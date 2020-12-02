Even after operating conditions recover, their shareholders should not expect their previous dividends to be reinstated because they were not adequately covered even before this downturn.

This has caused their operating cash flow to turn negative for the first nine months of 2020, which is near a crisis point for any company.

Introduction

The year 2020 will likely remain engrained in the minds of many investors, especially those who saw many of their dividends suspended like those from PBF Energy (PBF). It was approximately six months ago that my previous article warned that their dividends were unlikely to return anytime soon. This article will provide an updated analysis that takes a fresh look at their subsequently released financial results, plus recaps the original analysis for new readers.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short- and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry; however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

When looking at their cash flow performance during the first nine months of 2020 and the impacts from this downturn are easily apparent with their operating cash flow decreasing from $432m to negative $793m year on year. This means that they have been burning cash no matter how low their capital expenditure was reduced, and if there was ever any doubt over their need to suspend their dividends, this should now be removed.

One fiscal quarter with negative operating cash flow is bad enough, but nine months straight is a near crisis, especially since after digging deeper into their operating cash flow it was still negative $164m for the third quarter of 2020 alone. Whilst this is an improvement over the first half of 2020 that averaged operating cash flow of negative $314m per fiscal quarter, it nonetheless indicates that their operating conditions are still very challenging.

Whilst their current situation is obviously stressed, the bigger question is their medium to long-term ability to recover and thus reinstate their previous dividends since these would in theory provide a very high yield on current cost of almost 17%. No one can see the future, but there is hope that life may begin returning more towards normal in 2021-2022 with the recent successful early COVID-19 vaccine trials and thus by extension their operating conditions could broadly recover in tandem.

Although this would undoubtedly be positive overall, their shareholders should still not expect to begin receiving their previous dividends anytime soon. They could not consistently cover their previous dividends during 2017-2019 when operating conditions were normal with a very weak average coverage of only 40.77%. This indicates that their ability to reinstate their dividends is very limited and thus may possibly never eventuate unless they make permanent massive capital expenditure reductions. Whilst this would solve the problem in theory, it would in turn pull back on their growth and ability to invest adequately to diversify their earnings away from fossil fuels that are facing a long-term secular decline.

A middle of the road future expectation for their dividends would be to receive approximately half of their previous quarterly dividends at $0.15 per share, which would still provide a high yield of around 8.50%. Based upon their latest outstanding share count of 120,127,908, this would cost them $72m per annum, which only sits marginally higher than their average free cash flow of $59m from 2017-2019. The difference could easily be bridged through only a small reduction to capital expenditure that would not materially impact their future growth. Although they will see their operating cash flow recover in the future, their overall financial position still plays an important role in ensuring that they can keep surviving this downturn and one day afford to return capital to shareholders.

Image Source: Author.

Following their negative operating cash flow, it was essentially a given that their net debt would have expanded significantly during the first nine months of 2020, but this was further aided by their $1.176b Martinez Refinery acquisition. Whether this acquisition pays off remains unknown for the time being and their ability to service this additional debt in the meanwhile through this downturn will depend upon their broader leverage and liquidity.

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing their financial metrics, it becomes apparent that their leverage has soared higher with their gearing ratio climbing from a moderate 25.85% to a very high 55.67%. Normally it would be preferable to use their other metrics such as net debt-to-EBITDA; however, the sheer destruction to their earnings has rendered these rather impractical with negative results and thus until such time as operating conditions recover, their leverage appears very high. Whilst their negative net debt-to-EBIDTA and operating cash flow as well as interest coverage would normally be very alarming, this should only prove temporary and thus improve once operating conditions recover.

The extent that they are required to lower their net debt will depend on any additional debt that they incur from continued negative free cash flow plus the extent to which their earnings eventually recover. Since their net debt has already more than doubled, shareholders should ensure that their expectations are tempered as they are likely to require deleveraging for a number of years. Given their very high leverage and negative operating cash flow, their liquidity will play a critical role in determining their ability to remain a going concern.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully, their liquidity appears strong with a current ratio of 1.69 and a cash ratio of 0.66, which will help mitigate the risks from their very high leverage and thus should allow them to remain a going concern even if this downturn has not yet reached its end. It was also excellent to see that they still retain $2.5b remaining undrawn from their credit facility, which provides some breathing room given the strains from their negative operating cash flow. The nearest debt maturity excluding their credit facility that should simply be refinanced is not until 2025 and thus they should find ample time to outlast this downturn before worrying about either repaying or refinancing.

Conclusion

Even though they appear positioned to outlast this downturn, at the same time shareholders should not expect to receive their previous dividends again since these were not consistently covered even before the downturn. Since they only realistically have the ability to reinstate approximately half of their previous dividends once operating conditions normalize, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate. Whilst this would still provide a nice high yield of around 8.5%, there are other more desirable investments abound at the moment that are more worthy of a bullish rating, such as this one recently covered in my previous article.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from PBF Energy’s Q3 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.