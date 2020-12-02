Everything considered, this ETF is still a buy for investors who are happy to feast on growth for starters and income as the main course.

However, its stellar performance has been outclassed by another closed-ended technology fund, the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust.

Optimism doesn't wait on facts. It deals with prospects. Pessimism is a waste of time. − Norman Cousins

The Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) is a CEF (Closed-Ended Fund) that invests in the high-growth technology sector. STK invests in a basket of 50-65 fundamentally strong and fairly valued technology companies, and then writes call options to hedge risk and generate income. Its price is hovering around $26 as of December 1, 2020, and its dividend yield works out to an attractive 7.24%. The ETF is quoting at a discount of 0.88% to its NAV, and its expense ratio was 1.15% as of December 31, 2019.

STK's price has gained about 75% since its March 2020 lows, and 11% year over year. The future is looking bright because many tech companies are not just chasing growth, they are snapping up competitors and consolidating, and thereby becoming bigger and savvier over time (see the image below).

Image Source: My Tweet/The Lead-Lag Report

The fund seems to have everything going for it - a growing portfolio, handsome dividend yield, a fixed number of shares, and an experienced and efficient management team.

I dug deeper to double-check on the favorable investor perception about STK, and here are my observations:

Peer Comparison

I benchmarked STK with 2 covered-call CEFs that invest in the technology sector - BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX).

Image Source: Self-Generated

STK's dividend yield of 7.24% is superior to BST's 4.56% and QQQX's 6.12%. While STK beats QQQX both on dividend and growth, and BST on dividend, it is critical to note that it was outclassed by BST's year-to-date momentum gains of about 48% (see the image above).

So, while STK looks good both on the dividend and growth fronts, investors can also consider tracking BST's prospects because of its year-to-date momentum outperformance.

STK's Dividend History

STK has been paying dividends consistently since 2010 and is on track to pay $1.85 in 2020, which translates to a solid 7.24% yield. Though the dividend payout has grown 33% year over year, its 3-year CAGR is −7.05%.

The year 2020 was an extraordinary year for the technology sector, and growth may steady up in the medium term. So, while STK's current yield is very attractive, there are chances that it may stagnate in the medium term.

STK's Portfolio

As of October 2020, about 43% of the fund's assets were invested in 10 stocks:

Image Source: STK's Website

Though it was invested in big techs like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Apple (AAPL), Lam Research (LCRX), a semiconductor play, was its top pick. Investors who research ETF holdings to pick stocks can start tracking the semiconductor hardware and software space because aside from LCRX, the ETF owns Applied Materials (AMAT), Teradyne (TER), Synopsys (SNPS), and Micron Technology (MU) in its top 10 holdings.

Maybe it expects a semiconductor boom going forward. Investors can consider latching on to the sector.

Summing Up

Though the technology sector may witness a rough patch in the short term because of regulatory and tax-related issues, its long-term growth is assured. AI, cloud, big data, analytics, robotics, machine learning, and other disruptive technologies aided by faster, smaller, and more powerful hardware are estimated to drive the tech business into a whole new bull orbit.

I believe that STK offers a unique option for income investors who also would like to nibble on a slice of the growth pie. The tech sector is estimated to do very well in the long run, and though this ETF's dividend yield can stagnate in the medium term, it is a quality long-term income-growth play, and I am bullish about its prospects.

