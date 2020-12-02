It's been an incredible year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), with the sector up over 25% year to date, despite the deep correction investors have suffered through since August. Midas Gold (OTCQX:MDRPF) is one of the top-performing names in the junior gold space, with a 95% return that's tripled the Gold Juniors Index's performance. On the surface, the company's Stibnite Project is world-class with industry-leading costs, a massive production profile, and a long mine life. However, the combination of hefty upfront capital to move into production and Stibnite being a previously impacted site makes the investment thesis riskier than its peers. Therefore, while a favorable permitting decision would lead to a massive re-rating, I see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector. All figures are in US Dollars.

(Source: Company Presentation)

For those unfamiliar, Midas Gold is one of the oldest juniors in the sector, with the company being a favorite among investors at the tail-end of the 2011 gold bull market. The company's flagship project is Stibnite in central Idaho, a massive gold project that boasts a global gold resource of 6.57 million ounces at 1.60 grams per tonne gold. In terms of open-pit deposits, this is a very attractive grade that's above the industry average of 1.46 grams per tonne gold. These high-grade, relatively near-surface ounces combined with credits from other metals have the mine projected to produce gold at an ultra-low-cost of just $616/oz. Let's take a closer look at the project below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the map above, Midas' Stibnite Project lies south of Hecla's (HL) Lucky Friday Mine and just northeast of Integra Resources (OTC:ITRG) massive DeLamar Project in southeast Idaho. The Stibnite Project is known for its gold and has a massive antimony resource, which is used in flame retardants, batteries, explosives, ammunition, and nuclear shielding. As shown below, the Pre-Feasibility Study done on Stibnite envisions a mine producing 337,000 ounces of gold and 8.3 million pounds of antimony per year, at all-in sustaining costs of $616/oz over the mine life. This stacks up very well vs. undeveloped gold projects in Tier-1 locations which have industry average cost projections of $762/oz currently. However, while the production profile and margins are incredible and would make Midas an industry-leader, the upfront costs are quite high, weighing on the investment thesis a little.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As shown in the chart below, which compares undeveloped gold projects, Midas is actually the highest cost project among its peers, with upfront capital of $970 million. This is even higher than the upfront capex at Falco Resources' (OTCPK:FPRGF) Horne 5 Project of $802 million, which has left Falco Resources as one of the worst performers for years as it's not easy to raise nearly $1 billion to build a mine as a junior. Some investors will argue that comparing Midas' upfront costs to small-scale and medium-scale undeveloped gold projects is a bad comparison, as smaller projects obviously cost much less to build. While this is a fair point, the below chart is merely to illustrate that, while Midas gets tons of points for costs, ranked 5th out of 20 projects, it loses points on initial capex requirements. We'll take a look at the project vs. other large-scale gold projects in the next chart:

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at Midas' Stibnite Project vs. other large-scale gold projects (defined as 300,000 ounces of average gold-equivalent production), we can see that it's, once again, very expensive relative to peers. As shown below, Stibnite is the third-highest cost project among the ten projects below, with Stibnite's initial capex of $970 million coming in more than 30% above the peer average of $734 million.

(Source: Author's Chart)

In comparison, Skeena's (OTCQX:SKREF) Eskay Creek is expected to produce slightly less gold-equivalent ounces per year (300,000 ounces vs. 337,000 ounces) at similar all-in sustaining costs of $615/oz (Stibnite: $616/oz). However, upfront capex for Eskay Creek is a fraction of what it costs to put Midas' Stibnite into production, with Eskay Creek's initial capex estimated at just $233 million. Therefore, for investors looking for a large-scale producer with a much more easily managed capex bill, Skeena is an option in the junior space. Let's see how Midas' valuation stacks up against its peers, with the below charts comparing Midas with Canadian junior gold companies. I am well aware that Midas Gold is not a Canadian explorer, as its project is in Idaho. Still, the extensive database of Canadian explorers provides a way to value the company against its peers, with Idaho and Canada both being Tier-1 jurisdictions.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we look at the above chart, which compares resource size vs. enterprise value per ounce, we can see that Midas has one of the largest resources among its peers, with only five names in Canada ahead of Midas for resource size. However, Midas is getting compensated quite well for this resource size, currently valued at $67.16/oz for its resources at a share price of US$0.99. Currently, there are few companies valued this high, except for companies with higher-grade resources vs. Midas, and one anomaly, Tudor Gold (OTCPK:TDRRF), which I believe to be extremely overvalued.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we compare Midas to Canadian gold juniors from a resource size and resource grade standpoint, we can see that Midas is a stand-out project as most other large-scale gold projects in North America are very low-grade. These projects are Troilus' (OTCQB:CHXMF) Troilus Gold Project, Falco's Horne 5 Project, and Artemis' (OTCPK:ARGTF) Blackwater Project. This suggests that Midas should get a premium vs. these peers as it's a higher-grade open-pit project, and the valuation reflects this, with these peers trading at less than $40.00~/oz on average and Midas trading at $67.16/oz.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Finally, if we look at resource grade vs. enterprise value per ounce, we can see that Midas Gold is a bit of an anomaly. Currently, the stock is trading well above the trendline, which measures overvalued and undervalued relative to the peer average, despite having a grade that's inferior to peers. This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but, given that Stibnite has massive upfront capex to get into production, and Stibnite is a previously impacted site with water contamination, which could make permitting more difficult, I would argue that it's fairly valued at US$0.99. In fact, investors can buy Skeena for the same enterprise value per ounce currently despite what's likely to be a more straightforward permitting process and a higher-grade resource in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. While there's no guarantee that Skeena will be permitted and in production before Midas, Skeena has an easier path to production with very modest capex and a shorter construction period.

So, what's the upside case?

The upside case for Midas is that this is a world-class project, and it could certainly be re-valued to above $100.00/oz if we see a favorable permitting decision next year. However, the negative is that this permitting process has been ongoing for a while, and even a permitting decision doesn't fix the issue of massive upfront capex, which will likely require a significant amount of share dilution and debt. Based on this outlook, I would argue that Midas Gold is high-risk, high-reward at current levels, and a name that investors will have to be very patient with if they choose to invest here.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Midas Gold has long been touted as one of the most attractive plays in the junior gold sector, and there's no question that investors are correct if they're discussing project economics. However, heavy upfront capex and no guarantee that Stibnite will be permitted make this a riskier bet than its peers. This is because most development-stage juniors only have to worry about permitting and can easily finance their $150 million - $250 million capex with shares or debt. In summary, I see Midas Gold as fairly valued at US$0.99, and I see much more compelling opportunities elsewhere in the sector. If we were to see the stock rise back above US$1.30 with a resurgence in the gold (GLD) price, I would view this as a selling opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, ITRG, SKREF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.