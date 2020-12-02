CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference December 2, 2020 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Samarth Kulkarni - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Ted Tenthoff - Piper Sandler

Ted Tenthoff

Good morning. My name is Ted Tenthoff. I'm a Senior Biotechnology Analyst at Piper Sandler, and welcome to our Virtual Healthcare Conference. CRISPR is the leading developer of CRISPR Cas9 therapies, building on the discovery of Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna, who were both awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry this year. CRISPR has demonstrated the curative potential of CTX001 in sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. Additionally, CRISPR has advanced a pipeline of three gene edited CAR-Ts into the clinic, and has a very rich and exciting preclinical pipeline.

With us from CRISPR today is my good friend [Technical Difficulty]. Sam, thanks for joining us today.

Samarth Kulkarni

Thank you, Ted, for having us.

Ted Tenthoff

So pretty incredible [Technical Difficulty] Nobel Prize was already awarded to this technology, perhaps you can start off by telling us how CRISPR Cas9 works and how it can be applied therapeutically?

Samarth Kulkarni

Thanks, Ted again for having us at this conference. This is our fifth year doing this conference with you. And I've always enjoyed these fireside chats. But I think what you'll appreciate is, I think the first one we did too now the technology has been moving at a rapid, rapid pace. Just at a 20,000 foot level, the CRISPR Cas9 technology was elucidated by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna in the 2010-2011 timeframe. And right then there was a lot of speculation about what its impact would be in health, and what we're seeing now is that that promise is becoming a reality.

What's different about this revolution CRISPR Cas9 is from other discontinuities we've seen in biotech before is that the technology cycle has been much faster than what we've seen with antibodies or some other platforms. And the reason for that are many folds, there's been a lot more we know about the human genome from the human genome sequencing project, there's a lot more we have in terms of tools at our disposal like delivery technologies. But most fundamentally, the CRISPR Cas9 technology is facile, versatile and easy to apply that makes it so powerful.

At a very high level, what we have with the CRISPR technology are pair of molecular scissors and they are attached to a barcode. The barcode is a genetic sequence that if it matches anywhere within the genome, the scissors will go to that location and cut the genome. And once you make a cut in the genome, you can use the body's own mechanisms, repair mechanisms to either knock-out genes, knock-in genes, regulate genes and many different things they could do to control the genetic machinery of the body. So that's the beauty of the technology. And in a very short period of time, since inception of the company, we've been able to apply this technology to develop transformative medicines across a whole host of indications. We’ve started with sickle cell and thalassaemia as our lead program and then we've expanded that into immuno oncology where we have three different CAR-Ts in the clinic and now we're expanding that into regenerative medicine in the area of diabetes. And we have a number of indications that we pursue with in vivo approaches behind that as well.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ted Tenthoff

Yes, very powerful technology, really cool. So maybe let's start off with CTX001, describe how this works and basically, how you're using CRISPR, or this molecular scissors, as you mentioned, to help cure sickle cell and beta thalassemia?

Samarth Kulkarni

The approach we're using to provide a potential cure for sickle cell and beta thalassemia is based on observations in nature. Over the last 40 years, leading scientists were doing population studies in the Middle East and Asia, where they found families of people where they had the genetics of sickle cell or thalassemia but were asymptomatic and normal. And the question was why are those folks asymptomatic. And it turned out that through a naturally occurring mutation they had high levels of fetal hemoglobin. Fetal hemoglobin is an alternative form of hemoglobin to adult hemoglobin that we're all born with. Within six months of being born, the body turns off the fetal hemoglobin with a switch and that is replaced by adult hemoglobin.

Now in these populations that were studied, the switch didn't work so the fetal hemoglobin was never turned off. And it made up for the deficiency or defectiveness of adult hemoglobin, which are the root cause of the diseases of thalassemia or sickle cell. So based on this nature's observation, we're simply recapitulating that same observation using CRISPR, reuse the CRISPR tool to make and edit that essentially switches the fetal hemoglobin back on. And we do that with a simple facile edit in a regulatory region of the genome. And what we’ve shown with data so far is that once you make that edit in these patients and we put these cells back into the patients, then graft into the bone marrow, and then they produce red blood cells that carry a lot of fetal hemoglobin and that does make up for the deficiency or effectiveness of beta globin gene or adult hemoglobin and the results so far, I would say, quite encouraging for the patients that we've treated.

Ted Tenthoff

Yes, very elegant approach. Let's talk about some of the data. What have you reported to date? What can we expect at the upcoming American Society of Hematology Meeting? And I think also you guys are going to be hosting a corporate event next Wednesday, December 9th to run through the data with your partner Vertex. So, tell us what you’ve reported.

Samarth Kulkarni

Yeah. As you mentioned, we are partnered with Vertex on this program. It's a 50-50 partnership and it's a collaboration that's been going very well. The data we’ve disclosed so far just chronologically just to give you a sense for how the data came out. Last year, in November, we disclosed the first data with CRISPR Cas9 in one patient treated with thalassemia and one patient with sickle cell that were treated with CTX001. And what we showed is for the patient with thalassemia, it was this 19 year old female at the time of being treated with severe transfusion dependent thalassemia, this patient came in, acquired a number of transfusions before being treated and then after treatment, essentially became transfusion independent. And we saw that data out to a few months.

And the same with sickle cell disease we had a patient who was at the time a 33 year old woman with three children and now 34. At the time of being treated, she was coming in with several requirements for hospitalizations. She had seven hospitalizations the year prior to being treated and then after treatment with CTX001 was essentially VOC free or vaso-occlusive crisis free, which basically means that she didn't need any hospitalizations with these painful crises that happened with sickle cell patients. And these are remarkable data. We followed that up with data at EHA conference in the middle of this year, where we showed data for the same thalassemia and the same sickle cell patient up to a longer duration. And we also showed data for another thalassemia patient who followed the same pattern as the first thalassemia patient in terms of elevation of fetal hemoglobin.

And then now we have the ASH presentation coming up, but the abstract that was released shows data for five thalassemia patients and two sickle cell patients. And what's remarkable is for the first thalassemia and the first sickle cell patient we now have data out to, at the time of the abstract release, 15 months and 12 months respectively. So it's a long duration, which shows up the effect is sustained. And then we had five thalassemia patients who all follow the similar pattern as the first thalassemia patient showing the consistency of effect across patients with this therapy. So we're quite excited. We'll present these data at ASH conference at the Plenary session on Sunday. Dr. Haydar Frangoul from [tricentennial], TriStar Centennial Center, will present these data, and then we have event together with Vertex to discuss not just the data and answer any questions, but also provide a future outlook on the program. AndI think collectively we're all quite excited about ASH as a company and then we have obviously number of other programs in progress as well but the focus at ASH is going to be on CTX001.

Ted Tenthoff

I don't want to steal the thunder for next week's event, but what is the potential path forward here? We do have a couple prior examples of accelerated approval. What can you tell us about your plans to seek registration for 001?

Samarth Kulkarni

Yes. One comment I'll make is, before I answer that question is, as you know, we've been fortunate in having the support of regulators around the world to shepherd a technology platform like this to patients in a rapid fashion but also in responsible fashion. We've done quite a bit of work with regulators to make sure that these therapies are safe, especially given that a number of new assays needed to be developed to understand the safety of these therapies. And it's been a very collaborative dialog with regulators. And the fact that we now have RMAT designation in the US and PRIME designation with the European regulators allow us to have continuous dialog and get feedback along the way as we cement the path towards registration and filing.

Now we'll provide more details next week. But given the precedent out there, it is possible in these rare indications to have a first in man trial become the registrational trial, especially the effect size is what we're seeing with our initial few patients. So that's something that we'd be discussing with the regulators and we'd also be discussing all the other requirements, such as CMC and aspects around patient populations, endpoints, et cetera, in upcoming regulatory meetings that will give us a clear sense of what the path to registration will be or could be for this program.

Ted Tenthoff

Yes, it's going to be very exciting and again I really see the potential to change patients live from the data that you’ve shown today. I’m going to switch gears here for your allogeneic CAR-T programs. First, tell us how you're using CRISPR to knockout or even knock in certain characteristics in these T-cells?

Samarth Kulkarni

We're quite bullish about our allogeneic CAR-T platform. The whole notion is we've seen a shift over the last 40 years in medicine of going from small molecules to antibodies, and now antibodies can make up 50% of the pharma market and now we're seeing a shift towards cell and gene therapies. And this is going to be a secular shift and my prediction is in the next 12 years, a third of the pharma market is going to be cell and gene therapies. Allogeneic CAR-Ts are a fundamental part of that shift towards cell and gene therapies. And if you believe that cell therapies are going to be a mainstay medicine, CRISPR is the most powerful way of manipulating and editing these cells to make more sophisticated therapies.

So what we're doing is using the CRISPR Cas9 machinery in these T-cells, essentially T-cells are part of the soldiers in your body that form your immune system and we're engineering these T-cells derived from a healthy donor, hence the word allogeneic from a healthy donor and directing them to kill the cancer. And we do that by inserting what's known as a CAR, and that's why the name CAR-T. In the process of inserting the CAR, we also made a couple of other edits. We edit out the existing TCR or the T-cell receptor, so that the CAR-T only attack the cancer and no other tissues in the patient's body. And we also edit out a element called beta 2M. And this gene ultimately form of subunit of what's called the MHC1 complex, the major histocompatibility a complex, that is very important in ensuring persistence of these CAR-Ts.

Typically, if you use an allogeneic cell source, parts of the antigens that are part of the cell source are presented by the MHC class one. And it's like the cells waving a flag saying they're foreign, which allows the host immune system to recognize and kill these CAR-Ts before they kill the cancer. And what we're doing is by taking out the beta 2M, we're ensuring persistence of the CAR-Ts so the CAR-Ts survive long enough before they're eliminated by the host immune system to kill the cancer and make sure that cancer is not coming back. So that's the platform but that's just the start. I think we've improved the technology now dramatically to be able to do multiple edits.

Speaking of the Piper conference, five years ago when we were discussing the potential of CRISPR in immune oncology, the edit rates for T-cells were about 5% that was the state of the art and now we're at 50%, 60% edit rate, and not just one edit, we can make six or seven edits at manufacturing scale in these T-cells. So the technology has moved at a dramatic pace. And now the challenge -- not the challenge but the real value will derive from applying the technology in the right way, in the right indications, the right settings, to ensure transformative effect on these patients. And that's what we hope to show with our trials for CTX110, CTX120, and CTX130.

Ted Tenthoff

So that's a great segue, and you can really envision very sophisticated cell therapy products here. So sort us off with CTX110. What is this? Specifically, what are you treating and walk us through the data you've reported so far?

Samarth Kulkarni

CTX110 is directed towards CD19 positive malignancies. CD19 is expressed on a number of different tumor types, predominantly T-cell malignancies like DLBCL or diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma and other types of lymphoma and is also expressed on ALL. And the idea is because the CD19 expressly uniformly on the cells, on the tumor cells, if you have a CAR-T that directed towards CD19, it should be able to eliminate all those cancer cells. And we do that by -- the hope is that it's done with a single administration. We lympho deplete the patient to make sure that the host immune cell is not interfering with the CAR-Ts killing the cancer and we use standard flu shot for that. And then we dose the patient with CTX110. And the hope is that within a few days, if not a few weeks, it's eliminating the cancer and we see very good responses in a similar range of autologous therapies.

If you have similar effect for allogeneic therapies as autologous therapies that we're seeing with the approved discordant [indiscernible], you can see a dramatic shift in the market because allogeneic therapies are so much easier to dose, because they're off the shelf and carrier other inherent advantages that you can see a dramatic shift in the market, and in fact a quadrupling of the market size that we see in terms of addressable population as we see with the autologous therapies. And we're very encouraged by the early data we showed for CTX110 about a month ago. Whilst the data are early, we showed data in 11 patients. At the right dose levels, we saw greater than 50% complete response rates in patients that were quite severe, that are quite severe disease.

And these are patients with either DLBCL or transformed follicular lymphoma with no other therapies available to them at the late stage in the relapsed refractory stage, and they responded to -- at least half of them responded to CTX110. Now we need to make sure that that therapy is durable, or the effect is durable to have a product that's a single administration product that could get us some rate of cures in these patients. And we'll get more data along the way as we enroll more patients and we have greater observation period. But all-in-all, I think if you need a one-two punch with allogenic therapies, at least we have landed the first one. And now we have to see if you can land a second one.

Ted Tenthoff

Yes, we did have one patient die in that study and I think it might have been at a higher dose, I remember exactly. What's the learning from there and how do you kind of tailor the trial going forward to get that efficacy but to deliver it safely?

Samarth Kulkarni

This was a patient at [indiscernible], which is about 600 million cells. This was a patient who was quite sick coming into the trial, have had five different lines of therapy before and none of them had worked on this patient, and was quite immuno compromised. Our sense after looking at the case report quite closely is the patient had initial CRS, the first four or five days after being treated, which is typical of these CAR-T therapies. And then curiously had a second doubt, which where the patient came in after achieving complete response, the [indiscernible] around day 28. And the immediate instinct was here's another case of CRS and it could be potentially the ICANS and was completed as such. But it turns out the patient also, in retrospect, had HHV 6 reactivation.

So this is -- viral reactivations do happen in transplant procedures, have been seen in autologous transplant trials and are autologous CAR-T trials, I should say. And if the patient being treated for ICANS it kind of put some more gasoline in the fire in terms of viral infection, and the patient ultimately succumb to that, all the sequela of the viral infection. I think there's several learnings for us. I think, we very closely monitor these viral infections going forward, which I think a lot of the sites in the US do anyways, but quick turnaround on those testing is very important.

It doesn't tell us much about the dose. I think we would interrogate higher dose levels above dose level three in this trial. I think we’d temporarily paused dose level four but we will interrogate higher dose levels. And we'll continue to keep an eye on all of the lympho depletion. At this point, we don't see a need to change the lympho depletion regimen. We'll keep it as the standard [indiscernible] [flu] side. But as we have more patients treated and more experience, I think we'll optimize all the factors to get the best outcome possible for patients.

Ted Tenthoff

Yes, Sam, I appreciate you going into detail in explaining that. That's really much clearer than I think some of the original commentary coming out. So we'll look for more data on that. I do have one question from the audience, which is actually kind of interesting. How do you know if the cancer is illuminated? So are you able to measure minimal residual disease?

Samarth Kulkarni

It's a good question. I think different types of cancers lend different tools for measuring if the cancer is fully eliminated. In the case of multiple myeloma, MRD is a well-known concept or minimal residual disease. And so with our CTX120 trials, that's something we can clearly measure with molecular assays. Obviously, a serum m-protein, which is a good marker as well. In lymphomas, it's a little harder because these tumors are inside the lymph nodes, sometimes in the bone marrow and they're not always circulating cells, or circulating factors from the tumor. So it's difficult to measure MRD or minimal residual disease, and oftentimes you have to rely on a combination of imaging with PEP, which shows you the avidity of these tumors, as well as CT-scans, which show you the mass of the tumors to judge whether these patients have achieved complete response or whether the tumors are completely gone. So we're developing further assays to understand the kinetics of the CAR-Ts in these patients, as well as what we can detect on the tumor. But we're a little more hamstrung on the lymphoma side as opposed to the multiple myeloma side.

Ted Tenthoff

Yeah, that's a great inside. So Sam, in the time we have left, obviously, a lot going on in CRISPR, huge potential with this technology. You guys ended the third quarter with about $1.37 billion in cash. How long does that fund you, but most importantly, what does that enable CRISPR to accomplish?

Samarth Kulkarni

We've been fortunate in having the support of investors. And also, we pulled the partnership trigger few times to be able to be in a very fortunate position from cash standpoint. I think we have very strong balance sheet that allows us to go several years in terms of prosecuting the trials that we have ongoing with our five programs, but also develop a whole new pipeline. I think we're now over 400 people at CRISPR. In the middle of this pandemic, we've hired over 100 people, and we continue to grow and nurture the innovation engine that we’ve developed here in Boston. And with that, we're getting several more programs in the pipeline behind the lead programs. I think we have work on going now in autoimmune space in San Francisco. We have in vivo programs, like hemophilia that we inherited from our joint venture with Baird. It's also moving along.

So I think there's progress on all fronts. And at some point next year, we'll provide a full view of our pipeline and all the background activity there. But we're quite excited by the possibilities. I think we have to do in a responsible way. I think how you bring a platform to the market in a way that’s responsible towards patients, regulators and everyone else but also responsible towards investors so that we create value along the way and there is value accrual before you go all in is an important aspect of creating a virtuous growth cycle that could lead us to becoming a preeminent company in the space.

Ted Tenthoff

Well, Sam, very exciting times and lots more to come. Thank you so much for taking the time out of your busy schedule to speak with us today.

Samarth Kulkarni

Thank you, Ted. Appreciate it.