Ovintiv (OVV) ruffled feathers in Canada and introduced confusion when it re-domiciled to the US last year and changed its name from Encana. Its share price reflected that confusion, as it traded down first on leaving Canadian stock market indexes and then on Covid policy-related demand destruction. Its share price has subsequently rebounded as oil prices recovered and as the stock has been included in US indexes, catching up with US (XOP) and Canadian (XEG.TO) indexes:

Ovintiv has also seen better share performance over the past year vs. three peers - admittedly not perfect peers, as multiple STACK "pure plays" have gone bankrupt or were sold down 90%+, so Marathon (MRO) is used, as it bought in to the STACK in land adjacent to Ovintiv in 2016 for just under $1 billion. Pipestone (OTCPK:BKBEF) and SM (SM) are adjacent to Ovintiv in the Montney and Permian, respectively, and SM has some Eagle Ford exposure similar to Ovintiv.

Reviewing management's Q3 presentation to see what's "going right" that would allow for this rebound despite high debt levels and under-performance by peers in the STACK, Permian, and Montney, there were some slides that look promising at first but did not stand up to scrutiny, similar to my recent analysis of Cenovus (CVE).

In a slide that looks like a response to Kimmeridge's recent activist letter, Ovintiv guides to a low reinvestment rate and to debt reduction by year-end 2021. It also claims less than 1.5x leverage, with an asterisk:

Source: Ovintiv Q3 Presentation

While the company does provide "modeling guidance", it doesn't actually provide 2021 cash flow guidance in the presentation nor does it say the total debt outstanding. The company does share that it achieved $398 million of cash flow and $487 million of EBITDA in Q3 2020.

Looking at its 3Q 2020 10-Q shows $7.14 billion of long-term debt and about $8.2 billion of total debt. This works out to just over 4x debt to EBITDA, very far off from "<1.5x leverage." Even if debt is reduced by over $1 billion by the end of 2021, EBITDA would need to more than double to get to less than 1.5x leverage level.

I'm sure there are assumptions that can justify this claim, but without specific math provided by management and clarification of where this comes from, it appears aspirational, even if it is disclaimed in a very dense Future Oriented Information slide:

Source: Ovintiv Q3 2020 Presentation

This is similar to Cenovus projecting higher than forward curve refining margins at the time of the announcement of their deal with Husky, and burying that in the footnotes.

It is also curious that Ovintiv is paying an almost 3% dividend and engaging in a share buyback, which is loudly touted in the claim Ovintiv is the "New E&P" (perhaps thus the new biotech sounding name?):

Source: Ovintiv Q3 2020 Presentation

With less than $2 billion run rate EBITDA and over $8 billion in total debt, I would think that $1.7 billion in cash returned to shareholders "since '18" could be better-used de-levering the balance sheet to reduce the risk of insolvency. And while there has been free cash flow to pay down some debt, it is concerning to see a dividend and buyback active while the company is claiming or guiding to <1.5x leverage when the current debt to EBTIDA is >4x.

The apparently requisite ESG slide is also worth a mention:

Source: Ovintiv Q3 2020 Presentation

Of course, it is important for a company to excel Environmentally, Socially, and in Governance. However, Ovintiv seems particularly focused on the E part of that. As an oil and gas company, it is unlikely to be scored particularly highly on environment, regardless of how comparatively "low emissions" it is. It is concerning to see companies make claims like this, unless they are actively disposing of CO2 or something along those lines.

The focus seems nearly entirely on the E component - Kimmeridge and others have made valid points about misaligned compensation and other governance issues (although that does raise the question... if an investor doesn't like the governance and Ovintiv has already outperformed comps and is trading in line with the index, why does it make sense to invest client money in the stock? Perhaps material for a future article and why alternative approaches to activism can work better, such as what I did with Iron Bridge).

Focusing on the G for a minute, Ovintiv recently added Meg Gentle to their board of directors. Meg was CEO of Tellurian (TELL), a development stage US LNG exporter. Tellurian shares performed poorly during her tenure, which is not the only criteria in selecting a board member, but at least raises some questions about the G component of Ovintiv ESG:

Due to Ovintiv's financial leverage, it does offer torque to higher oil and gas prices. This is true of Cenovus as well. However, with strong share performance versus nearby competitors and an aspirational investor presentation, other oil and gas producers may offer more upside potential as prices recover, particularly ones with low embedded expectations and much lower valuations.

