Medtronic's (MDT) Management Presents at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference December 2, 2020 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Coyle – Executive Vice President and President-Cardiovascular Portfolio

Conference Call Participants

Matt O’Brien – Piper Sandler

Matt O’Brien

All right. Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for joining us during our Annual Healthcare Conference. And I hope everything is going well with this virtual format. This is Matt O’Brien from Piper’s equity research team. I’ll be moderating this fireside chat with Medtronic. From the company is Mike Coyle, the Executive Vice President and President of the Cardiovascular Group. One quick housekeeping item, if you do have questions for Mike, there’s a box at the bottom of the Zoom call here that you can send them in and I’ll ask on your behalf, or you can email me directly at matthew.obrien@psc.com.

So with that out of the way, let’s go ahead and get started with the fireside. Mike, thanks so much for joining us this morning.

Mike Coyle

Thanks for inviting me. Good to be here.

Matt O’Brien

Of course. So Mike, can we start off with Micra? We just continue to be blown away by the performance of that product specifically. I mean, thinking the last earnings call, you said 75% global growth, 84% here in the U.S. There’s a lot to unpack here. I know. But how much of that stellar fiscal Q2 growth was backlog versus just more traditional business versus getting into the new indication?

Mike Coyle

Yes. I think like a lot of our emergent procedures, pacing is not something that has a big backlog, it got worked through pretty quickly. And so what you’re seeing, I think is just the underlying strength of the technology from the standpoint that we’re capturing important sort of unit adoption in certainly the single chamber segment where we’ve been in the market for a few years now. But obviously the release of the AV product now allows us for the first time to move into what has been a dual chamber segment of the AV block patient population. And of course, not only do we take unit share with the technology, but it comes at essentially 3x the price point of a traditional endovascular system. So collectively that’s really what’s behind the driving of the growth rates that you’re seeing.

Matt O’Brien

Got it. Okay. And what exactly are you saying? I know, AV block plus AF that market size is a couple of times the initial indication, which was just AV block only. So, you’ve done unbelievably well, just on the AV block side of memory serves. I think you said you’d gotten to about 80% share just in that patient population. So do you think you can get to 80% share in this indication, which is twice the size of the original one or more than twice the size?

Mike Coyle

Yes. The VR segment – the single chamber segment, which is basically patients with AV block and atrial fibrillation represents about – we’d estimate around 17% of the market, as we now have moved into the AV block segment. So this would just exclude patients with sinus node dysfunction. We now open up the market to about 55% of the total available patient pool. So to your point on the VR side, the single chamber side, we got to about two-thirds unit – two-thirds of our units are in Micra now versus the traditional pocket device. And that’s because frankly there are very few trade-offs for that patient population.

When you move into the AV block patient population, there are some considerations that physicians may have about whether, if the patient develops sinus node dysfunction with a conventional system, they can just do sort of reprogramming and take care of the patient. So the penetration will be a little bit less in that group. And also, sort of the Bluetooth connectivity capabilities of the conventional systems lets you do, sort of diagnostic device tracking real-time to the patient’s phone or to the bedside monitor, which you don’t get with a Micra.

But the benefits of essentially eliminating, 60% of the complications associated with the implant and the patients really enjoy the fact that they don’t have a pocket device that’s reminding them every day of their underlying condition. Really has created a lot of patient pool. So we don’t think we can get to quite 80% revenue share if you will that we have in the VR segment. But right now we’re sitting at about – I would estimate about 14% of the AV block implants that we have are Micra. So we still have a lot of running room to go on this technology.

Matt O’Brien

Got it. Mike, and that’s really interesting. So speaking of running room, I think you said on the call, you’re annualizing to $350 million in revenue, and I know we’ll get to renal denervation in a minute, but can this be $1 billion or $2 billion product for you guys eventually on a global basis? And then, how much more time do you think you’ll have alone in this marketplace?

Mike Coyle

Well, certainly we think this segment can be $1 billion market just with the two devices that we have already introduced, meaning that the AV block plus AF and then AV block generally. To get to a $2 billion market, I think we’re going to have to wait for the third device, which basically is the Micra AV. And that’s a product that would actually not sit in the ventricle, it would sit up in the atrium and it would sense and pace from the atrium. And that would then allow you to basically treat patients with sinus node dysfunction and that alone would get us to about 90% of the patients. And then of course, by communicating between the two devices you could actually do true dual chamber pacing. So over time we expect to be able to address all patients with this approach.

But we’re still a couple of years out of the Micra atrial product being developed and proven in clinical trials. In terms of competitive product entries, it’s a little opaque to us in terms of there had been a product from Abbott called the NANOSTIM product that was removed from the market several years back. We have not seen that product reenter clinical trials, though we are seeing some announcements on clinicaltrials.gov that there may be some trials about to or will be launched in this area. So perhaps we’ll see that technology come back.

And then of course, Boston Scientific has mentioned usually in the context of a system with their subq ICD a dual chamber system that would include a Micra like device have not seen any reference to its use as a standard pacemaker. But I can’t imagine if they’re going to do that in the system that they wouldn’t also do it as a standalone device. However, the timeframes on that aren’t completely clear to me. So we expect, obviously it will be sometime after they start clinical trials, assuming they go well and then go through the approval cycle that we’ll have this market to ourselves. And hopefully by the time anyone else comes in, we’ll have the Micra atrial.

Matt O’Brien

Got it. Okay. So we’re talking to at least two, maybe more like three years where you still have the market to yourself.

Mike Coyle

That would seem likely, but, I don’t want to underestimate our competitor’s speed either.

Matt O’Brien

Got it. Got it. Okay. Really interesting, a great product and it sounds like tons of runway still on that one. EV ICD, why do you think that can be $1 billion product by 2030 is ATP and pause prevention really that big of a deal.

Mike Coyle

Yes. So there are numerous limitations to the existing subcutaneous device systems. They’re much larger than conventional ICDs, much shorter battery life, obviously much more expensive. But to your point, they are not able to do anti-tachycardia pacing or post shock pacing. And if you look at a conventional ICD system in a patient typically about half the time the patient gets therapy from the device its atrial tachycardia pacing or essentially a preventive pacing where the device is detected of a fast ventricular tachycardia and then paces the patient out of it. And of course, the benefit of that is the patient never knows what happened because the painless nature of the shocks or of the pacing pulses.

And if it progresses on to basically become ventricular fibrillation, then the device provides a shock and I assure you, the patient knows when they’ve been shocked, right? So the subcutaneous ICD only has the option to shock the patient. And so as a result that’s the only therapy available whether it’s a ventricular tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation. The EV ICD that we’re developing basically has to lead sit under the sternum, as opposed to on top of the heart or on top of the rib cage. And as a result it actually can provide a pacing pulse that will stimulate the heart and then allows for essentially a period of anti-tachycardia pacing before it reverts to a shock. And so, we think that will be a very unique advantage of the device. It will also be able to do post shock pacing, but it will also have a conventional size because it’s not shacking through the rib cage.

It doesn’t need the energy requirements that the subcutaneous ICD requires and thus is going to have a lower cost point associated with this manufacturing, but also a much smaller device footprint, which obviously lends itself to lower rates of infection. So we think there’ll be multiple advantages of this system, and we’re very excited about its ability not just to take share, but to actually expand the appeal of EV ICD therapy to patients.

Matt O’Brien

Got it, got it. Okay. That’s compelling as well. I hadn’t appreciated that. So let’s flip over to the TAVR market. Mike, I mean, we all understand the bulk order changes that you’ve made just across the organization and how that impacted the TAVR business in Q2, that all make sense. Is that fully behind you at this point or 80% behind you, something along those lines? And we’ll get a real clean look at your performance in this category going forward.

Mike Coyle

So certainly in the current quarter, in fact, the Q2 as well as Q3, we are now a true run rate business, meaning the revenue tied to – our business is tied to the implants of the products, as opposed to customers building up stock of the product. But in the prior year periods, you may recall pre-COVID, there was a fairly significant ramp going on and start up with new centers. And so there was actually – because we were not doing consignment, any accounts that wanted to essentially establish their position in TAVR would be buying bulk product.

And so the inventory levels of hospital held inventory were higher obviously in Q2 than they are – a year ago than they are now. I mentioned the number of around $25 million. We would see that declining to zero in Q4. And in Q2, we’ll probably be about halfway in between there’ll still be some reduction of hospital held inventories. But we are now moving to very clear sort of run rate business and the comparisons by the time we get to Q4 will be sort of apples to apples.

Matt O’Brien

Got it. Okay. All right. That’s really helpful. And then let’s think about Boston a little bit, they’re off the market here in the U.S. with LOTUS Edge. I know they don’t have a ton of share. But it doesn’t stand a reason that you would recapture, I’d say probably a majority of what they did have here in the U.S.?

Mike Coyle

So you’re absolutely right. In terms of market share, they have about 2% of the U.S. market. And those patients who are attending to get a LOTUS valve generally are patients who have sort of calcified annulus positions and because the LOTUS product that is basically carried up a fairly high pacer rate. A lot of these patients actually already have pacemakers before they get a LOTUS valve. And so the natural patient substitute here is not a balloon expandable product because of the concern of annular rupture.

So we think there is a significant opportunity for us to take, if you will, more than our fair share of the business that will be vacated by LOTUS. And really the opportunity for share capture is not just LOTUS, obviously here in the U.S. but also the potential to take market share with the ACURATE – from the ACURATE neo product. From the standpoint that at TCT, the data presentation by Boston Scientific of a randomized study against the core valve product failed to meet its non-inferiority endpoint. And so we now have obviously significant clinical evidence to basically use to take share in Europe, where there’s a meaningful share of ACCURATE neo in the market.

So those two things, in addition to what we’ve talked about before the increasing evidence around the hemodynamic benefits of super granular design the impact on longevity or durability of the device. And of course, just the development of our field footprint, while give us an opportunity to take share, not just from Boston, but we feel like we can do that sequentially here from Edwards. So we’re feeling pretty good about our share capture opportunity going forward.

Matt O’Brien

Got it. Okay. All right. That’s really helpful. What about the market in general? How much runway do we have left between as far as continuing to penetrate high risk, intermediate and low risk here in the U.S.?

Mike Coyle

Well, generally speaking, we would say that the extreme risk and high risk patient populations are pretty well penetrated on an incidents basis, 70-plus-percent kind of utilization of the technology. And we’re approaching that with the intermediate risk group as well, probably in the 60’s. But the real opportunity is obviously in low risk where we would say, probably penetration rates of the incidents poolers, there’s still only about 30%. And then, especially in the bicuspid patient population where things are really just getting started and I think you’re aware that in that low risk patient population, more than half those patients, probably 60% of those patients are bicuspid patients.

So the availability of the evidence on that particular patient population has now become available from us and the fact that we see similar results from the tri-leaflet patients means, we see a lot of opportunity going forward just to continue the penetration into that group. So we think we have several years here of continued sort of double digit growth of the market. As a result of those patient populations, and I think you heard in our Analyst Day, we’re starting to look at more of the asymptomatic sort of patient populations as well. So there’s still a lot of opportunity, especially given patients really like the idea of having transcatheter valve, if it’s a suitable therapy for them versus open surgical procedure. And so continuing to generate this evidence will be important to be continued growth to the market.

Matt O’Brien

Got it. Okay. And then from a – I guess, let’s take skip around a little bit, because I don’t want to run out of time on this. But on the mitral side of things, you announced a design change to the APOLLO trial, where the study is now enrolling using a single arm design, those patients that are not optimal candidates for transcatheter mitral repair or mitral valve surgery. Can you talk about what the implications are from that design change, both from an enrollment and regulatory standpoint?

Mike Coyle

So I’m sure you could imagine that prior to that change, when we were trying to essentially, we’re randomizing to a surgical procedure, that’s a difficult sell to a patient who wants relief and knows that there’s other alternatives available in the market. So what we did was with the help of FDA really narrow the patient population to those who essentially have a higher level of surgical risks. So they’re not ideal candidates for surgery and yet are not candidates because of anatomical limitations to sort of edge-to-edge repair opportunity. And by doing that basically we can go to an OPC, objective performance criteria design and it makes enrollment a lot easier. And we’ve already seen, despite COVID an acceleration of our enrollment because of this change.

And obviously, the important thing from our perspective is being able to enroll this in sufficient patients to see if our theory that the ease of use benefits versus sort of edge-to-edge repair as well as, and more importantly, the ability to essentially eliminate a residual mitral valve regurgitation then provides a compelling argument to then move into a broader patient population. So this, we think is an important opportunity for us to generate sufficient volume of patients to show the benefit of replacement versus repair.

Matt O’Brien

Got it. Okay. So it seems like from a labeling perspective, it’ll be a broader patient population then?

Mike Coyle

Well, of course, we’ll get labeling for what we study, but I think, the idea would be once you have evidence that in that patient population, you get a better mitral regurgitation sort of level, then we can start talking about moving into other patient populations and expanding labeling from there.

Matt O’Brien

Got it, okay. Okay. That makes sense. Any update on your move to transseptal delivery for transcatheter?

Mike Coyle

So we are progressing with the clinical evaluation of our 35 French-device under an early feasibility study. And so we have multiple patients who’ve been implanted with that device system, is performing very well. And we have very active engineering and development work going on to basically take that same valve and deliver it in a much smaller device profile. So that work we’ve talked about being around a 29 French target and that continues to progress, so obviously, the idea here is to repeat what happened in the TAVR space, where we basically got clinical approval of the valve based on sort of the combination of the transapical in this larger transfemoral system, but then to iterate the system by changing the delivery mechanism to a smaller profile device and do that as a PMA supplement. So we’re rolling it into the clinical study. So that’s our approach.

Matt O’Brien

Got it. Got it. Okay, helpful. Let’s switch gears again. The update on the Arctic Front cryoballoon, as you know, first-line treatment for paroxysmal AF patients was definitely an interesting one. I certainly missed it. And it definitely seems very exciting for these patients and for Medtronic and a couple of others that are playing in this space. So can you talk about any analogs that we can kind of think about where drug was first-line therapy before, and then a surgical procedure was approved as first line therapy? How long does it take to convince the clinicians and patients to make the switch just right off the bat to surgery versus using drug therapy, which is less invasive, although much longer lifestyle adjustment for these patients?

Mike Coyle

Yes. No, it’s a great question. I was kind of racking my brain about that. I think you almost have to go back to PTCA, right, to see a device therapy that came in and replaced a drug therapy, or became first-line, if you will. And most of the devices since then you look at something like a Watchman, right? It basically was used first and failed drug patients. But I think the idea here is that the compelling nature of the comparison of the groups on multiple studies, we had – the first-line study and two other studies that have been presented here that basically show, when you add a year, the presence of any kind of atrial arrhythmia was only 18% of patients on the cryoballoon, but when you looked at the patients who had been on anti-arrhythmic therapy, it was 1/3 of them, right?

So basically a very significant reduction in the actual presence of the atrial arrhythmia’s and then when you roll in the quality of life data, basically, any kind of symptomatic sort of resolved. The cryoballoon has 25% of patients symptom-free in a year, whereas the optimal drug therapy has been at that essentially 45% are symptom-free. So it’s a very compelling sort of story and not just on the efficacy level, but it actually had a better safety profile in these studies, which is a little different than what we saw with watched them, where you were trading off a higher complication rate in the procedure for some therapeutic outcomes out in helped quarters, right? So we think the story here will be very compelling and to some extent, we have seen physicians in the referral chain already come to this conclusion where they’ve seen patients get better quickly on ablation versus their anti-arrhythmic.

And so there are actually patients being sent, it’s not in the guidelines, but being sent for sort of first-line therapy. And I think what this does is really provide the clinical evidence that allow us to get guidelines changed that will allow us to promote as we get FDA approval for the indication to the referral channel. And frankly, this is one where we would look at direct outreach to patients, because really they are – when they are symptomatic and not responding to the medications, they are miserable. And the idea of being able to basically direct them to physicians who have been exposed to the first-line data we think is a real opportunity for us. But obviously, all of this is going to have to follow the approval for labeling expansion in the U.S., which we’ll be submitting for about now and would expect to get toward the end of our fiscal year here. And then of course, we can start this activity in Europe where we have CE Mark and can begin to promote on this opportunity.

Matt O’Brien

Got it, got it. Yes. I’ve just got a question through email from an investor, and he was asking about the impact of – I guess the risk/impact of COVID as we’re seeing a little bit of the flare-up. I guess the question is specifically, Mike, would be at CVG, what areas could be impacted, if we do see some of these flare-ups?

Mike Coyle

So I think, our technologies tend to skew to the emergent procedure versus elective procedure, kind of a continuum here. So things like, pacing, ICD, CRT, drug-eluting stents, TAVR and I mean, our TYRX product, drug-coated balloons. They tend to basically get therapy because of the emergent nature of the condition. And there are only a few product categories that have more of an elective nature to them. Our diagnostics business to link business would be one of those. The superficial venous or treatment for varicose veins is one of those. And to some extent, the low risk TAVR population can be deferred. And we have seen some of that. But I would say as we look at, our broad categories, those last three are the only ones where we’re not sort of above the, the pre-COVID levels of performance right now.

And even in those three categories, I just talked about they’re generally 90% in most cases, 95% of what volumes were before COVID. So we really have seen some nice recovery across the entire product portfolio. And even as we’ve begun to hear more noise here in recent weeks about sort of COVID flare-ups in pockets in the U.S., and Europe, looking at our implant rates, they’re flattening a bit from October, but they are not declining. And so we think we’re continuing to see how effective hospitals have become, at being able to manage patients who need therapy, even in the presence of COVID. And I think that it’s – I applaud the hospital systems, around the country who’ve figured out how to isolate these patients and still treat their other patients.

Matt O’Brien

Got it. Okay. And we only have about a minute left here and a ton of stuff I’m not going to be able to get to it. But recently, the rest we do need to talk about when are we going to get the on-med data? And then, it’s been an area in historically that has had a lot of enthusiasm, and then a lot of other companies just fail with their clinical studies. So how difficult is it going to be with the clinical community to convince them of your therapy and really see the growth that you’re expecting over the next I guess 10 years?

Mike Coyle

Well, I think that the principle thing will be the clinical evidence showing that not only it’s effective, but the magnitude of the effect and that it works in the presence of medications as adjunctive and additives to medications. Obviously, on the first question, how does it work relative to the, no, Matt, we’ve already published those data. We did our original pilot study. Then we enrolled the pivotal trial in a Bayesian design that included that pilot study patient population and saw the same results in the much larger patient population, which we presented at ACC showing not only statistically significant, but clinically important improvement in reduction of blood pressure. We’ve also demonstrated in our pilot study for the on-med very similar effective reduction in the presence of medication of the blood pressure.

So now what we’re obviously waiting on is the pivotal enrollment of the on-med clinical study, which obviously will include that pilot study population that we have presented and shown positive results on. So what we have completed the sort of requisite enrollment, if you will to basically get to the answer that would support the conclusion of its effectiveness and safety which we’re in the follow-up phases off, and if it obviously, mirrors what we’ve seen in the pilot study, as it did in the, on the off-med study, then we would expect, certainly by the time we get to TCT next year, to be able to present it, those data, and combining those two datasets submit the PMA for the product, which would then put us in a position to essentially have approval, let’s say, within a year, right.

So basically, that’s where we sit. It is a Bayesian design. There is an outside opportunity to come a little bit earlier than that, but not much. So I think that’s probably the way to think about the approval with FDA, giving us a breakthrough device designation on this, that also helps immensely with reimbursement for the technology. And so we’re beginning now to sort of earnestly look at the development of the market, right? How do we set up the referral channels from those who have these hypertensive patients into the interventional lists, that’ll do the procedure, how do we do outreach to patients, which we’re already doing in our clinical trial enrollment for these patients. And so those we think, we will be the key sort of items to be able to drive growth. And I think we mentioned at the Investor Day, we expect by 2026, this is $1 billion market. And by the time we get out to 2030, it should be triple that.

Matt O’Brien

Got it. Okay. Well, Mike, you got a ton of stuff going on, I’ve taken us over and I still didn’t get to all the questions that I wanted to. But it sounds like a lot of really good today’s going on at CVG, really do appreciate all the feedback and your time today.

Mike Coyle

All right. Well, thank you for the invitation. It’s great to be with you.

Matt O’Brien

Thanks, bye.

Mike Coyle

Thanks.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -