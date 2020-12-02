Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Management Presents at NASDAQ 43rd Virtual Investor Conference (Transcript)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) NASDAQ 43rd Virtual Investor Conference Call December 2, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gerard Griffin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Cost - Morgan Stanley

Matt Cost

Okay. Gerard, we have you.

Gerard Griffin

Yes.

Matt Cost

Great. Well, good morning, good afternoon, good evening, everyone. Thanks for joining. My name is Matt Cost, research analyst at Morgan Stanley, very excited to be joined today by Gerard Griffin, the CFO of Zynga. Just quickly going to go through the disclosures for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales rep. Gerard, thanks so much for joining us.

Gerard Griffin

Thank you. It’s not often that people are excited to be with me, so appreciate that.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matt Cost

So, kind of starting out on kind of like the year so far, it’s obviously been a very unusual year and Zynga has had a big engagement boost obviously, the whole videogame industry has over the course of the pandemic, you have been active in the M&A space with Peak closing in July and then Rollic, which is your entry into hyper-casual, closing the beginning of October. Can you give us a sense of kind of how Zynga is positioned today, leaving 2020 versus when we entered the year? And then more precisely, can you give us a sense on sort of the trends you are seeing in 4Q and how we should think about that as we head into 2021?

Gerard Griffin

Yes, no, I agree. It’s definitely been an unusual year for all of us. But and I say this with all the respect to what we have all been going through, I think it’s been a very strong year for Zynga from a performance perspective. Obviously, we have had operationally and from an organic perspective and M&A perspective, we have had an interesting journey in this year, but if I sort of look at it, at the end where we are ending up, we are ending up with the strongest portfolio of live games and games in development, I think in the company’s history. So we are very happy with the evolution. Frank and I are going on 5 years now. We have brought the company along a long way. And as I think about 2020, it’s – it has been an interesting year and a challenging year in a lot of ways, but it’s been a very positive year for us in the sense of our organic growth. And then obviously, we added, Peak and Rollic, which – when you add it all up together, you think about the end of the year, it’s going to be the strongest portfolio we have had ever. We have expanded our position internationally given Peak’s position there and the success we have had with Empires & Puzzles both in – primarily in, I would say, Seoul, South Korea and Japan. And rather than it being a bullet point, on a strategy document, we are in the hyper-casual space now. So we are ending the year in a very strong position. If you think about it, again, before I get into the future, when we started the year, we guided to $1.75 billion, and we said, we do 20% flow through, we’re ending the year at $2.24 billion, and we are close to 23.5% flow through so that’s an amazing pickup. Even if you strip out the acquisitions during the year, you’re still north of $1.9 billion and a similar level of flow through so the year while it’s been strange, our teams who have worked remotely for most of the year has done so in a very effective fashion. And we’re very happy with the progress. We’re well into Q4, Q4 is tracking to our expectations as relates to the guidance we gave at the start of the quarter. So from that point of view, we’re comfortable in our skin where we’re closing out the year.

And we are actually very excited to get through this year, and hopefully get on to a healthier year for all of us and continue to grow. And as we think about next year, what I would say as a starting point, the 2020 baseline is a very strong baseline. Again my expectations when I started this year, we wouldn’t be driving the level of profitability. We’re driving right now. Now, it’s primarily been a life service here. We have Harry Potter coming out, but Harry’s scaling, Harry will be obviously a nice contributor to organic growth next year, from a bookings point of view, and TBD on how much flow through we get depending on marketing investments. But as you think about next year, we believe we will grow organically as it relates to the core business. And on top of that organic growth, you’re going to see, obviously full year contributions from Peak and Rollic. So when you when you add that all up together, you’re going to get very strong double-digit growth from a top line point of view. On a margin point of view, 23.5%ish is the baseline coming out of 2020. We do have the potential expand margins next year, but it will really be a function of the usual dynamic. And this is where I sometimes feel like I should record this, and we’ll have to keep repeating myself, but I will keep repeating myself, it will be a function of the life service performance. Plus when those new games because there will be more games coming out in 2021, those games layer in and the marketing invest investment against it.

Our business, isn’t that complicated when you actually break it down into its core DNA, it’s all about delivering, entertainment entities Free to Play socially connected games, leering more people into these games through user acquisition. And so bookings in UA are the two major variables that we deal with on a day to day basis. And then longer term, it’s what are we scaling, additional investment and against some of the unique opportunities that we see beyond that, so, big picture, very happy with how we’re closing out this year. from an operational point of view, and from a player point of view, as we think about next year, it’s – there are some headwinds in there, your organic growth that we’re delivering is going to have to deal with COVID bump year on year, that’s obvious, I pray God, we don’t have another pandemic in the middle of Q2, we also will deal with IDFA. IDFA while it’s a short-term, impact, in our opinion, we’ll have some pressure, we’ll put pressure on our, but I would say our organic advertising year on year. But again, sometimes it happens for a reason we brought in a very exciting acid into the company in terms of Rollic. So when you look at our overall advertising performance next year, it’s going to be a strong performance. But it is going to deal with some pressure from IDFA. Whenever it ultimately rolls up, but outside of that, again, as I look at next year, and I look at even into 2022, where – we have positioned this company to grow on many factors. And we can talk about that a little bit later if needed.

Matt Cost

Great. Yes, there is a couple things I want to follow-up there. But I guess starting with margins, I mean, like over the past four quarters, on average, you’ve done the 25% EBITDA margin. Obviously, the last two quarters have been very unusual circumstances. Can you talk to us about where you are in the margin journey? What are your near and long-term sustained EBITDA margin targets? Where are we in that process, as we think about you getting there? Is it gross margin? Is it OpEx, leverage? And how will new games kind of interact with that progress?

Gerard Griffin

Yes, I think, let me start with the goal we set out, back in 2016, when we’re coming off 2%. Our first goal was to turn the company around, get us focused on our life services focused on the players we had. And as I said, back then, and consistently, we said, we’re going to try and break through to deliver 20% in the quarter, and then sustain it over time. And then over a year, we’ve done that, we’re comfortable in our skin that we can, in any light service quarter absolutely deliver a 20%. And then beyond that, when you launch new games, there’ll be some pressure. But as you saw from the launch of Harry Potter, much as some of my investors were a little bit surprised that the going from 26% to 20%. When you actually explained it, it was obvious why, but we’re still delivering, we guided to 20% in the quarter, and we’re launching a major game. So, the first – through the first 5 years of our journey, we’ve gone from 2% to close to 23.5% EBITDA margins excluding deferred revenue. And so that that’s been an amazing journey. And obviously, as the CFO, I’m very proud of the way we’ve navigated that while investing in our new games, investing in new initiatives, and as you think about the next 5 years, are, just think about whatever period of time you want to think of the future. Our goal is to continue to expand margins, with the next sort of milestone, if you want to call it that, or just thinking about it somewhere on 25%. And then can we get beyond 25%. And remember, all of these percentages are on a gross basis some of my peers are negative. So it gets a little bit confusing. But as you think about that, how are we going to do that? Well, it’s all about scale, and it’s all about leverage. And so it’s about scaling the bookings of the company to a new level. And obviously, adding new games into the portfolio continuing to grow the live services, entering into new markets are all going to be ways that we will scale the booking. And the leverage will come through, obviously leverage because we don’t expect our R&D and G&A to be growing at the same clip as our bookings. So that’s point one. But the biggest investment in the company is, excuse me is, is marketing its user acquisition operation, if you looked at the user acquisition spend the life service, investment is lower than, obviously, new games or games that are earlier in their cycle. So as these games start to scale, you will get leverage there. And that’s the key, it’s not, our ambition isn’t to continue to spend at the same clip user acquisition as bookings.

Now, it’s going to take a few years, but that’s as you scale past $3 billion and you are heading towards $4 billion over time, you can imagine how it becomes easier to expand margins. Also, new games become less of an issue in terms of dilution, because you have got that air cover in terms of size. There are other ways that we can expand margins as some of the interesting ones you saw this year is if we can deliver more interesting monetization approaches in the games like game passes, the valor pass in Empires & Puzzles was something that players really resonated with, they loved it. It links in with their event experience. And that was a pure margin expansion from that perspective. Yes, we have delivered bookings, but if you think about it from a development point of view, it didn’t require a lot of UA against it, it didn’t require a lot of development time. So those are the kinds of things where if we can layer in enhancements to the game’s existing games, that’s a beautiful thing. The other areas, obviously, is if we can expand our advertising footprint, whether it’s leveraging our existing audience network, our layering in advertising into some of our other games, we have mentioned in the past, which is still an objective is if we could add any modicum of advertising into the very large audience we have with the Peak games, that’s meaningful. We are going to take that very carefully. As I have said in the past, player first, we don’t want to disrupt the player experience, because you can easily annoy your player base if you start putting business models on top of them. And but over time, we believe we can do that. We have done testing already. And in certain of the tests, it’s actually improved retention. So it depends on how you deliver this content. And these are advertising experiences. And I think that’s going to be interesting. The other thing is as we expand internationally and as we expand on to other platforms, potentially over time, that’s going to increase our addressable audience and is going to help with scale as well. So, there is a lot of ways that we can expand the bookings and by definition, we can expand the margins, because ultimately, it’s a function of scale and operating leverage.

Matt Cost

So, I guess kind of going back to one of the other points that you made right at the beginning about IDFA, I mean, one thing, we have been hearing more in our industry conversations, unlike when it was first announced and everyone was kind of scrambling to figure out what it meant people in the industry, it does sound like they are starting to get more of a handle on how they are going to deal with the changes that Apple is making to IDFA next year. What impact should investors expect those changes to have on Zynga and where are you guys in the process of deciding, how you are going to adapt to the new environment?

Gerard Griffin

Yes, I was actually surprised when Apple first announced IDFA it looked like a planet killer event the way people were reacting to it. The whole world was going to end. Gaming was done, no more advertising. And again – yes I was laughing as well, but it was serious, because you could see from the reaction in the market, it was like, okay, can everyone take a chill pill and just step back for a second. It was a bit like Y2K and GDPR. It was like, oh, my God, we are doomed. We are not doomed. I think there is an issue here. We’re not hiding from it. It’s a short-term impact. The good news is you’ve literally got a whole industry at the gaming industry, the advertising industry, everybody’s looking at this and saying, okay, we’re losing one of the approaches we have to demonstrating value from advertising courts, in terms of tracking and profiling. It’s not the only way that we demonstrate value on the advertising side. Worst case scenario, we’ll just go back to the good old days of research. But what’s actually going to happen over time is and it’s already happening. Because we are now a quarter into innovation, the whole industry, our network partners are obviously pitching those ways to support the value of the cohorts that they’re delivering to us as we spend money with them. And we’re doing the same with our side of our business, we’re coming up with different approaches to demonstrate that actually, advertising awards for friends was valuable to you back in Q1, Q2, Q3 of last year, and it will be still in Q4. And next year, the profile of the audience basis is not different. So what’s – with will happen over time is, you’re going to see a lot of innovation come out of the challenge. And in the short-term, there will be some pressure on advertising, pricing will be pressured, because the effectiveness will go down. But I think over time, you’re going to see that normalize. And a year from now, it will be a bullet point in the history of the evolution of gaming is my sense. But we will go through some pressure where our organic growth for next year assumes some pressure on our organic advertising. It’s obviously offset by the inorganic benefit we’re getting from Rollic. But there is in fact there, on the Rollic front, yes, there’s some impact there as well, but Rollic’s benefiting from our scale from a purchasing power point of view and the economic point of view, so that when you look at Rollic, Rollic is actually, it was a good time for Rollic to come join Zynga, because we’ve sort of given them a step up, that’s helping to combat some of the impact they would face on the revenue side. And then on the U.S. side, they don’t have an issue because they don’t track it’s not the hyper-casual businesses isn’t about tracking very distinct cohorts. They’re all about mass audience. So as I think about IDFA, on the revenue side, it’ll get sorted out on the U.S. side, which is obviously a bigger investment spent from our point of view. Effectiveness is impacted, but also pricing. So when you look at the combination of the two, there isn’t a rush from any part of my organization to come to me and say, Hey, Ger, I need you to give us more money because we have to compensate for IDFA. So you’re not going to see any major increase in our U.S. spend because of IDFA, what you’re going to see is a lot of innovation, and assessment of where we need to recalibrate our existing spend to make sure we’re combating any impact we feel from an effectiveness point of view. The other thing I would say about user acquisition spend, companies like Zynga, we do not have all of this personal data that a company like Sony, Microsoft, Apple and Google or Facebook app, we’re very interested in getting you into our game, we would like to know who you are. But if you don’t tell us there’s a lot of players in our network that we have profiled based on their behavior within the games, as opposed to them telling us that they’re, map cost and, their birthday, etcetera. And that’s okay, because over time, the critical factor is you installing the game and enjoying the game and engaging in the game. And over time, we will build a profile on you based on how you interact with the game. So there’s a variety of ways that we can build a profile and a picture of you and not on as soon as your way it’s to help us deliver content and enhance your game experience. So IDFA is absolutely something that our whole industry is focused on. But it’s not something that is cataclysmic it’s a short-term impact. And I think over time, you’re going to see that advertising in mobile is going to become actually more important. I think the mobile when you look at the addressable audience within mobile and mobile gaming we’re not getting as much of the share of advertising as we should. But I think that’s going to solve itself as well as longer term.

Matt Cost

Got it. That’s super helpful. And then and definitely kind of consistent with sort of the way the tone I think has shifted a little bit speaking to people like yourself in the industry, I guess, kind of going from there looking out to next year. And this is something that you touched on a little bit earlier as well, probably along with IDFA, one of the more common questions that we’ve been getting, since earnings is kind of about stepping back and thinking about the growth strategy at Zynga. And obviously, it’s been a combination of growing existing franchises and launching new games and M&A. And when we think out, not just to 2021 but also over the next several years, like how should we think about the portfolio? How should investors think about the current forever franchises, growth as you work to layer in new launches and potentially more M&A?

Gerard Griffin

Yes, it’s actually interesting because absolutely, if you think about 2016 through this period of time, a few things happened because and there is it’s not because we do things in fives. Although it does seem that way, we started with a very simple fact when I cross the bridge for me and same with Frank went from being a board member to CEO, we both saw the same thing because it was a little bit of pattern recognition. This is an amazing company. But it was not focused. It wasn’t focused on its core games. It wasn’t focused on its core players. We are a relationship company at our foundation, if you don’t maintain that relationship with your player base, bad things happen because they get distracted, and they wander off into something else. So the first thing we said is before we start getting all sexy about the future, and all these different strategic things we can do, let’s just get the core base working. And that’s what we did. The early results that you saw at Zynga were all about getting Poker, Slots, and Words With Friends in particular, back on track and refocus. We literally assassinated the existing new game initiatives. And we started from scratch. We said listen, let’s refocus what we want to deliver. What do we think are meaningful projects that we can build that can really add value for players and add value for Zynga.

So from a live and a new point of view, live was a refocus and rebuild and we saw some really great results from Poker, rejuvenating Words With Friends, creating Words With Friends 2, so live was a rejuvenation, new was a rip it up and start again. We literally, unfortunately, we actually had to killer game, that was actually a good game, if you remember Matthew Wars, but when we looked at the category we were going to bring that game into, we would have had to spend over $100 million in marketing, we said, we are not going to do that. We can barely stand up when we are talking about running a marathon no, we are going to unfortunately say thank you, team, let’s refocus that talent on other initiatives and we moved on. So as you think about the first 5 years, that was the start, as we started to get that to grow, yes, we made some very important acquisitions to help scale the company so that as you end this year, as we talked about earlier, we are in a position where we have got an amazing portfolio of live games, we have got some really strong games in development. New has started to become relevant to the broad strategy. It’s only over the last few years that you have actually seen meaningful launches in the sense of Game of Thrones, Merge Magic and now Harry Potter. So, as you think about that, it’s anyone that comes from a farming background understands what I am talking about, we tilled the land, we sold the seeds, now we are starting to see that turn off. We still expect the core foundation to grow through bold beats and innovation. In other words, don’t be surprised in the future if there is a Words With Friends 3 or CSR 3, etcetera, because if you think about these franchises, these franchises will last for a long time and we have proven that. And so we are going to continue to deliver ball beats into these franchise we are going to continue to evolve the core live portfolio, but we are going to start learning in these new games. And so over the coming years, that’s critical.

Now, beyond that, now we can start talking more about some of the strategic imperatives that are actually starting to turn up. We now have a presence in internationally. It’s still small, but it’s – you have got Toon Blast is critical mass in Japan, Empires & Puzzles is building a presence in some of the other countries, Korea and Japan. Harry is resonating in that marketplace. So, we are starting to learn from that. So instead of being a PowerPoint, where we are saying, yes, international is an opportunity, we are starting to build that. That’s important, so in a lot of time looking at it and assessing it and looking at various targets, but we did get into the hyper-casual category and it is one of those categories at large this downloads – you can name a bunch of statistics around it. But when you look at actual player time, a lot of people do play hyper-casual games and that’s why we enter the category. We could not ignore the category as part of the ecosystem that we live in. And as you think about going forward, that’s going to be an interesting opportunity for, it’s not just in terms of the category itself in terms of growing our bookings, but also as you think about this expansion of our audience and the ability to cross-promote and leverage that audience and advertising capability into our overall business model. So for us, that’s an interesting one. We got in there at a very, I believe a good price. We didn’t vet the farm on it. But we got a team that’s one of the fastest growing companies in the space. We are not the biggest. Sometimes you are better off not being, but we are at a place where we can start from a very strong talent base, a very strong performance base and grow over time.

Some other areas that are going to be interesting over the next few years is cross platform. And when we talk about cross platform, we are talking about interconnected games. In other words, playing a game on a mobile phone, playing with your friends on PC or console, it is a thing. Fortnite has proven it. It is still early in its evolution. There is a lot of other companies that have released games on mobile that are not interconnected. But as we think about the future, we think about screens, we think about the interconnectivity of players and how players can be social in a free-to-play environment. And that’s – we are investing against that and you will see games from Zynga over time and that will be cross platform, that’s part of our overall gold scale – excuse me, our addressable audience and grow the company.

The final thing I would just say is the mobile platform itself. We haven’t talked about it for a while, but 5G, apparently, it’s here in America, you got 5G phones. It’s not here yet. It’s not truly, fully capable, but the enhancement of the bandwidth and the accessibility of games through a 5G network, plus the expansion of the enhancement of the technology in the handsets and the software is going to add a lot more opportunity for my software developers who are the creative side of the company to create fun experiences. So when you think about, the future – before you get into buying other studios and creative companies that we believe we can, and they’re going to add additional capabilities and IP to that all of those growth factors, the next 5 years are – yes, it’s going to be foundational, we continue to grow our live services launch new games, but the optionality we have to grow is significantly greater, and we have the bandwidth and the capability to do it, as opposed to in 2016, we just needed to restructure the company. So from my point of view, we’re in ending this year, really strong, some of what we have to, unfortunately give a credit to COVID. But underneath that we’re ending, in a very strong position, and going forward, I think it’s going to be really interesting for us and anyone that is operating in the mobile space, because it’s not going backwards. I think it’s still the largest and most accessible and fastest growing aspect of gaming.

Matt Cost

Yes. So I guess we are coming up against time, but if I can sneak in with one last one for the last 2 or 3 minutes here, just thinking about Peak. I mean, is the M&A has been a really important part of your guys success over the past few years, particularly Gram and Small Giant seem to have demonstrated a playbook that has worked really well for you guys, as you integrate the new teams and the franchises. Can you tell us a little bit about your playbook after those deals closed? And kind of help Peak is comparing? And then, kind of just broader or kind of like the overarching ideas is how is Peak tracking as your goal so far?

Gerard Griffin

Yes, Peak is tracking to our expectations, we’re really happy with the team is integrated. One of the things I probably the biggest facet of our M&A strategies, we keep it simple. I know that sounds like a very obvious thing to say. But if you look at all of our acquisitions, whether it was the Solitaire acquisition, Gram, Casual Cards, division of Peak, and then Small Giant, even Rollic, the Rollic is got us into a different business model. All of those were pure-plays. There wasn’t a lot of overhead baggage that we had to restructure out of those companies. We haven’t had no redundancies or restructuring charges, literally, we pick a pure play creative studio with some level of UA and a little bit of G&A, because they had their own finance people who probably do in UA as well. And we plugged them into our publishing and studio ops and data science capabilities. And they leverage those as they need to it’s not like that to change t-shirts. It is literally it sometimes I know this may sound strange, but when people talk to us about integration, our integration model is very simple that the minute we start dialogues with these companies, we’re already in the throes of what is it that we really need to do to get them integrated, and the first thing we do is we get them into our business cycle. In other words, our revenue calls, making sure we’re all on the same page and how we’re going to communicate how they’re investing, marketing and how their games are performing. And then our product teams and our data science team spent time with them to see how can we help you improve merchandising or game design? And after that, it’s like, okay, finance and legal need to plug them into Oracle fine, and off we go. So it’s actually It’s been a pleasure to bring these companies in, it also helps that they’re performing. Obviously, if the companies aren’t performing, it becomes a sadder experience. But all of these studios have probably done their best work in their careers. And so it’s been a win-win for both sides. And as you think about going forward, it’s going to be the same my mall, we’re looking for assets that can add, capabilities to design that can enhance everything I talked about earlier in terms of growth. So audience could they help us with international expansion. Are they delivering strong IP that could be live or games in development? So we are increasing our overall portfolio of IP that we can draw on talent. Are they giving us better capabilities in areas like hyper-casual, or advertising that can enhance our capabilities there. Are they giving us capabilities, or optionality into cross-platform. So, this is how we think about our acquisitions. We want our acquisitions to be amplifications of the growth factors that we’re looking at.

And so far that’s how they have operated. Peak specifically was different to Small Giant and Gram and Casual Cards in the sense that it was an asset that was already at scale. So it was coming in with $13 million highly retentive highly engaged users that was, quite frankly, amazing. And as we think about going forward, we are not expecting Peak to grow at the same level, until obviously they deliver another game for us, which will help, but in the short-term sort of moderate growth in terms of bookings, but the opportunity for margin expansion as we optimize their UA and potentially bring advertising in. Advertising, I do think will come in over time, but we are going to take a very patient and player focused way of addressing that, because we don’t want to discombobulate the experience of all those people who love playing these games and come back everyday.

Matt Cost

Great. Certainly a lot to look forward to. And I think we will wrap it up there. Gerard, thank you so much for joining us. Everyone thank you so much for tuning in. And we will all speak soon.

Gerard Griffin

Thanks, Matt.