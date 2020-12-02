AI has grown revenue and gross profit, operates in a fast-growing industry, and will see additional investment from large strategic players, so the IPO is worth consideration.

The firm provides machine learning and artificial intelligence software to organizations worldwide.

C3.ai has filed to raise $504 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

C3.ai (AI) has filed to raise $504 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides machine learning/artificial intelligence software to enterprises worldwide.

AI has significant growth potential in a fast-growing industry, the IPO appears reasonably priced and two significant strategic investors are joining the effort in a concurrent private placement, so is worth a close look.

Company & Technology

Redwood City, California-based C3.ai was founded to develop a suite of machine learning software capabilities to help businesses make better decisions and optimize their operations and strategic activities.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Thomas Siebel, who was previously founder and CEO of Siebel Systems until it merged with Oracle in 2006.

Below is a brief overview video of C3.ai's Covid-19 data lake:

The company's offerings and capabilities include:

Predictive Maintenance

Inventory Optimization

Energy Management

Customer Relationship Management

Precision Health

Anti-Money Laundering

C3.ai has received at least $543 million from investors including TPG and Baker Hughes Holdings.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues enterprise clients through a direct and inside sales force organized in a traditional geographic/industry manner and designed to work with the firm's technology partners such as AWS, Baker Hughes, FIS, IBM, Google, and Microsoft.

C3.ai aims to expand its use cases to target middle market companies using telesales and online sales methods as well as through distribution channels.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2020 44.5% 2019 60.6% 2018 41.4%

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, has dropped to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2020 0.2 2019 0.7

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth trajectory. AI's most recent calculation (for FYE April 30, 2020) was 26%, so it needs some improvement in this regard.

While the firm does not provide a dollar-based net revenue retention rate, it did disclose that 'Since their initial purchase, our top 15 Entities based on cumulative revenue to us have, on average, made subsequent purchases equal to 2.0x the value of their initial purchase. The average initial purchase among this group was $12.8 million.'

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global market for AI/ML-based solutions was valued at $625 million in 2016 and is expected to exceed $6.1 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast stunning CAGR of 48.7% from 2017 to 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued innovations in the development of AI such as natural language processing as well as the 'growing use of personal devices and smartphones, and the rising rate of internet usage, [and] the need for human-to-machine level interaction.'

Also, there will be continued growth in demand for machine-to-machine [M2M] translation.

By application area, the analytics application segment is expected to account for the largest market share.

Additionally, managed services offerings are expected to represent a higher CAGR than self-run offerings.

Management says its primary competition sources are in-house, company-specific applications.

But it faces major platform competition offering components that may compete, such as AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.

Financial Performance

C3.ai's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue at a decelerating rate of growth

Increasing gross profit but uneven gross margin

Reduced operating losses and lower negative operating margin

A swing to positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2020 $ 81,824,000 10.9% FYE April 30, 2020 $ 156,666,000 71.0% FYE April 30, 2019 $ 91,605,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2020 $ 61,244,000 10.5% FYE April 30, 2020 $ 117,879,000 92.6% FYE April 30, 2019 $ 61,219,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2020 74.85% FYE April 30, 2020 75.24% FYE April 30, 2019 66.83% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2020 $ (17,849,000) -21.8% FYE April 30, 2020 $ (71,497,000) -45.6% FYE April 30, 2019 $ (36,042,000) -39.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2020 $ (14,794,000) FYE April 30, 2020 $ (69,378,000) FYE April 30, 2019 $ (33,346,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended Oct. 31, 2020 $ 18,836,000 FYE April 30, 2020 $ (61,281,000) FYE April 30, 2019 $ (34,876,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

As of October 31, 2020, C3.ai had $114.6 million in cash and $121.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended October 31, 2020, was negative ($41.3 million)

IPO Details

AI intends to sell 15.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $32.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $504 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Spring Creek Capital and Microsoft (MSFT) have agreed to purchase shares of $100 million and $50 million respectively at the IPO price in a concurrent private placement. This is a positive signal as to the firm's prospects and valuation at IPO.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders, which are primarily the founder and CEO Siebel, will be entitled to 50 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.4 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering and the concurrent private placements are to increase our capitalization and financial flexibility and create a public market for our Class A common stock. We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering and the concurrent private placements for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses for the remaining net proceeds to us from this offering.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank Securities, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company, Piper Sandler, and Wedbush Securities.

Commentary

C3.ai is seeking to go public after more than ten years as a private company.

The firm's financials show continued revenue and gross profit growth but at a decelerating rate of growth in 2020.

This reduced growth was likely due to the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the firm's sales cycles, slowing them markedly as customers delayed buying decisions.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated, while its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate has dropped significantly as revenue growth has lowered.

The market opportunity for providing machine learning/artificial intelligence software capabilities to various industries is moderate in size but expected to grow at a dramatic rate in the years ahead.

As to valuation, compared to Palantir (NYSE:PLTR), which is admittedly an imperfect comparable, C3.ai is asking IPO investors to pay roughly half the Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of PLTR.

Notably, C3.ai is growing revenue at a significantly lower rate of growth versus PLTR.

Still, Microsoft and Koch Industries affiliate Spring Creek Capital are investing $150 million in the aggregate at the IPO price in a concurrent private placement, a strong vote as to valuation and C3.ai's prospects.

Given the apparent reasonable price of the IPO, the industry's and C3.ai's growth potential and the addition of the concurrent private investment, the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 8, 2020.

