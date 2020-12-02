The shares of eXp Holdings are up massively since my latest bearish piece on the name. This is interesting but not that relevant in my view.

It's been just over a year since I put out my bearish piece on eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), and in that time, the shares are up a massive 478% against a gain of just over 19% for the S&P 500. I obviously need to check in on the name again to see if it makes sense to change sides, throw in the towel, and buy this stock at its current price. After all, the company has generated actual earnings over the past several months, and that's never a bad thing. I'll update my financial analysis here and will look at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

I'll jump right to the point, dear readers, in case you missed the title of this article and sailed past the three bullet points above. I think this is a reasonably good business, though I remain concerned about the ongoing problems with financial controls. That said, investors buy stocks and no companies. The stock price is way too optimistic at current levels in my view, and I think investors would be wise to avoid it at the moment. I think price and value can remain unmoored for significant periods of time, but sooner or later, they'll meet. I think investors would be wise to avoid for now until price drops to match value.

Financial Update

Before delving deep into the financials, I'll point out that a problem that I pointed out (droned on about?) in my earlier article seems to persist. From the company's latest 10-K:

Source

With that out of the way, I'll get into the numbers. By any measure, eXp's financial performance over the past nine months has been remarkably good. In particular, revenue was up a staggering $483 million or 68.5% in the first nine months of 2020 as compared to the same period a year ago. This allowed the company to swing from a loss of ~$10 million to $23 million of profitability during the most recent quarter. The margins are rather thin for a "cloud" business, but the performance is impressive nonetheless. In spite of the fact that long-term debt grew by ~52%, I wouldn't be worried as a long investor because the firm remains very well capitalized, with a cash hoard that dwarfs long-term commitments.

The only (relatively minor) complaint that I think an investor could come up with here is the fact that dilution continues apace. There were 11.7 million more shares outstanding at the end of the latest quarter than the same period a year ago. This was a 19% uptick in the number of shares out.

I've always believed that there's a virtue in waiting for a growth company to prove its capacity to be consistently profitable before buying. Given that eXp Holdings has demonstrated that, I'd be willing to buy at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

The words "at the right price" are of critical importance to me because the evidence suggests that there's a negative relationship between the price paid for a stream of future cash flows and subsequent long-term returns on those cash flows. So, I've written it before, and no doubt I'll write it again. A great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a mediocre business can be a great investment at the right price. For my purposes, "right" is synonymous with "cheap." I like cheap stocks because I think they present both the lowest possible risk and have the highest possible returns. They're low risk because another marginal bit of bad news is unlikely to drive a stock further into the dog house. They have higher return potential because of a phenomenon I've labelled the "prodigal son" effect. When a company that's done nothing but disappoint shares some good news, the stock will likely rise dramatically in price.

I measure cheapness in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I like to look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value. The more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the lower will be their subsequent returns. Ideally, I like to see a company trading at a discount relative to both the overall market and to its own history. On that basis, unfortunately, eXp is hardly cheap, per the following:

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

I also want to try to understand what the market is currently assuming about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about the future. Holding all else constant, this model suggests that the market is currently assuming a long-term (i.e., perpetual) growth rate of ~9% for eXp Holdings. I consider this to be a very optimistic forecast. Based on the above, I must recommend avoiding the shares at current levels.

Options as Alternative

I missed out on the stock rally here based on what was known to me at the time. For that reason, I can understand why someone would be skeptical of my "avoid" thesis. Normally, I would recommend that people who insist on going long or staying long here buy call options in lieu of shares. In this case, the investor wouldn't be foregoing a dividend. Additionally, they can often achieve much of the upside of the stock while risking only a fraction of the capital. The problem, in this case, is that the June calls with a strike of $55 (i.e. $2.50 out of the money) are currently bid-asked at $13.50-$14.60. This is way too high a premium to pay for only six months of upside in my estimation. It's so high that a currently long shareholder might be wise to consider writing covered calls at this point.

Conclusion

I think eXp World Holdings has demonstrated a capacity to be profitable. That's an impressive feat, given the inherently low margin nature of the business. That said, investors don't buy companies, they buy stocks and stocks can act as a very poor proxy for the health of the underlying. In my view, much of the good news (and then some) is already baked into the price here, and for that reason, I must recommend that investors avoid this name. Unfortunately, the options market doesn't really offer a viable alternative to share ownership, given the prices being asked for call options. For that reason, I think the only reasonable course is to continue to avoid these shares until price inevitably drops to match value here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.