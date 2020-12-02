The valuation is decent to get in. Based on the strong value creation by management, reasonable valuation, and sound business, I rate RNR a buy.

RenaissanceRe is active in the reinsurance business. This is an underfollowed sector with an interesting dynamic of continuous growth.

Introduction To Reinsurance

Reinsurance is an underfollowed sector in investing. It isn't hot and seems abstract. Diving deeper, it is quite simple. These companies help primary insurers to cover risks. They get a fee for doing so and earn pretty good on average except for disaster years. It is plausible that is a growing business because of increasing risks. This makes it an interesting sector for any investor who is looking for predictable growth.

Reinsurance is the business of accepting large risks to help offload risk from a primary insurer to a specialty company. Source

Insurance companies are financial and retail companies who don't want to keep the risk for the policies they underwrite. They take a bit of risk themselves. For large losses, they take reinsurance. So the reinsurance process lets the insurance industry diversify against large disasters. It lowers the capital the original insurance companies would require. This capital actually comes from the reinsurance business.

Source

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe (RNR) is a reinsurer. It seems a complex business. The reinsurance business can be brought down to a very simple baseline. It reduces risks by asking for a yearly fee which covers future payouts and is increased with administrative expenses and profits. RNR has extensive experience in providing property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance solutions for its customers.

At RenaissanceRe, we're proud to bring over 25 years of industry leadership to the table. With a focus on delivering reinsurance solutions that work for our clients across global platforms, we match well-structured risk with efficient capital and are committed to delivering value-added service in a rapidly evolving market. Source

Investment Case

RNR looks like a boring investment on the surface. Their investor website is very focused on financials. They don't include a single picture in their annual reports. This shows what this company is about. Being the best reinsurer in a boring way. This is good in this kind of business. They have to calculate risks and price their products correctly. This isn't a company with a grand story. It is, however, a rewarding investment.

Reinsurance requires a decent amount of capital to cover possible insurance payouts. The yield of 0.79% isn't high and doesn't grow quickly either. It is however very safe and increases slowly, for 25 years now.

Strong Value Creation By Management

RNR has experienced management with most members serving a long time with the company. This management proved it can create value by increasing the tangible book value.

Data by YCharts

In 2018, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC urged RNR to consider selling the company. This ultimately led to the acquisition of Tokio Millennium Re. This kind of activist investors will keep the management on their toes. I wouldn't be surprised by further consolidation of the reinsurance sector. Scale advantages are very important due to the large amount of capital that is required.

The book value of RNR differs slightly from its intangible book value due to a small portion of goodwill on the balance sheet. They are almost interchangeable due to the small difference. Both values develop in the same direction.

Combined Ratio: Important Rate For Reinsurance

The combined ratio tells us how much an insurance company earns on their gross premiums. It is a percentage of how much is used for expenses and incurred losses of the earned premiums. The lower this ratio, the better the company is performing. A ratio above 100% means the company is losing money.

2020* 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 97.4% 92.3% 87.6% 137.9% 72.5% 64.7% 50.2% 43.8% 57.8% 118.6%

* First 9 months, source: Annual Reports

RNR has a history of excellent combined ratios. There are some hiccups like 2020 and 2017. These are years with large disasters that heavily influence the pay-out of RNR. For example, hurricane Laura had a 10.3 percentage point impact on the Q3 2020 combined ratio. Together with hurricane Sally, wildfires, and other catastrophe events in Q3, the total impact was 43.4%. This is inherent to a reinsurance company.

In the long term, these catastrophes could have a positive effect on RNR. First of all, it underlines the importance of reinsurance. Primary insurers don't want to carry these risks alone. Secondly, it often makes future reinsurance contracts more expensive. Risk models get updated with the new data which often drives the price higher.

Future Dividend Aristocrat?

RNR raised its dividend for the 25th year in January. It is currently included in the S&P 400 midcap index. This doesn't make it eligible for the dividend aristocrat title yet. Therefore, it needs inclusion in the S&P 500. If the company can keep its steady growth rate, it could be possible.

The company is a prudent dividend payer. RNR pays out about 10% of earnings and only 5% of free cash flow over the past 12 months. The company will probably keep this approach since results can fluctuate a lot. The results are heavily impacted by catastrophic events every few years.

Strong Balance Sheet

As a reinsurance company, a strong balance sheet is important. This is necessary to keep clients' faith in RNR. The downside is that RNR needs to invest its buffer. This became harder due to the low interest rates.

Source

As shown before, RNR's tangible book value shows steady growth. The company profitably reinvests retained earnings in new insurance policies. I believe this will continue. There are new risks to (re)insure due to the changing climate.

Comparison To Peers

These companies aren't one on one comparable to each other. They are active in different niches and they have other business activities unrelated to reinsurance.

In the next table, CR stands for combined ratio and is derived from the reinsurance activities only, if possible. This table probably isn't perfect but should paint a picture of where RNR stands among competitors.

Company Market Cap PE TTM Q3 P/B CR Q3 CR 2019 CR 2018 CR 2017 CR 2016 RNR 8.71B 13.74 1.27 120.6 92.3 87.6 137.9 72.5 Arch Capital Group (ACGL) 13.38B 11.87 1.15 94.4 94.9 94.5 99.9 78.7 Everest Re (RE) 9.33B 14.13 0.97 105.4 95.5 108.8 103.5 87 Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) 8.17B 15 0.62 110.3 107.4 107 105.4 105

The valuation metrics of RNR seem a bit higher than average. Especially the price/book value which is probably the best way to compare value is above its peers. This has good reason when we look at the combined ratio. Outside of disaster years, RNR manages to achieve a superior combined ratio. This means they earn really well on their operating business. For me, this justifies the higher P/B value of RNR. I believe RNR will keep providing a superior combined ratio, which will grow the book value of RNR at a faster pace as well.

Conclusion

Reinsurance may seem boring because it's mainly about assessing risks based on statistics. It is an important business that doesn't directly interfere with everyday life. RNR is very experienced in this business. It proved that it can create shareholder value over the long term.

The dividend rose steadily for 25 years. RNR plans to keep increasing it. It has a low and very safe payout percentage. It has enough options to reinvest cash in its business. Changing climate should keep providing new reinsurance opportunities for RNR.

RNR has an outstanding combined ratio outside of disaster years. This is what drives the book value and intangible book value higher. I believe this justifies a premium for RNR.

