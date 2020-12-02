Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Presents at Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference (Transcript)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference Call December 2, 2020 11:30 AM ET

Dan Durn - CFO

Mike Sullivan - Head, IR

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Joe Moore

I'm Joe Moore from Morgan Stanley. Very happy to have with us today Dan Durn, the Chief Financial Officer of Applied Materials, as well as Mike Sullivan, Head of Investor Relations.

Dan Durn

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joe Moore

That out of the way, welcome, guys. Thanks for doing this. And good afternoon or good morning, depending on where everyone is. Dan, maybe we could just start with bigger picture. You guys made the statement on these recent calls that the future is not like the past when it comes to Moore's Law and 2D scaling. The past has been pretty good for Applied. You guys have grown for a long time. What do you mean by that statement? And what should we think from the future from that?

Dan Durn

Yes. And I think it's clear to us, and I think the broader industry that classic Moore's Law, the simultaneous benefits of power, performance, area, cost as you shrink in 2 dimensions, that road map is hitting the wall. And the implication of that is the industry is back to innovating again to drive the power performance roadmap. What you're seeing is a new playbook at work in the industry, and there is a number of elements to that. And there's now consistency in the messaging across the ecosystem that the roadmap going forward is about new architectures and new materials and new structures, new types of packaging, new ways to shrink in 2 dimensions. And the industry is driving a new playbook to achieve that power performance roadmap.

For Applied, this creates just an awesome opportunity for us. I think, we're better positioned than anybody else in the industry, given the breadth of our portfolio, how you shape, modify, analyze these structures, bring different capabilities together on an integrated platform, interface engineering of the material layers on the chip. It just creates an enormous opportunity for us, going forward, very excited about where we see the industry going, and our ability to position ourselves as not only an innovation leader, but the technology road map leader in the industry. We think we're really well positioned to capitalize on this.

Joe Moore

Great. Thank you. And then, the other thing you guys talked a fair amount about is this PPACt framework, performance, power, area, cost and time-to-market, hopefully, I got that right. It seems like Applied has the most breadth of tools of anyone in the industry. You have the ability to sort of think in terms of total solutions and things like that. But, you also have a small number of customers that are fairly sophisticated when it comes to process. So, how do you use that breadth to drive your business, and how does that framework drive your decision making?

Dan Durn

Yes. So, here's where the great opportunity for us is. As the challenges in the industry become greater than we've seen in the last several decades, in terms of driving the roadmap forward, again, there's trade-offs now in power, performance, area, cost, as you drive the roadmap. You don't get the simultaneous benefits anymore. And I think the industry has learned a really important lesson here in the last couple of years on the power of time-to-market. Time-to-market is a super important variable.

So, it's created in an environment, where we can bring our suite of capabilities together in conversations with customers about their roadmap, how we position that technology, how we enable certain things on the roadmap that haven't been able to be achieved in the past, and accelerate time-to-market and accelerate the ramp-up, the yield curve and accelerate time to entitlement, yield of the nodes that they're driving a significant return on their investment. It's just created in an environment where the challenges are greater than we've seen historically, and it's really opened up the dialogue and the collaboration between us and our customers as they optimize around delivering their technology roadmaps on a time scale that allows them to achieve success in the market. So, it's a really great backdrop to enhance these conversations.

Joe Moore

Great. Thank you for that. The other big picture issue people ask a lot about is the tensions within China. You've had some impact over the last couple of years. You saw some restrictions with one DRAM that was potentially violating IP. You've had potential foundry issues this year. And obviously, you're going to comply with the rules. But, how do you guys think about those uncertainties? How do you plan for it? And, what do you think the long-term outlook is for Applied in China?

Dan Durn

Sure. I don't think you can predict the future and speculate on what the future actions are. I think, what we focus on here at Applied is controlling the things we can control, making sure we're as nimble as possible to adjust to the rules. We’ll clearly be compliant with the laws in all the geographies we operate in. But, I also think we play a role too, given the breadth of our footprint, not only from a technology standpoint within the industry, but geographically across the globe. We've got a meaningful dialogue with all of the governments and the geographies that we operate in. And we think it's an important dialogue that talks about the things that we think are important, which is -- we think we all grow faster with free and fair trade, IP protection at the core of those commercial economic flows. And the best way for everybody to win is to perpetuate free and fair trade and eliminate the barriers where they exist. And so, we play a role in having conversations with governments across the globe. But, there are things -- we control the things that we can control, and we stay aggressive on that front to make sure we're as nimble as possible as the world evolves.

Joe Moore

And on that question of having a dialogue with the decision-makers and government, that seems really important now. I mean, this is a relatively small industry by global standards, but it's a really important one and it's one where the U.S. is a very strong position, and you guys are the biggest company. And I worry sometimes that the policy decisions are made without understanding the micro ramification. So, it seems like it's pretty important for you guys. I don't know if it's lobbying efforts or education efforts, but how much of a voice do you think Applied has within the U.S. government, in particular, in terms of driving this policy and making sure we're driving for good outcomes for everyone concerned?

Dan Durn

Yes. So, we have an active effort, not only directly within the geographies we operate in but also through industry associations and advisors that we bring into the table. And we think it's important to have the dialogues, so that governments understand the implications of the technology, the actions that they take and the ramifications of that over time. And again, we're strong believers in free and fair trade. We think we all win together with that as a backdrop of how companies compete in the market.

And when you think about our customers, at the core of their decision-making, the absolute best chips are made with the absolute best equipment. And we think there is a handful of companies around the globe that are really well positioned to help our customers push their roadmaps forward. We think we're a leader in that group. And certainly, as you think about the new playbook, we've been talking about driving the power, performance, area, cost and time-to-market roadmap for our customers, we think that has unique advantages to us. But certainly, we play a role in communicating with the government on the implications of the actions that they take. So, it's a well-understood and open dialogue.

Joe Moore

And by the way, just to mention to the audience, you can ask questions. They will go through the portal.

Maybe shifting a little bit more to the near-term environment. You've talked about wafer fab equipment growing, I think, 10% to 15%, this calendar year. You guys and at least in your fiscal year, outgrew that by quite a bit. You've had periods where Applied outgrown WFE in paired with underground. What do you think the future holds there? And is that outperformance that you've seen relative to WFE something that you hope to sustain?

Dan Durn

Sure. So, a couple of things. In 2020, we do see industry growing 10% to 15%, let's call it, the high end of the range, let’s call it a 15% grower. And against that backdrop, like you pointed out, we've grown our business significantly greater than the market. Our systems business is up over 25% at the midpoint of our guide. And so, we feel really good about that performance. But when you look at the composition of what's driving market growth this year, this is a memory driven growth year. Foundry-logic was a strong year, still greater than 55% of overall spend this year, but it undergrew the overall market. DRAM market grew in line, maybe a little bit better with the overall market, and NAND outgrew the market 2 to 1. So, this is a memory driven growth year and particularly a NAND driven growth year. And against that backdrop, the Company has performed really well, and I think it speaks volumes of the balanced portfolio we have across all device types and our ability to perform well in a variety of different spend environments, and 2020 is a perfect example of that.

As we look forward into 2021, we think the setup for us is quite good. We've seen another strong year in foundry-logic. We see it still being 55 -- greater than 55% of the spend. But, in memory, we think there's going to be a handoff. We think DRAM is going to be the strong grower next year. And NAND, on a spend standpoint is going to be flattish year-over-year. So, the setup, as we look into 2021, feels good, and the momentum that we see in our business we think we can sustain that into next year. So, we feel good about the setup, and we feel very good about how we're positioned against this opportunity and the ability to perform well in virtually any spend environment.

Joe Moore

That's a good context. So, I do want to come back to the outlook by sector. In terms of how 2020 played out, it's kind of interesting. You had these COVID issues in the first half of the year that held back revenue. And obviously, it's been a pretty strong year and second half is pretty strong as well. And I would have thought, okay, you pushed some of that revenue from the first half into the second half, maybe you get kind of an artificial high because you're shipping more than just Q3 demand, you're also getting some Q2 demand in there. And then, I'm not picking up that from anybody, like it seems like it's -- we're shipping to demand. It doesn't seem like we're -- this is an outlier quarter. So, I know, you're not guiding beyond that. But, it certainly doesn't feel like you're benefiting from those pull-ins. So, just any context you can give us on the supply chain issues you wrestle with this year, and then, what impact that has?

Dan Durn

Yes. So, taking it in order, let's talk about the supply chain in the industry, how it's recovered, and then, the implications that that has for our end markets. So, three quarters ago -- several quarters ago, when COVID hit, we laid out a three-step plan for the industry to get back to health. One of it was getting back to normalized levels of factory output and staffing. The second leg in the journey was make up for lost volumes, ship everything we weren't able to ship initially when the supply chain was disrupted. And then, the third step will be getting the logistics channels back to health.

And we said, exiting the calendar year, step one and step two would be complete. We're actually a quarter ahead of that plan as an industry. Exiting calendar Q3, which is our fiscal Q4, exiting calendar Q3, one quarter ahead of schedule, all made up volumes have been shipped to customers. And our guide to fiscal Q1, which is the equivalent of calendar Q4 in 2020 is a clean look-through of true end market demand. There is no overhang from initially unmet demand earlier in the year. And it shows you the substantive strength that we see in our end markets, and it's across device types, 2020, really strong year. But, this has been our view now for 4 or 5 quarters. We knew 2020 was going to be a good year, and we knew it was going to be a good year throughout the year. We didn't see a first half weighted dynamic. In fact, very little revenue pushed from the first half to the second half. The industry did a really good job recovering in calendar Q2 to make up for lost volumes. And we see really strong performance into calendar Q4. And we think that performance, as we look into calendar '21 is sustainable. We see strength into 2021. We see strength in spending. Again, the spend levels in NAND are going to be very similar to 2020. You're going to see growth off these levels in DRAM and you get another strong year in foundry-logic at greater than 55% of overall spend.

So, we see strength in the next year off of these levels. And we feel really good, again, about how we're positioned against the opportunity, and certainly, how we're positioned against another good year in foundry-logic and DRAM being a grower in memory. That's a good setup for us as a company.

Joe Moore

Great. That's helpful. Maybe asking about some of the sector exposures. Foundry-logic has been good for a while now. It was good in calendar '19. To your point, I think there was some anxiety coming into the year, probably even for me that -- those levels were running high. And yet, we're sitting here and some of your customers' biggest challenge is the inability to procure cutting-edge wafer, 7-nanometer, 5-nanometer foundry wafers. So, were you surprised by that? It doesn't sound like you were. And how long do you think that can persist in terms of this very strong foundry environment where there's strong spending and yet it may not even be enough?

Dan Durn

Yes. So, how 2020 profiled, and as we look into 2021 is not a surprise to us. We've been very consistent in our view of this now for 4, 5, 6 quarters. And we see strength continuing at these levels. And what we fundamentally see in the market is what we get back to the secular drivers of the industry.

And I think, you've got to start with true end market demand and what's driving demand for semiconductors. And we see these secular trends, the handoff from consumer-oriented devices to non-consumer discretionary spend by the largest companies, the data economy, their ability to monetize those investments, pushing intelligence to the edge, IoT, the industrial, sensors at the edge, generation of data. These trends are real. Every month that goes by, every quarter that goes by, every year that goes by, reinforces our view even stronger in this area that the substantive demand for semiconductors, the demand for compute power is greater today than it's ever been. We don't see that slowing down anytime soon.

The beneficiaries of that against the backdrop of rising capital intensity, node-over-node, our revenue opportunity per wafer node-over-node, our momentum in technology as part as new playbook node-over-node is a really important backdrop against the strong end market demand that is non-consumer discretionary.

And the economic pools that get tapped into by companies making these investments, what they're able to understand about their business, their supply chain, way they drive their roadmaps, the way they support their customers, the efficiency of operations across the globe just creates an enormous economic opportunity for those investments that they're making. So, again, it's non-discretionary spend. So, at the core of what we see in foundry-logic and demand at 7 nanometers, demand at 5 nanometers is the first for compute power that's greater today than it's ever been. And I would argue that those trends as a result of the pandemic are greater today than they were a year ago. Work-from-home, school-from-home, we see the investments we're making from a business for remote access to tools, data-enabled services, there is real power there in how we operate around the globe. And so, we're doubling down on those investments and that strategy. Those trends are stronger today than they were a year ago, and you see it manifest itself in foundry demand 7 nanometers and 5 nanometers. And we're going to see 3 nanometers being large, long-lasting, substantive node with lots of customer activity. So, there's going to be follow-through on these trends.

And the way we've described it over the last year is, as we've said that the demand in foundry-logic for our business is multiple customers, multiple nodes, it's not single-threaded through a single customer. I think, the conventional wisdom in that industry, people like to think of it as driven by one customer. And so, they watch the spend of that one customer and then extrapolate that to draw conclusions on the industry. And I think, the industry is broader than that. It's broader across node profiles and it's broader across customer spend. And so, we've been saying multiple customers, multiple nodes for quite some time. So, we're not surprised by the strength that we see. And we think the setup as we look into 2021 looks pretty good too.

Joe Moore

Great. I'm going to inject an audience question that sort of pertains to this foundry topic. Sort of when you think about the roadmap, when you talk about 5 and 3-nanometer, when you talk about FinFET or gate-all-around or the different ways of implementing these device structures, what are the ramifications for capital intensity, what are the ramifications for Applied? Do you tend to be agnostic about which direction people go with these technology shifts?

Dan Durn

So, what we see as part of the roadmap, as these structures become more complex and the feature sizes become smaller, how you manage the interface. We call it interface engineering. How you manage the interfaces between the different layers that ultimately are built up to create the devices are increasingly important. And so, if you want to drive the power performance roadmap, you've got to do more under vacuum and you've got to refine the interface engineering between these layers. So, as the devices become more complex, that's a great opportunity for us that plays for a traditional source of strength in this industry, places where we have 70%, 80%, 90% market share with some of our product lines are going to be right at the core of building those new types of devices. And so, we think that as the industry goes to more complex structures, it plays right to our strength. The more complex the problems are that this industry solves, the better Applied Materials is going to do.

And we see it manifesting itself too in our opportunity node-over-node. Opportunity at 5 is significantly greater than 7. Opportunity at 3 nanometers is going to be significantly greater than 5 nanometers. And we see it across other device types too. It's one of the reasons why our business is performing so well in DRAM right now because they are adopting more sophisticated structures in those chips, and it just plays right to our strength.

So, we think that this is a great trend as it plays out. And we're really excited about what we see. And we think we're better positioned than anyone in the industry to enable these new types of structures and devices.

Joe Moore

And another question from the audience that pertains to the technology. Advanced Packaging is something you guys have talked about quite a bit. It seems like it's becoming really important to your customers in a number of different ways. Can you talk about that Advanced Packaging effort? And then, I guess, your European partnerships are getting a fair amount of questions with the ESI deal. Maybe if you could touch on that as well.

Dan Durn

Sure. So, in terms of packaging, it's one important vector of growth as part of this new playbook. And you think about heterogeneous integration, you see certain aspects of capabilities produced on the leading edge, but not everything is going to be well-suited to be produced on the leading edge. How you assemble that in heterogeneous packaging, the sophistication of packaging, the importance of that to the power performance roadmap, you see what companies like NVIDIA are doing in terms of where they're placing high-bandwidth memory next to their processors, super important from a power efficiency standpoint. Even at current generation technologies going to a new method of packaging, is unlocking significant gains in power and performance. And so, it's just further proof points that the industry is innovating in a number of ways. We're not going to -- as an industry, we are not going to slow down, delivering power performance improvements to the ecosystem that all of these trends in technology are reliant on as the roadmaps progress.

Our industry is going to innovate. But, we are going to get at that power performance very differently than we have in the past, used to be a 2D shrink roadmap-driven power performance capability. That's not how it's going to happen going forward. The world is going to be different in how we deliver the power performance roadmap. Packaging is the super important element of this new playbook we keep talking about, and it's going to be increasingly important going forward. And we've got a very nice business built around packaging. And we look like we're well positioned to lead as that part of the roadmap gets more and more momentum. So, I'm really excited about what I see as a multibillion-dollar opportunity for us on a go-forward basis.

And I'm sorry, Joe, you had a second question that I didn't quite get.

Joe Moore

Yes. The semiconductor, I guess, partnership with Applied, I mean if you could -- the European conference, we're getting -- I get a number of questions about that. Please touch on that.

Mike Sullivan

Sure. So, as Dan described, the opportunities in packaging are huge. It's really strategic. It used to be an afterthought, and now, it's really what people are thinking about. What we are doing at Applied is we have set up a packaging development center in Singapore. And it's a big clean room, and we have all of the tools that you need from Applied Materials to be able to do Advanced Packaging. And what we recently announced with Besi is that they will also bring their equipment to the facility. And what that will do is that will give the customers the ability to come in and develop a complete process flow. What Applied does is all of the advanced tools on the front end. So, how do you etch through multiple chips, how do you fill that, all of those wafer manufacturing tools that you need to do Advanced Packaging. What Besi is expert at is the pick and place of individual die and being able to put them exactly where you want them to be with precise specifications and then also extremely quickly. So, when you put all of that together, that will allow any advanced customer to come into our facility and go ahead and figure out their entire process flow and then use this equipment back in their own high-volume manufacturing, wherever that is in the world, and accelerate all this. So, it's about basically accelerating this trend and enabling the customers to do this faster.

Joe Moore

Great. Thank you. Maybe if we could shift a little bit to your memory view. You talked about it a little bit already. NAND this year has been somewhat stronger and you see DRAM being stronger next year. I guess, what's underlying that? And, do you think NAND spending is going to create excess supply? Is that why you're more cautious there, or do you think that it's just more NAND already has sort of seen a little bit of the growth and we see DRAM kind of more catching up next year? You can you just characterize what you're seeing in memory.

Dan Durn

Sure. So, I think, you have to start with end market demand. And so, when we think about bit demand against the NAND market and bit demand against DRAM, depending on which customer you talk to, it's sort of mid-30s percent growth, plus or minus, on the NAND side. Bit growth on the DRAM side is mid-teens, plus or minus. And so, with that as a market backdrop and you overlay spend in the market and where the bit supply is at this point in time, I would say, exiting the year, NAND is a much more imbalanced market with end market demand. Supply-demand is more imbalanced given the investments that have been made and are being made.

DRAM is still under shipping end market demand from a bit standpoint. And so, I think, you got a little more inventory to go through, but that's poised to begin an investment cycle as we look into 2021. And so, it's just NAND is further along the path in terms of having a market that's more imbalanced. And that's why we think the spend level in NAND next year is about on par, one of the reasons on par with what we saw this year from an aggregate spend standpoint. DRAM has some makeup to do to get the market a bit more in balance with where the true end market demand growth is. And so, that informs a perspective. And I’m clear, we obviously have conversations with a whole host of customers, synthesize what we see from a macro market standpoint with the conversations we have and also recognize where each of those markets sit at this point in time as we look into 2021. So, all of that comes together in form of perspective about how the market shapes up for next year.

Joe Moore

Great. So, a couple more questions, I’ll mix, this is slightly mine and slightly from the audience. On the display side, you're seeing a lot of good things, which you talked about on the call. You're seeing OLED phones doing better, large panel TV is doing better. You're still characterizing the business is kind of flat in fiscal '21, I believe. So, what does it take for those data points to turn into growth and spending? And a question from audience, how strategic is that business to Applied? How much do you -- how much time you spend thinking about display? Is it just a different cycle with similar growth prospects, or is it different and some more fundamentally?

Dan Durn

Sure. Let me take them in order. Let me talk about the market and then come back to our view strategically how that business is positioned and how we view it. From a market standpoint, we consider ourselves bouncing along the bottom. We saw that in 2020. We'll see that again in 2021. That's our current planning assumption. But, I'm going to caveat that current planning assumption with what we communicated on our last earnings call, and you touched on it. We see some green shoots out there in the market that have us encouraged by what we see.

And the way I sum it up is, I think there's a bias to the upside in that business, given the green shoots we see. And you asked what's going to change green shoots to getting the industry to a more attractive point in the investment cycle, and it's time. Now, the question is, is how much time. And we think it's prudent from a planning standpoint, to call for the market to return to a more attractive point in the investment cycle in 2022. If it happens faster than that, we're certainly going to be prepared to support our customers. And that gives us upside to what our current assumption is around 2021. But, I don't think it's prudent to set that expectation at this point in time. And so, what we've done is we think we put a prudent set of expectations out there. We're monitoring the green shoots. We'll update that view each and every quarter, but we're encouraged by what we see. We see the panel prices in the spot market showing signs of strength. We see LCD capacity of older generation technologies coming out of the system, creating a more-healthy ecosystem. You see penetration story playing out in the handset today. 30% of the handsets are OLED. But if you look at the slice called 5G, 70% of those devices are shipping with OLED screens. So, there's going to be a multiyear penetration story playing out in the handset. You now see foldable handsets coming to market at price points that are close to what will trigger more mass adoption. That's going to drive enhanced screen area with each device that gets shipped. And so, we're encouraged by that.

And then, when you look on the TV side, you're seeing continued investments at the higher end of the TV market of OLED technology, and you're beginning to see adoption in the IT market at the high end of OLED devices. And so, we're continuing to see penetration at the high end of the large format screens, TV and IT. And we think as some technical challenges in the industry gets solved, brings down the price point of that technology in those large format displays, then you're going to see a proliferation across those devices. And that's going to be a great catalyst for our business because OLED technology is 2 times more capital-intensive than LCD technology.

So, we think that over the next several years, you're going to see a more widespread adoption of OLED technologies in large format displays. And we think that's a good backdrop and a setup for us.

And I think that gives you some insight into how we're viewing the market, why we're setting the expectation where we are. But, I think what's important now is we're very close to bouncing along the bottom to becoming more attractive point in the investment cycle and having an upward and positive bias on our business. We're calling for 2022. If it happens earlier, we'll certainly benefit.

From a positioning standpoint in display, we think display is a great adjacent market to take core technology, application of materials to substrates. In semiconductors, we do it on 12-inch wafers, 300-millimeter wafers. In display, we do it on substrates that are rectangular in the size of garage doors. But, it's the application of core technology to an adjacent market to take what I think makes Applied Materials special and monetize it to a greater extent than we get to do in just one market, called semis. So, it drives more revenue and cash flow for the Company.

We talked about it being at a cyclical low for a couple of years. But, we think it's poised to become more attractive part of the investment cycle. And when it does, it's going to be a nice adder to this Company's growth profile, revenue, EPS, cash flow. And this is a business with long-term target margins in the high-20s. We've been there at more attractive points in the cycle. Once we get to a more attractive point in the cycle, we will be there again. And it's just going to be a real nice adder to the growth profile of the business.

That said, Gary and I are very clear on it. If the world plays out differently than we think it will, we're going to be very unemotional about the portfolio decisions we make at this Company. We are going to run this Company for the interest of shareholders and create long-term value. And if there's something about the planning assumptions that we've got wrong, we will be unemotional in our decision-making. But right now, based on everything we see, this is going to be a business that we think creates significant value for the Company over time. And we're at the cusp we think of becoming a more attractive point in the investment cycle.

Joe Moore

Okay. That makes a lot of sense. Unfortunately, we are out of time. I didn't get a chance to get to everyone's question, get through all of ours. But, I think, it's pretty clear. Any last closing remarks, anything you want to touch on that we didn't?

Dan Durn

No, I think, we covered it well. The one thing I would add is our services business. It's a great business for the Company, stable source of cash flow and revenue growth. Our installed base business is now about a third of the overall revenue. Not only are we getting increasing penetration of long-term service agreements, which give us subscription-like revenue, it's now up to 60% of the spares and service part of our business. But, the tenor on those agreements is extending out in time. A few years back, the vast majority of them, well over 90% would have been one year in duration. Today, a third of those that we're signing, a third of them that we've signed in this most recent year are for three years or more. And so, it just underscores the value that we're able to deliver to customers. We're really excited about that business. And we think it's a nice complement to the services side of our portfolio. And we're really excited about the prospects of that over time.

Thanks for that, Joe.

Joe Moore

Thanks, guys.

Dan Durn

