantly longer than first generation ADAPTIR candidates and other bispecific candidates in development

Induced potent, dose-dependent T-cell mediated lysis (killing) of CD123-expressing AML cell lines, accompanied by target-specific T-cell activation and proliferation

Possesses low (nM) binding affinity; bound with high affinity to human and cynomolgus CD123-expressing cells with EC50 values in the low nanomolar range

Dose-dependently inhibited tumor growth and significantly prolonged survival compared to vehicle-treated animals in a Xenograft tumor model of AML

In preclinical studies, APVO436 has shown a better safety profile than a BsAb from MacroGenics. Cytokine storm is a major drawback of this therapy. Preclinical data showed APVO436 has increased clinical benefit in this regard.

The data

Preliminary data from this phase 1 dose escalating study is available as an ASH abstract and will be presented in early December. The image below shows one CR, but after this, there has been a second CR and one stable disease.

Other updates available so far from this trial are:

Patient bone marrow blasts were 33% at screen, exhibited a rise to 46% after the first cycle of treatment, and subsequently dropped to 8% after the second cycle, and to 4% after the fourth cycle of treatment.

The patient's platelet count and absolute neutrophil count met complete remission criteria.

Also, data showed that one patient exhibited stable disease status, and six patients where the disease had progressed.

Patents

The company owns or exclusively licenses the patents and patent applications in their patent portfolio that support the ADAPTIR platform and pipeline products, including APVO436, with the exception of certain cell line rights which Aptevo licenses on a non-exclusive basis. Aptevo continues to improve the ADAPTIR platform and to file patent applications on those improvements. If patents issue on the pending ADAPTIR patent applications, the patent term for those patents is estimated to expire between June 2027 and September 2036.

Financials

The company has a market cap of some $189mn, with cash reserves of $24.9mn. The company has burned $22.3mn in cash in the TTM, giving it a runway of about 13 months. The revenue in the TTM was $34.4mn, while cost of revenues in the same period was $42.3mn.

Here's a look at insider transactions for APVO:

Bottom line

APVO looks like a very interesting stock. The stock is trading quite high, with a sudden recent surge. So it is difficult to recommend a buy at these prices, especially since the data, although robust, is early stage. However, the company is definitely one to add to your watchlist.

